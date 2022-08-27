Woman, 37, fatally shot in head inside of car in the Bronx, passenger shot in leg

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in the Bronx, authorities said.

Police responded to a 911 call of two people shot around East 170 Street and College Avenue in the Claremont Section of the borough around 12:21 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot inside of a vehicle. A 37-year-old woman in the driver’s seat was shot in the head and a 43-year-old man in the passenger seat was shot in the left leg, officials said.

Emergency responders transported both victims to nearby hospitals. The woman was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital while the man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

The identity of the woman has yet to be released. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.