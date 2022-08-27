ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WRIC TV

Mysterious billboard warns: ‘Don’t move to Texas’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A billboard seen in San Francisco appears to warn people against moving to Texas. The mysterious billboard located at the intersection of 7th Street and Folsom, reads “The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde,” and is accompanied by a menacing-looking figure wearing a hood and sunglasses.
WRIC - ABC 8News

The $800,000 fight to save a disappearing Virginia island

Cedar Island is a small strip of marsh and sand that shields part of the Eastern Shore from the brunt of Atlantic storms. Today, it's home to an unassuming nature preserve that supports the shore's native seabird population. However, once, it was at the center of a controversial housing development that has since slipped beneath the waves.
