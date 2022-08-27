ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida A&M President Larry Robinson addresses players' concerns ahead of UNC game

By Jim Henry, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
Florida A&M President Larry Robinson has pledged his administrative team and support staff will handle concerns raised by the Rattlers' football team Friday more effectively.

Robinson also said the issues will be prioritized by the school's recently established Athletics Support Committee, which includes administrators and staff from throughout the University community.

The Rattlers will be without 20 ineligible players and down to only seven available offensive linemen for Saturday night's game at North Carolina.

"We have a shared commitment to a culture of accountability and compliance, and as senior administrators and staff we must lead the way," Robinson said in a lengthy statement released by the university Saturday morning.

"I am incredibly proud that these young men stepped up in the face of current challenges and expressed their concerns in that revered Rattler tradition."

Startling news

Thursday night, FAMU was notified 26 players were declared ineligible for the season opener and possibly multiple games.

After day-long communication between FAMU and the NCAA, six players from that group were cleared to play against the Tar Heels.

Coach Willie Simmons told the Democrat Friday that he allowed his graduate players/seniors to vote on whether or not to play the game. He said the group initially decided not to play but reconsidered after prayer and further discussions with university leadership.

Simmons said the players didn't feel comfortable playing and they are all "understandably frustrated" with many of the university's internal processes in the (NCAA) certification process.

"It's been a rough and trying day, but a day that hopefully opens a lot of eyes to some things that surely need to be addressed if we want to continue to provide a first-class experience for our student-athletes," Simmons said.

"Right now, they don't feel that they're receiving that."

President Robinson's statement

Here's is FAMU President Larry Robinson's full release:

Greetings from North Carolina, where our Rattler football team and coaches are getting ready to face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels at 8 p.m. tonight.

I am incredibly proud of our coaches, staff, volunteers, alumni, and friends who are here to support the courageous young men on our team who will compete to the best of their abilities in this contest. The Marching "100" Band is also here and will mesmerize the crowd in their typical fashion.

I must commend our Rattler football team members for expressing their concerns about matters that my administrative team and support staff will handle more effectively. We have a responsibility to work together with our student-athletes, coaches, and staff to provide academic, health, safety, and other services needed for students' success at Florida A&M University.

We have a shared commitment to a culture of accountability and compliance, and as senior administrators and staff we must lead the way. I often brag about our students and their willingness over the years to engage in important matters of the public's good and of significance to their well-being. I am incredibly proud that these young men stepped up in the face of current challenges and expressed their concerns in that revered Rattler tradition.

The issues raised by these young men will get our full time and attention and will be prioritized by our recently established Athletics Support Committee, which includes administrators and staff from throughout the University community. These matters will be a standing agenda item at my weekly Senior Leadership Team meetings. We will see progress.

And as for today, our team is here. Our coaches and staff are here. We will compete and do our best to win. Once again, I am thankful for all of the coaches, staff and student-athletes who played a role in making this happen.

Reach Jim Henry at jjhenry@tallahassee.com.

Reach Jim Henry at jjhenry@tallahassee.com.

Related
WCTV

Another housing hiccup: Second FAMU dorm emptied

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is clearing a second dorm on campus, moving dozens more students to hotel rooms, this time because of a fire at the residence hall. FAMU says 128 students will be relocated from Polkinghorne Village West to local hotels. A fire set in a trash can there on Friday activated the sprinkler system which caused some flooding damage, according to the university.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Robert (Bob) F. Kennedy

Robert (Bob) F. Kennedy, 98, of Tallahassee, Fla., passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. He was born in Tuscola, Ill., on Aug. 20, 1924. He was the first son of John (Jack) Kennedy and Lois Woods Kennedy. Known as Bobby Jack he graduated from Tuscola community high school in May...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee. The reason for the exodus is a pest problem that they haven’t been able to get under control. The school said fumigation is needed. According to Director of University Housing Jennifer Wilder,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Teen with loaded gun arrested at Gene Cox Stadium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy arrested a teen with a loaded gun at Gene Cox Stadium on Friday. The 14-year-old boy was at the football game, even though he is not enrolled at any of the high schools playing or any other Leon County School, and was wearing a jacket with a large bulge in the front pocket covering up the gun, according to LCSO.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

‘Fight Like Addison:’ Shark attack survivor Addison Bethea benefit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addison Bethea was attacked by a shark off the coast of Keaton Beach back in June. Addison lost her leg and spent five weeks in the hospital. Now, the community is invited to come together Saturday to help out the Taylor County teen for the “Fight Like Addison” Benefit ride and concert event.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather will be more of the same for Saturday, and the next day. And the next day. A stalled frontal boundary near the Gulf Coast is forecast to deteriorate during the weekend, but plenty of high atmospheric moisture content and daytime heating will keep the rain chances between 60% and 70% Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s near the coast to the lower 90s in most inland locations. Overnight lows will be in the 70s.
WCTV

UPDATE: Woman trapped on train builds new life in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Now to an update on a story we first brought you back in April. Valeriya Petuskova’s mother, Zoya was crammed on a train alongside other Ukrainians trying to escape. Fast forward to now, Zoya has made it to Tallahassee after a close call. During her journey,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Semi vs semi crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash late Monday morning on County Road 162 and Bumpnose Road that involved two semi-trucks. The first semi-truck that was driven by a 30-year-old man was traveling eastbound on County Road 162 around 11 a.m., according to FHP. The second semi-truck that was being driven by a 72-year-old man was “attempting to back” westbound on County Road 162 onto Bumpnose Road.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
