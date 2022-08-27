ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rochesterfirst.com

Mysterious billboard warns: ‘Don’t move to Texas’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A billboard seen in San Francisco appears to warn people against moving to Texas. The mysterious billboard located at the intersection of 7th Street and Folsom, reads “The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde,” and is accompanied by a menacing-looking figure wearing a hood and sunglasses.
TEXAS STATE
rochesterfirst.com

Beto O’Rourke pauses campaign after being hospitalized with bacterial infection

(The Hill) – Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke (D) said he was pausing his campaigning on Sunday after he was hospitalized with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke tweeted Sunday afternoon that he started to feel ill on Friday and checked into the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, where he was diagnosed with the bacterial infection.
TEXAS STATE
rochesterfirst.com

Private practice nurses frustrated after being left out of NYS health care bonuses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a bonus program consisting of $1 billion in the state budget. Those bonuses will ultimately be given to qualified health care workers who worked during much of the pandemic. However, many in private practices are learning they will not be compensated.
HEALTH
rochesterfirst.com

Bank robbed in Town of Sweden Tuesday

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) —The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred in the Town of Sweden Tuesday afternoon. At around 12:50 p.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Key Bank located at 4707 Lake Road for the report of a robbery.
SWEDEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Beaumont, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
rochesterfirst.com

Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy