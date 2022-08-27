Read full article on original website
Police ID woman killed in Coventry ATV crash
Coventry police have released the name of the Warren woman who was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.
Coventry police identify victim in fatal ATV crash
Woman who worked at Swansea emergency vet office killed in ATV crash
Police: Biker found face down at creek following Stonington motorcycle crash
STONINGTON — Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash near the Ledyard town line Monday afternoon that left a rider in critical condition as of Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at 4:49 p.m. on Lantern Hill Road, Ledyard police said Tuesday. The agency responded to the scene and then assisted Stonington police as the lead agency for the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Accident Reconstruction team, Capt. Kenneth Creutz said.
Springfield woman killed in three-car crash in Amherst
AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
1 seriously injured after Stonington motorcycle crash: Police
STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Stonington on Monday. A male rider crashed on Lantern Road in Stonington just before the Ledyard town line just before 5 p.m., according to the police. The operator was transported from the scene in serious condition, police […]
Fall River Man Charged for Destroying Somerset Office, Assaulting Police
SOMERSET — A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a microwave and a toaster around an office and allegedly assaulting police before officers tased him twice on Saturday. Somerset police said in a release that 36-year-old James Patricio has been charged with assault and battery on...
Police: Fall River man trashed office, attempted to disarm officers in Somerset disturbance
SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) – A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after police said he trashed an office and assaulted officers in Somerset. James Patricio, 36, has been charged assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery in an attempt to disarm a police officer, assault and battery, malicious damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
3 cars damaged after shots fired in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that three cars were damaged after shots were fired in the city over the weekend. Police said that they found 12 shell casings along Broad Street after responding to a report of shots fired at about 2 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses told investigators...
Stranded kayaker with broken leg rescued from Chipuxet River
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A stranded kayaker with a broken leg was rescued Sunday night on the Chipuxet River. The South Kingstown Fire Department said that the woman was located with drone technology from the Department of Environmental Management. Authorities told ABC 6 News that no responding parties...
Police: Man shot in leg during attempted robbery in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery in Pawtucket early Tuesday morning. Pawtucket police responded at about 6:30 a.m. to Rhodes Street for reports of shots fired. ABC6 News crews at the scene witnessed crime scene tape blocking off the area.
Video: Suspect breaks into Newport business
Dennis Tasker, 51, is facing several charges including breaking and entering, larceny and vandalism.
1 dead in ATV crash in Coventry
‘He hit me multiple times,’ says woman of Providence officer accused of punching her
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman who was allegedly punched in the face by a Providence police officer at an abortion rally earlier this year, testified in court Tuesday. Jeann Lugo, 35, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct stemming from the altercation. Video evidence presented in the...
Coventry police investigating fatal ATV accident
Officials respond to two separate water incidents
Authorities responded to two separate water incidents in Rhode Island that happened within twenty minutes of each other on Sunday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard Guard said two boats crashed into each other off of Portsmouth and a boat sank in the water at Oakland Beach in Warwick. The boat...
Lost kayaker located on South Kingstown river
An injured kayaker was rescued from the Chipuxet River Sunday evening in South Kingstown, according to fire officials.
Firefighters battle blaze at North Providence apartment
(WJAR) — North Providence firefighters responded to a fire at a North Providence apartment complex on Monday evening. The North Providence fire chief said the call came in around 5 p.m. to an apartment on the second floor of a complex on Fruit Hill Ave. The chief said heavy...
Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point
Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
Man Taken to Hospital After Being Trapped Overnight Following Tree Cutting Accident in Lebanon
A man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning after being trapped overnight following a tree cutting accident in Lebanon the night before. Firefighters said the incident happened on Sisson Road sometime on Monday night. According to fire officials, investigators believe the man was stuck overnight before freeing himself...
Comments / 4