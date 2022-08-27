ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Deputies release video of Florida woman doing ‘Irish folk dance’ during sobriety test

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvhgY_0hXgr80H00

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A sheriff’s office in Florida has released footage of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, identified as a 38-year-old woman from Madeira Beach, had rear-ended another vehicle roughly one mile from her home on April 27. When deputies arrived, they said the driver showed several signs of impairment including bloodshot, glassy eyes and dilated pupils.

Fire engulfs part of hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’

When asked to walk the line, the woman “struggled to follow instructions, and was unsteady on her feet almost falling,” arrest documents said.

In the newly released video, the deputy administering a field sobriety test can be heard giving the suspect instructions. At one point, the woman responds, “Yeah, well, you sound like my ballet coach.”

The woman then took five steps along the line before transitioning into a ballet sequence.

“That wasn’t the exercise that I was demonstrating,” the deputy says.

Without responding, the woman then leaps into what appears to be an attempt at folk dancing mixed with ballet.

Florida man arrested for trying to buy child, report says

The sheriff’s office said the 38-year-old woman later refused testing, which marked the second time she refused to test after a separate incident in Pinellas County on March 3, 2019.

Deputies also said they found a white foam cup containing a light yellow liquid that smelled of alcohol in the center cup holder of the woman’s car.

She was charged with driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to testing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Florida Dad Accused of Shooting 5-Year-Old and 8-Year-Old in the Head

A man in Tampa, Florida, has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting his 5-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son in the head. The 5-year-old was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital, while the 8-year-old is in critical condition, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Chad Chronister told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that the father, 30-year-old Jermaine Lavanda Bass, claimed the shooting was accidental when authorities first arrived at the scene Monday night. “You don’t accidentally shoot your children three to four times in the head,” he said, calling the case “extremely disturbing.” The children’s mother had reportedly just put the kids to bed when she went into the other room and then heard gunshots, initially thinking they had been fired outside the home. It was only after she ran outside and found a neighbor calling 911 that she learned the victims were her own children; the sheriff said Bass came out of the house carrying the gravely wounded 8-year-old, saying, “call for help.” Police found the 5-year-old in her bed a short time later.Read it at ABC Action News
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Madeira Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Madeira Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
995qyk.com

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
TAMPA, FL
WDTN

WDTN

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy