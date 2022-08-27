Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Serena Williams' U.S. Open Outfit Is Going Viral
Serena Williams is preparing to wrap up her legendary career in style. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is expected to step away from tennis following the US Open. Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, Williams has worked with Nike to create an elaborate outfit to wear at Arthur Ashe Stadium. According to...
Fox News
Serena Williams' stylish US Open outfit revealed ahead of her match
When Serena Williams takes the court to play Danka Kovinić, of Montenegro, on Monday night at the U.S. Open in New York, she will be doing so in style. Williams will be playing in a diamond-encrusted Nike tennis sneaker. Additionally, she will be in a figure-skating-inspired outfit. Her skirt will have six layers — a nod to the six singles U.S. Open titles she’s won at Flushing Meadows. A matching jacket and tote bag will also be around the superstar athlete.
Serena Williams beats Danka Kovinic in straight sets in U.S. Open opener
Serena Williams beat Danka Kovinic in her 2022 U.S. Open opener, but she'll likely need to summon her best tennis to overcome the rash of tough opponents she drew for the final run of her iconic tennis career.
Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton exchange massive respect
Serena Williams named Lewis Hamilton among some of the people that come to mind as her “greatest of all time.”. Serena Williams is about to put a bow on what has been a legendary career. GOAT-ed, some might say, as the tennis star has won 23 Grand Slam titles, which is good for second all-time just behind Margaret Court who won 24. On the men’s side, no single participant has won more than 22 all-time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Serena Williams US Open live updates: The 23-time Grand Slam winner takes on Danka Kovinic in the first round
Serena Williams' likely final trip to the US Open begins with a first-round matchup against Danka Kovinic. With Williams presumably set to retire following the tournament, all eyes are on the legendary tennis pro each time she steps onto the court. Williams and Kovinic are set to begin play at...
CBS News
The GOAT is in the house: Serena Williams set for final U.S. Open
NEW YORK -- Serena Williams has dominated the sport of tennis since she was a teenager, winning her first of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the U.S. Open when she was 17. Her records speak for themselves. She is the GOAT, and if this is indeed her last go round at the tournament she has won six times, let's hope she goes out with a bang.
Serena Williams fans paid tribute to the retiring star at the US Open with stadium-sized 'We Love Serena' card displays
Williams, who announced earlier this month she would be retiring from tennis after the US Open, beat Danka Kovinić in the first round on Monday.
Sports World Reacts To Serena Williams' Monday U.S. Open Performance
Serena Williams isn't finished just yet. On Monday night, Williams advanced past her first-round U.S. Open matchup. The 40-year-old superstar defeated Danka Kovinić in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium. A packed house in New York was firmly in the corner of the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who recently...
RELATED PEOPLE
Analysis: Can Serena Williams keep going at the US Open?
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams now can say she has won a U.S. Open match in her teens, her 20s, her 30s and — with her daughter on hand — her 40s. She also has won a championship at Flushing Meadows in her teens, 20s and 30s. So what about in her 40s?
NPR
Serena Williams' legacy as told by one of the few players to beat her, Chanda Rubin
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former pro tennis player and Tennis Channel commentator Chanda Rubin about Serena Williams' legacy on and off the court.
NPR
Serena Williams wins her first-round match of what could be her last U.S. Open
In what might be the final tournament of her storied tennis career, Serena Williams won an emotional match in straight sets in the first round of the U.S. Open last night. Whenever Serena Williams may play her final match, it was not last night. Based on her statements, this could be her last U.S. Open. She says she plans to evolve away from tennis. But she won her first round match. NPR's Tom Goldman is in New York.
NPR
Serena Williams has left an indelible mark on tennis
NPR's A Martinez speaks with The Atlantic's Jemele Hill about the legacy of tennis phenom Serena Williams. Serena Williams is a cultural icon. Our co-host, A Martinez, spoke with The Atlantic's Jemele Hill. He began the conversation by asking about Williams' legacy on the tennis court. JEMELE HILL: I think...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Serena Williams might be making her last appearance at the U.S. Open Championships
The U.S. Open Tennis Championships begin today in New York. And they're a much bigger deal than usual. It could be the last hurrah for Serena Williams, who announced her imminent retirement earlier this month. Williams is one of those transcendent stars in sports. She's won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and made power tennis a standard in the women's game. Her first-round match is tonight. And NPR's Tom Goldman will be there. Good morning, Tom.
NBC Sports
Documenting Serena Williams: The timeless moments that defined her legendary career
For Serena Williams, her very essence can be summed up in nine short words: “expecting the best from myself and proving people wrong.”. In a first-person essay for Vogue earlier this month, the 23-time Grand Slam champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist dropped the blockbuster news that she would be “evolving away from tennis.” Hesitant to use the word “retirement” but undeniably laying out the strategy for her next chapter, the 40-year-old Williams wrote candidly about her desire to expand her family and her excitement at delving more into business via Serena Ventures, a capital venture firm.
Serena will play again Wednesday night | US Open updates
NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Serena Williams will be back under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday. Williams will play the leadoff match of the night session in the main stadium, the U.S. Tennis Association announced Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Serena begins practice as match nears | US Open updates
NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Serena Williams has started a warmup session on a practice court just outside Arthur Ashe Stadium before her first-round match at the U.S. Open. Williams was greeted by screams from fans who...
AP PHOTOS: Serena Williams, the athlete and cultural icon
After winning 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams begins what might be her final tournament Monday at the U.S. Open. The 40-year-old announced this month that she plans to turn her focus toward having another child and her business interests as she readies to step away from tennis. Her final...
International Business Times
Serena Williams Readies Farewell As US Open Begins
Serena Williams will take centre stage as the US Open gets under way on Monday with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. After announcing earlier this month that the countdown to her retirement had begun, Williams will step on court at Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows for what could be her final appearance in a Grand Slam singles event.
Comments / 0