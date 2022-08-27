Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Take Stalker Case Seriously Until Woman Goes Viral On Twitter— The Disturbing Case Of Aziza MurphyMary Holman
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League EastIBWAABaltimore, MD
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
What's Up? This Weekend 9/1
September 1-5th; Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium. Excitement is just around the corner! The 141st Maryland State Fair, open for three long weekends this summer: Aug. 25-28; Sept. 1-5; and, Sept. 8-11. The Maryland State Fair is a fun and educational destination sure to captivate visitors of all ages. The Maryland State Fair is complete with daily home arts, farm and garden, livestock and horse competitions and exhibits, rides, games, live concerts and entertainment, live Thoroughbred horse racing, fair treats and farm fresh foods, the U-Learn Agriculture Education Zone, The Birthing Center, a museum, and more. No other event provides so much food, fun, family entertainment, and education for so little. For details, schedules, and ticket prices, go to: www.marylandstatefair.com.
A Thoughtful Re-Creation
*A Recently Sold Home* Primary Structure Built: 1986 Sold For: $1,700,000 Original List Price: $1,795,000 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 3 Living Space: 3,370 Sq. Ft. A cool-toned slate paver path leads guests to the entrance of this re-imagined contemporary home on the water in St. Michaels. Peaceful, Porter’s Creek provides a...
Kent Island Resort
The beautifully renovated Kent Island Resort is now open!. The legendary Manor House, built over two centuries ago, has been elegantly restored and updated. Choose from a collection of 24 unique and elegantly furnished rooms and suites, fusing country house charm and understated contemporary sophistication, for days of uninterrupted bliss.
Easton Utilities Announces Two Senior Executive Promotions
Easton, MD - Easton Utilities recently promoted senior executives John J. Horner, Jr. and Vicki L. Petro. Horner will serve as the Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer and Petro as Vice President of Human Resources. “At this time of significant growth and transition for our organization, these two individuals bring stability along with the strategic vision needed for Easton Utilities to flourish,” stated Hugh E. Grunden, President and CEO of Easton Utilities.
Hogan Recognizes September as Substance Use Disorder Recovery Month
Governor Hogan Order Flags Flown at Half-Staff to Commemorate Lives Lost to Drug Overdoses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that all flags in Maryland will be flown at half-staff August 31 in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day. The occasion is observed annually on August 31st in remembrance of people around the world who have lost their lives to drug overdose and to help raise awareness regarding the substance use crisis.
Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays:. “This is a major...
Grand Art Under a Grand Opens at Troika Gallery
Easton, MD - Grand Art Under a Grand opens at Troika Gallery on September 2 featuring select fine art by the Troika Artists priced under $1000! This popular exhibit opens on First Friday, at 11 am, and will go live on the gallery website, (troikagallery.com) at 12 noon when phone calls (410-770-9190) will be taken for online sales. No specially priced art will be sold before the opening.
Studio B Art Gallery adds artist Charles Newman
Easton, MD - Studio B Art Gallery is excited to announce the addition of Charles Newman to the gallery’s featured artist roster. Charles will join the studio this fall and attend a special reception during Easton Night Out on Friday, September 2. Come see his artwork and enjoy great conversation during the “Art Salon” reception from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
But Who’ll Teach the Children About Bo Diddley?’ Kelly Bell Will!
In January 1995, a local blues vocalist decided to set out on his own and form a band. Its first record, Phat Blues Music, is still one of the best-selling local debut albums ever, and the bluesman is showing no signs of slowing down. The Kelly Bell Band owes much...
