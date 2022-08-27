For Serena Williams, her very essence can be summed up in nine short words: “expecting the best from myself and proving people wrong.”. In a first-person essay for Vogue earlier this month, the 23-time Grand Slam champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist dropped the blockbuster news that she would be “evolving away from tennis.” Hesitant to use the word “retirement” but undeniably laying out the strategy for her next chapter, the 40-year-old Williams wrote candidly about her desire to expand her family and her excitement at delving more into business via Serena Ventures, a capital venture firm.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO