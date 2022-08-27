Read full article on original website
Related
WRIC TV
California inmate who miscarried after deputies stopped for coffee reaches $480K settlement
(KTLA) – A pregnant inmate in California who lost her baby after sheriff’s deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital in 2016 has reached a $480,000 settlement in the case. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, was awarded the settlement during an...
WRIC TV
Mysterious billboard warns: ‘Don’t move to Texas’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A billboard seen in San Francisco appears to warn people against moving to Texas. The mysterious billboard located at the intersection of 7th Street and Folsom, reads “The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde,” and is accompanied by a menacing-looking figure wearing a hood and sunglasses.
The $800,000 fight to save a disappearing Virginia island
Cedar Island is a small strip of marsh and sand that shields part of the Eastern Shore from the brunt of Atlantic storms. Today, it's home to an unassuming nature preserve that supports the shore's native seabird population. However, once, it was at the center of a controversial housing development that has since slipped beneath the waves.
Comments / 0