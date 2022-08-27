ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys have a lot to consider after win over Seahawks

By Adam Bradshaw
 3 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Lock threw for a touchdown with three interceptions before the Dallas Cowboys rallied to beat the Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night in Seattle’s final preseason game before deciding on Russell Wilson’s replacement.

A pair of long shots for the Dallas roster connected for the winning score when Ben DiNucci found tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 14-yard TD with 4:07 remaining.

Geno Smith, continually noted as the leader in the competition with Lock, played one series, moving the Seahawks (0-3) to the Dallas 19 before a penalty and a 14-yard sack forced them to settle for Jason Myers’ 53-yard field goal.

Lock saw plenty of playing time after missing the second preseason game because of COVID-19. Coach Pete Carroll said it would be a “makeup deal,” but Lock’s picks may have titled the choice even more toward Smith.

Israel Mukuamu intercepted Lock’s second pass before the former Denver starter threw a 35-yard TD to Penny Hart on the first play of his second series following a fourth-down stop by the Seattle defense.

Dallas’ Nahshon Wright came off his man on the outside and stepped in front of Hart on Lock’s second interception, setting up Will Grier’s 1-yard scoring toss to Simi Fehoko to get the Cowboys (2-1) within 13-10 late in the first half.

The third interception from Lock set up another Dallas TD when undrafted rookie safety Markquese Bell corralled a tipped pass and rumbled to the Seattle 13 while star quarterback Dak Prescott stopped his TV interview to celebrate. Brandon Smith made a toe-tapping catch in the end zone for a 20-20 tie.

Lock led another TD drive to start the second half, but running back DeeJay Dallas was the focus. The third-year back had 50 of his 75 yards rushing on the drive, capped by his 1-yard plunge for a 20-10 lead.

Playing into the fourth quarter, Lock finished 13 of 24 for 171 yards and a 51.2 passer rating.

Not much appeared to change in the competition behind Prescott, who sat the entire preseason for the second consecutive year. This time it was by design after a shoulder injury kept him out most of the 2021 preseason. Almost every other projected Dallas starter didn’t play this preseason either.

Incumbent Cooper Rush handled one series that ended in a punt before Grier played the next 2 1/2 quarters, finishing 12 of 22 for 88 yards with two scores and no interceptions.

REPLACING TYRON SMITH

The Cowboys were two days removed from getting the news that eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith probably will be out until December with a torn hamstring that also resulted in a fracture in his left knee.

His most likely replacement, rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith, didn’t play because of an ankle injury. Second-year man Josh Ball started and saw plenty of action, but doesn’t appear ready to be the starter on Prescott’s blind side.

RETURN MEN

After returning a kickoff and a punt return for touchdowns last weekend, Dallas receiver KaVontae Turpin didn’t see action in the return game and got some work on offense. He had an 8-yard catch on two targets.

Seattle receiver Dee Eskridge returned from a hamstring injury and had an 18-yard punt return and an 8-yard catch on three targets. The Seahawks envision him as the No. 3 receiver, but he’s had trouble staying healthy.

INJURIES

Dallas CB Kelvin Joseph, whose roster spot could be in jeopardy, left after the first play and didn’t return. He was ruled out with a concussion.

UP NEXT

Both teams open the season in prime time. The Cowboys have the first Sunday night game at home against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay on Sept. 11. The Seahawks are home against Denver in the first Monday night game Sept. 12.

Texoma's Homepage

Woman mad about neighbor getting new car sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police said keyed her neighbor’s car because she was mad the neighbor had a new car while she has to walk everywhere is sentenced for criminal mischief. Jennifer Clemans, 44, was arrested in July on Humphreys Street shortly after the vandalism. The victim said she witnessed Clemans key her […]
Texoma's Homepage

Second mistrial in Joshua Fulbright murder trial

MONTAGUE CO (KFDX/KJTL) — After one week of testimony the second attempt to try a Dean man for the death of his fiancé’s toddler has ended in another mistrial. 97th District Attorney Casey Hall announced Monday, that a mistrial had been declared, just as the state was expected to finish presenting its witnesses in Joshua […]
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith

The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci

As the 53-man roster deadline nears, the Dallas Cowboys are starting to make moves to trim down the team. On Sunday, 24 hours after their preseason finale, they decided to cut Dak Prescott’s backup QB Ben DiNucci. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are releasing DiNucci as the battle for the backup QB […] The post Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN

Former Seattle Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin standing out as tech CEO

RENTON, Wash. -- Doug Baldwin is a businessman now, but his body still thinks he's a football player. The former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver is more than three-and-a-half years removed from his last NFL snap and nearly as far into his new career in the tech and investment fields. As is the case with many former retired players, the passage of time has done little to reset an internal clock that, as training camp approaches every summer, tells him it's go time.
Boy drowns in Montague County

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are waiting for the medical examiner’s report before releasing the name of a 10-year-old boy who drowned in a Montague County stock pond last week. Montague County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said an autopsy has been completed. The drowning happened last Wednesday, August 24, at a home outside Saint […]
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Packers, Seahawks

The 49ers’ offense wasn’t at its best during Thursday’s preseason finale against the Texans. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan admitted that he wishes the offense and QB Trey Lance were “cleaner” but he doesn’t want to make a big deal out of it. “I wish...
