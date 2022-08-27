Possible skeletal remains found in demolished Metro East house
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Officials discovered suspected human remains Friday night while responding to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City.
Granite City police and fire officials were at the scene of a torn-down house. First responders may have found skeletal remains at the scene while digging around the area.Top Story: Five new Missouri laws to know that take effect Sunday
Officials in the Metro East are investigating the discovery. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
