Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Security guards at Abbott Northwestern exchange gunfire with suspect

MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is in custody after an exchange of gunfire outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis overnight.According to Minneapolis police, the shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday between hospital security and an "unwanted person on the property." The suspect left the scene following the shooting, but was later located and arrested, police said. A gun was also recovered. RELATED: 'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safetyThe hospital said security guards encountered an armed man "who they observed to be under the influence of a controlled substance" on campus. A window of the Courage Kenny...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mother Jones

The Police Are Defunding Minneapolis

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In Minnesota

A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America

Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
WOODBURY, MN
fox9.com

Police: Altercation in quiet Minneapolis neighborhood ends in deadly shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say an altercation between a man and a woman in a "quiet" Minneapolis neighborhood ended with a deadly shooting. Officers were called out for reports of the shooting at an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Cole Avenue SE in the Como neighborhood on Monday just after noon. At the scene, officers say they found a man in his 30s who had suffered serious gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Sentencing#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Violent Crime#Viridian
voiceofalexandria.com

40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus

(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
kvrr.com

Two Apple Valley Men Arrested For Drugs During Garage Break-In Investigation

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two men from Apple Valley, Minnesota are arrested in Fargo on drug charges and ties to a garage break-in. 28-year-old Ahmed Osman and 24-year-old Ubah Osman were stopped late Saturday night after their vehicle was identified in security footage from the 3400 block of 14th Avenue South.
FARGO, ND
fox9.com

Minneapolis man charged for stealing car with 5 kids inside

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been charged, accused of stealing a car that had five children inside. According to the recently filed charges, a man and a woman were parked near 12th Avenue and East Lake Street on May 29. The man went into a nearby store to buy a few items, when the woman, who was waiting in the car with the children, realized she needed to purchase a few additional things and also went into the store.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
