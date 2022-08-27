Read full article on original website
Pair charged in connection to Mall of America shooting jailed in Minnesota after Chicago arrests
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Editor's note: The vide above originally aired on KARE 11 on Aug. 11, 2022. Two men accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America, prompting an hours-long lockdown and nationwide manhunt, are back in Minnesota, according to the Hennepin County Jail roster. Jail records show...
Security guards at Abbott Northwestern exchange gunfire with suspect
MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is in custody after an exchange of gunfire outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis overnight.According to Minneapolis police, the shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday between hospital security and an "unwanted person on the property." The suspect left the scene following the shooting, but was later located and arrested, police said. A gun was also recovered. RELATED: 'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safetyThe hospital said security guards encountered an armed man "who they observed to be under the influence of a controlled substance" on campus. A window of the Courage Kenny...
The Police Are Defunding Minneapolis
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some...
Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In Minnesota
A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America
Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
Police: Altercation in quiet Minneapolis neighborhood ends in deadly shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say an altercation between a man and a woman in a "quiet" Minneapolis neighborhood ended with a deadly shooting. Officers were called out for reports of the shooting at an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Cole Avenue SE in the Como neighborhood on Monday just after noon. At the scene, officers say they found a man in his 30s who had suffered serious gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis
More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
Ex-Minneapolis cop Brian Cummings' trial for crash that killed Laneal Frazier delayed
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer, whose high-speed pursuit of a carjacking suspect led to a crash that killed 40-year-old Leneal Frazier, has been pushed back to May 2023. Brian Cummings is charged with manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in Frazier's death on July...
St. Paul man convicted of burglarizing car dealerships faces new charges
New charges filed in two counties allege that a St. Paul man who was convicted of breaking into car dealerships and maintenance facilities returned to his old habits after being released from jail in May and placed on supervised probation. Adam William Klemmer, who has been convicted of 24 felonies...
Man dies after being shot in Minneapolis; woman arrested
A man has died and a woman arrested after an argument ended in gunfire in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Cole Ave SE at 12:10 p.m., when they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.
40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
Man faces several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted
(KSTP) – A Minneapolis man is facing several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted by him. As previously reported, Cannon Falls police were called to a Casey’s store at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on a report of a woman crying in the bathroom, saying she’d been abducted.
MN Street Gang Members Sentenced for Carjacking, Other Crimes
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five members of a Twin Cities-based street gang were sentenced for their role in three carjackings that occurred in August 2020 and other crimes. In an announcement made Thursday detailing the sentences, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said the men were part of a gang known as...
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns. An employee robbed and held at gunpoint on Tuesday evening. Stray bullets hitting hospital windows in July. These are some of the scary and violent crimes staff at Children's Minnesota have had to deal with over the last two months at their Minneapolis campus.
Minneapolis Police investigating fatal shooting that neighbors say was a domestic dispute
Minneapolis’$2 60th homicide this year may have stemmed from domestic violence according to neighbors. Police were at the scene of the fatal shooting Monday afternoon. It happened in the Como Park neighborhood around 1:00 p.m.
Ramsey County Sheriff's Office to be featured on 'On Patrol: Live'
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office will be one of multiple law enforcement agencies to be featured on the show, "On Patrol: Live." The announcement was made on Thursday night's "Live on Patrol" livestream, which has become a popular regular YouTube and social media feature from Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.
Eagan police urge public to stay clear of residence amid standoff
EAGAN, Minn. — Authorities say a Sunday standoff between police and an unknown suspect is ongoing at a home on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive in Eagan. Details are limited at this time, but police are urging people to stay clear of the scene as the situation unfolds.
Two Apple Valley Men Arrested For Drugs During Garage Break-In Investigation
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two men from Apple Valley, Minnesota are arrested in Fargo on drug charges and ties to a garage break-in. 28-year-old Ahmed Osman and 24-year-old Ubah Osman were stopped late Saturday night after their vehicle was identified in security footage from the 3400 block of 14th Avenue South.
Over twenty arrested in joint federal/local investigations in Minneapolis
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger stated on Friday that 25 arrests linked to narcotics and violent offenses were made on Thursday in the Twin Cities and Rochester as a result of a collaborative effort between local law enforcement and federal authorities. Ten of those arrests took place in Rochester, and each...
Minneapolis man charged for stealing car with 5 kids inside
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been charged, accused of stealing a car that had five children inside. According to the recently filed charges, a man and a woman were parked near 12th Avenue and East Lake Street on May 29. The man went into a nearby store to buy a few items, when the woman, who was waiting in the car with the children, realized she needed to purchase a few additional things and also went into the store.
