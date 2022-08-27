ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Woman, 37, fatally shot in head inside of car in the Bronx, passenger shot in leg

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lToSR_0hXgrJd100

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in the Bronx, authorities said.

Police responded to a 911 call of two people shot around East 170 Street and College Avenue in the Claremont Section of the borough around 12:21 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot inside of a vehicle. A 37-year-old woman in the driver’s seat was shot in the head and a 43-year-old man in the passenger seat was shot in the left leg, officials said.

Emergency responders transported both victims to nearby hospitals. The woman was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital while the man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

The identity of the woman has yet to be released. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Woman Charged With Murder in NYC Brawl Outside Deli That Killed Bystander in Walker

A driver was arrested after running down a man with her car outside a Queens deli, killing him — even though he was not the person police said she may have been aiming for. Police on Monday said that 26-year-old Kiani Phoenix was arrested and faces a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons possession. The arrest comes after she allegedly ran over a 59-year-old bystander in a walker following a brawl she got into with another woman at the Rohan Deli on Beach 20th Street in Far Rockaway before 7 a.m. Saturday.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
NBC New York

Woman Kicked Unconscious, Robbed in Unprovoked NYC Hotel Attack: NYPD

Cops are looking for a stranger they say randomly attacked a 42-year-old woman in a Brooklyn hotel over the weekend, kicking her until she lost consciousness and stealing her bag with a Michael Kors watch inside before he ran off, officials say. The woman was attacked shortly before noon at...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nyc Health Hospitals#The Bronx#Police#911#Violent Crime#St Barnabas Hospital#Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

One Dead, Two Wounded In Newark Shooting

One person was killed and two others hurt in a Newark shooting overnight, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Mitchell Place around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy