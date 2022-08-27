ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
decrypt.co

This Week on Crypto Twitter: Did Israeli Regulators Know How Insolvent Celsius Was? And Did Bitboy Really Let Atozy Off the Hook?

Also, Web3 CEO Maggie Love asks just how decentralized Ethereum is if Amazon hosts most of the network’s nodes. It was an underwhelming week; the prices of all leading cryptocurrencies went down over the last seven days, but not by much. There were relatively fewer stories of crypto adoption, or regulation, or fresh disasters from the ongoing crypto winter, than usual.


Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Granted Judicial Management to Organize Restructure

Singapore granting Hodlnaut judicial management gives the troubled crypto lender more time to prepare for its recovery plan. Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut has been granted judicial management by the Singapore High Courts today. Interim managers Angela Ee and Aaron Loh of EY Corporate Advisors Pte. have been appointed as Hodlnaut’s...


Helium Developers Mull Migration of Crypto Wireless Network to Solana

The proposed change is would be 'momentous,' bringing more speed, stability, and scalability. Crypto-fueled wireless network Helium is considering a move from its own custom blockchain to Solana. Helium’s core developers have proposed the migration, which will be voted on beginning September 12. Helium, the blockchain platform that uses...


Sam Bankman-Fried Says FTX Will Not Buy Huobi Global

Rumors earlier this month claimed FTX would buy crypto exchange Huobi Global, but SBF says it's not happening. FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said today that his cryptocurrency exchange is not planning to acquire Huobi Global. Huobi Global is a popular cryptocurrency exchange, with a 24-hour trading volume of...


GammaX Raises $4M to Launch Crypto Derivatives Exchange on Ethereum Layer-2 Solution

The new derivatives trading platform aims to combine core features of a DEX with elements of centralized cryptocurrency exchange. GammaX, a Singapore-based company building a new high-performance hybrid crypto derivatives exchange, announced the closure of a $4 million seed round, backed by the likes of StarkWare, the developer of zero-knowledge proof technology, and liquidity provider Dexterity Capital.


Bitcoin, Ethereum Drop as Traditional Markets Skid into New Week

Several cryptocurrencies fall 3% on Sunday, revisiting lows not seen in more than a month. Several key cryptocurrencies fell dramatically Sunday evening as traditional markets dropped heading into a new trading week. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Solana, and meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) all saw values fall sharply...


Lido Finance Leads DeFi Rally as Ethereum Mounts Recovery

Blue-chip DeFi tokens, including Lido and Compound, posted hefty gains as Ethereum’s merge event fast approaches. DeFi tokens in Lido Finance (LDO), Compound (COMP), and Synthetix (SNX), have posted significant gainsover the past 24 hours, per data from CoinMarketCap. Lido Finance’s native token, LDO, gained over 16.2% earlier this...


Tron Network Energy Use Matches That of 15 US Households: CCRI Report

The Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute has compiled a report on Tron’s energy consumption and carbon footprint. The Tron network’s annual electricity consumption is equivalent to that of just 15 U.S. households, according to a report prepared by the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute. The commissioned report produced on behalf...


CME Adds Euro-Denominated Ethereum Futures as Merge Approaches

The world’s largest derivatives exchange has launched another cryptocurrency product. CME Group today launched euro-dominated Bitcoin and Ethereum futures on its derivatives marketplace. The new product will complement the dollar-denominated cryptocurrency counterparts and is sized at five Bitcoin and 50 Ethereum per contract, the company said in its announcement...
