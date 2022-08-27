ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Studio B Art Gallery adds artist Charles Newman

Easton, MD - Studio B Art Gallery is excited to announce the addition of Charles Newman to the gallery’s featured artist roster. Charles will join the studio this fall and attend a special reception during Easton Night Out on Friday, September 2. Come see his artwork and enjoy great conversation during the “Art Salon” reception from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
EASTON, MD
What's Up? This Weekend 9/1

September 1-5th; Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium. Excitement is just around the corner! The 141st Maryland State Fair, open for three long weekends this summer: Aug. 25-28; Sept. 1-5; and, Sept. 8-11. The Maryland State Fair is a fun and educational destination sure to captivate visitors of all ages. The Maryland State Fair is complete with daily home arts, farm and garden, livestock and horse competitions and exhibits, rides, games, live concerts and entertainment, live Thoroughbred horse racing, fair treats and farm fresh foods, the U-Learn Agriculture Education Zone, The Birthing Center, a museum, and more. No other event provides so much food, fun, family entertainment, and education for so little. For details, schedules, and ticket prices, go to: www.marylandstatefair.com.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Kent Island Resort

The beautifully renovated Kent Island Resort is now open!. The legendary Manor House, built over two centuries ago, has been elegantly restored and updated. Choose from a collection of 24 unique and elegantly furnished rooms and suites, fusing country house charm and understated contemporary sophistication, for days of uninterrupted bliss.
STEVENSVILLE, MD
A Thoughtful Re-Creation

*A Recently Sold Home* Primary Structure Built: 1986 Sold For: $1,700,000 Original List Price: $1,795,000 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 3 Living Space: 3,370 Sq. Ft. A cool-toned slate paver path leads guests to the entrance of this re-imagined contemporary home on the water in St. Michaels. Peaceful, Porter’s Creek provides a...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
Schaeffer dishes out dirt on fellow member

The divisiveness of the Republican primary election for the Sussex County Council District 5 seat came to a head during council's Aug. 30 meeting. In the Sept. 13 primary, Councilman John Rieley is being challenged by Keller Hopkins, a current member of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. During the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
$1 Million FAST PLAY win makes St. Mary’s man’s heart race

A Southern Maryland man became the state’s newest Lottery millionaire this month, finding his fortune fast playing the $20 FAST PLAY MONOPOLY™ Properties game. The 30-year U.S. Air Force veteran plays several different games fairly often, he told Lottery officials, but he enjoys FAST PLAY tickets most of all. “I saw the match immediately,” the 49-year-old reported. “A split second […]
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Hogan Recognizes September as Substance Use Disorder Recovery Month

Governor Hogan Order Flags Flown at Half-Staff to Commemorate Lives Lost to Drug Overdoses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that all flags in Maryland will be flown at half-staff August 31 in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day. The occasion is observed annually on August 31st in remembrance of people around the world who have lost their lives to drug overdose and to help raise awareness regarding the substance use crisis.
MARYLAND STATE
It's all hands on deck as organizers prepare for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is soaring to new heights this year. "It's one of those experiences that you just can't replace. It's something that's unique," said Nan Nawrocki, president of Sail Baltimore. The event celebrates the rich maritime traditions of the Chesapeake Bay with 12 vessels at the Inner Harbor, including local ships and those from visiting navies."We have tall ship coming from Denmark, Navy destroyer from the U.K. and a vessel from Canada as well. So, it's not only a U.S. Navy event but also an international event," said Nawrocki. "It's important to us to...
MARYLAND STATE
Concerns From Easton About Health Care Worker Shortage

EASTON, Md. - The Shortage of health care workers is and has been hitting the town of Easton hard. Mayor Robert Willey voiced how finding more health care workers is a top priority for the town. He says the concern is there of those feeling burned out. Nurse, doctors, practitioners, etc. are being burned out from overwork, added stress, and overwhelming demands.
EASTON, MD
Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions

SALISBURY, Md. – Recently the Salisbury Fire Department congratulated two of its firefighters/paramedics. John Dennis and Brandon Hoppes were promoted to EMS Sergeants. Additionally, firefighter/paramedics Kara Harrington and Christina Justice were also promoted to EMS Sergeants. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
MISSING: Peyton Butler, Age 16; Last Seen August 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the area of 33 West Street, Peyton Butler (W/M DOB 06/04/2006), the above pictured male was dropped off by his guardians to complete job applications. Mr. Butler informed his guardians that he would call them...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Man Stabbed In Annapolis By His Child’s Mother

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 30, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on West St. near Westgate Circle. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm. The victim advised that his child’s mother had...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

