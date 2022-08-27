Read full article on original website
Studio B Art Gallery adds artist Charles Newman
Easton, MD - Studio B Art Gallery is excited to announce the addition of Charles Newman to the gallery’s featured artist roster. Charles will join the studio this fall and attend a special reception during Easton Night Out on Friday, September 2. Come see his artwork and enjoy great conversation during the “Art Salon” reception from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Community brings car show to 4-year-old with terminal brain cancer
On January 25, Brenna was diagnosed with a terminal brain cancer. Exotic cars, dump trucks, fire trucks, motorcycles and so much more rode down though Pasadena on Monday.
What's Up? This Weekend 9/1
September 1-5th; Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium. Excitement is just around the corner! The 141st Maryland State Fair, open for three long weekends this summer: Aug. 25-28; Sept. 1-5; and, Sept. 8-11. The Maryland State Fair is a fun and educational destination sure to captivate visitors of all ages. The Maryland State Fair is complete with daily home arts, farm and garden, livestock and horse competitions and exhibits, rides, games, live concerts and entertainment, live Thoroughbred horse racing, fair treats and farm fresh foods, the U-Learn Agriculture Education Zone, The Birthing Center, a museum, and more. No other event provides so much food, fun, family entertainment, and education for so little. For details, schedules, and ticket prices, go to: www.marylandstatefair.com.
Kent Island Resort
The beautifully renovated Kent Island Resort is now open!. The legendary Manor House, built over two centuries ago, has been elegantly restored and updated. Choose from a collection of 24 unique and elegantly furnished rooms and suites, fusing country house charm and understated contemporary sophistication, for days of uninterrupted bliss.
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him. Barry was airlifted to Christiana Hospital where he underwent two surgeries and remains hospitalized over two weeks later.
A Thoughtful Re-Creation
*A Recently Sold Home* Primary Structure Built: 1986 Sold For: $1,700,000 Original List Price: $1,795,000 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 3 Living Space: 3,370 Sq. Ft. A cool-toned slate paver path leads guests to the entrance of this re-imagined contemporary home on the water in St. Michaels. Peaceful, Porter’s Creek provides a...
Schaeffer dishes out dirt on fellow member
The divisiveness of the Republican primary election for the Sussex County Council District 5 seat came to a head during council's Aug. 30 meeting. In the Sept. 13 primary, Councilman John Rieley is being challenged by Keller Hopkins, a current member of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. During the...
$1 Million FAST PLAY win makes St. Mary’s man’s heart race
A Southern Maryland man became the state’s newest Lottery millionaire this month, finding his fortune fast playing the $20 FAST PLAY MONOPOLY™ Properties game. The 30-year U.S. Air Force veteran plays several different games fairly often, he told Lottery officials, but he enjoys FAST PLAY tickets most of all. “I saw the match immediately,” the 49-year-old reported. “A split second […]
Hogan Recognizes September as Substance Use Disorder Recovery Month
Governor Hogan Order Flags Flown at Half-Staff to Commemorate Lives Lost to Drug Overdoses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that all flags in Maryland will be flown at half-staff August 31 in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day. The occasion is observed annually on August 31st in remembrance of people around the world who have lost their lives to drug overdose and to help raise awareness regarding the substance use crisis.
It's all hands on deck as organizers prepare for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover
BALTIMORE -- Maryland's Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is soaring to new heights this year. "It's one of those experiences that you just can't replace. It's something that's unique," said Nan Nawrocki, president of Sail Baltimore. The event celebrates the rich maritime traditions of the Chesapeake Bay with 12 vessels at the Inner Harbor, including local ships and those from visiting navies."We have tall ship coming from Denmark, Navy destroyer from the U.K. and a vessel from Canada as well. So, it's not only a U.S. Navy event but also an international event," said Nawrocki. "It's important to us to...
“Just a phenomenal man:” Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office announces challenge coin fundraiser in honor of Cpl. Glenn Hilliard
SALISBURY, Md.- Efforts to honor Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard continue as a new, unique fundraiser is now being put on by the sheriff’s office. Now for those who are unfamiliar with them, challenge coins go back to the origins of the U.S. Military. They’re a reward...
Concerns From Easton About Health Care Worker Shortage
EASTON, Md. - The Shortage of health care workers is and has been hitting the town of Easton hard. Mayor Robert Willey voiced how finding more health care workers is a top priority for the town. He says the concern is there of those feeling burned out. Nurse, doctors, practitioners, etc. are being burned out from overwork, added stress, and overwhelming demands.
'Cash4Life' Drawing Delivers $1,000 A Day For Life Prize In Maryland
One lucky Maryland Lottery player won the prize of a lifetime. There are happy days ahead for a Cecil County resident who became the fourth person in Maryland to win a $1,000 a day for life by playing the “Cash4Life” game. The lotto player bought the top-prize winning...
Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions
SALISBURY, Md. – Recently the Salisbury Fire Department congratulated two of its firefighters/paramedics. John Dennis and Brandon Hoppes were promoted to EMS Sergeants. Additionally, firefighter/paramedics Kara Harrington and Christina Justice were also promoted to EMS Sergeants. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
But Who’ll Teach the Children About Bo Diddley?’ Kelly Bell Will!
In January 1995, a local blues vocalist decided to set out on his own and form a band. Its first record, Phat Blues Music, is still one of the best-selling local debut albums ever, and the bluesman is showing no signs of slowing down. The Kelly Bell Band owes much...
MISSING: Peyton Butler, Age 16; Last Seen August 18
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the area of 33 West Street, Peyton Butler (W/M DOB 06/04/2006), the above pictured male was dropped off by his guardians to complete job applications. Mr. Butler informed his guardians that he would call them...
Firefighters find body floating in Baltimore's Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters found a deceased person in Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Tuesday, according to the local firefighter's union.The body was recovered near the 700 block of Eastern Avenue, the union said.WJZ will continue to update this breaking story.
Community remembers the late Michael Smigiel Sr., lawyer and former delegate
CECIL COUNTY — Michael D. Smigiel Sr. passionately and effectively advocated for hundreds of clients as an Elkton-based lawyer for 33 consecutive years and for thousands of state residents during the 12 years that he served as a delegate in the Maryland General Assembly. But his deepest loyalty was...
Man Stabbed In Annapolis By His Child’s Mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 30, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on West St. near Westgate Circle. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm. The victim advised that his child’s mother had...
