Read full article on original website
Related
People
Wisconsin Morning News Anchor Dead from Apparent Suicide at 27: 'She Radiated Love and Positivity'
Neena Pacholke, a television news anchor for ABC television affiliate WAOW in Wausau, Wisconsin, died on Aug. 27 at the age of 27. On Monday, Pacholke's older sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times her sister's passing, saying Neena died by suicide. "My sister was by far the...
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
NPR
Abdulrazak Gurnah's 'Afterlives' highlights nuances of colonization in East Africa
In Abdulrazak Gurnah's Afterlives, the characters centered in the novel offer different perspectives of ordinary people under German colonization in East Africa. In an interview with NPR's Scott Simon, the author goes into detail about how the "power and attraction of the victor" can lead to the conquered joining the conqueror and the impact it has on one's identity.
NPR
Stacey Abrams is behind in the polls and looking to abortion rights to help her win
In the rematch between incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia, Abrams is trailing in the polls. But because Georgia's 2019 abortion law, which bans most abortions around six weeks of pregnancy, just took effect, Abrams has renewed energy around her campaign. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Riley Bunch has more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
Conservative Christian groups are targeting Louisiana libraries
Audio will be available later today. A conservative Christian group is forcing public libraries in South Louisiana to remove books about sexuality, race and gender and targeting the state's Librarian of the Year for her opposition.
NPR
From cupcakes to private jets, how the quest for status drives culture
What is culture, where does it come from and why does it change? W. David Marx, author of the new book Status and Culture: How Our Desire for Social Rank Creates Taste, Identity, Art, Fashion, and Constant Change, says the answers come from our desire for prestige. Marx tells guest host Elise Hu how status has historically worked to drive trends like gourmet cupcakes or dark wash jeans, how the internet can lead to cultural stagnation, and ways we can redefine status to build a more equitable society.
NPR
When is nice too nice? One author explores that question in her new book
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with author Mia Mercado about her new book She's Nice Though, which explores why women, in particular, feel the need to perform niceness in so many situations.
NPR
A drought in Canada is making it impossible to find mustard in France
For months, French shoppers have been complaining about a lack of mustard on the shelves. The shortages have largely been caused by a drought in Canada, the world's largest exporter of mustard seeds. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. For months, shoppers in France have been worrying about a severe mustard shortage. Emma...
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
American Aquarium reflects on loss in new album
The band American Aquarium's new album delves into the personal grief and loss of its lead singer. NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with BJ Barham about his band's latest album, Chicamacomico. DON GONYEA, HOST:. The band American Aquarium is known for its sometimes country, sometimes folky, sometimes anthemic songs, mixing great...
NPR
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is a big budget journey back to Middle Earth
DYLAN SMITH: (As Largo Brandyfoot) One thing we can do better than any creature in all Middle Earth - we stay true to each other with our hearts even bigger than our feet. GURA: Hobbits, elves, orcs. They're back. "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" debuts this week on Amazon Prime Video. It comes just after another fantasy series, the "Game Of Thrones" spinoff called "House Of The Dragon," premiered to more than 20 million viewers. That is a record series debut for HBO. "The Rings Of Power" is an expensive gambit for Amazon. It's reportedly the most expensive show ever made. Joining us now is our intrepid guide, NPR TV critic Eric Deggans. Hey, Eric.
Nasa to try launching Artemis 1 mission again on Saturday
Nasa will make a second attempt at launching its Space Launch System moon rocket this Saturday, the agency has said, five days after technical issues foiled an initial attempt. The US space agency made the decision on Monday to delay its first attempt to put astronauts on the moon in...
NPR
New England has been suffering from frequent droughts all summer
In addition to droughts in the West, there has been a drought in New England this summer - very little rain, wildfires have been more frequent and farmers have been forced to make tough choices. From member station WBUR in Boston, Miriam Wasser reports. MIRIAM WASSER, BYLINE: To put it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voters Killed A Project To Get New England Off Fossil Fuels. A Court May Have Just Saved It.
The ruling from Maine’s high court brings fresh drama to the saga of trying to connect Québec’s green grid to the northeastern U.S.
NPR
How climate change could be impacting pathogenic diseases
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with climate scientist Camilo Mora on what impact climate change is having on pathogenic diseases. We often talk about the impact climate change will have on us in big, visible ways, like floods, fires and storms. A new study published in Nature this month looks at much smaller ways climate change may affect us, microscopic ways. Climate scientist Camilo Mora of the University of Hawaii was one of the authors of the study. And he told me part of their motivation was to see if climate change had anything to do with the outbreak of COVID-19.
NPR
INSKEEP: His voyage set a new Guinness World Record for longest journey by pumpkin boat, but he's not planning an encore.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) DUANE HANSEN: I ain't going to do this again. I'm done with this. INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush...
NPR
Kabul, one year later; Reclaiming the American dream
One year has passed since the U.S. and allied forces withdrew from Afghanistan. Today, Kabul is still falling for many Afghans and a new podcast, "Kabul Falling," focuses on their story. Nelufar Hedayat, the podcast's host, joins us. And, is there still hope for the American dream? We hear from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Espionage case involves a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and a Chinese spying ring on U.S. soil
The U.S. has charged 7 people with spying on behalf of China. One target was in an unlikely venue for Chinese politics: A remote sculpture park in the California desert. It is one of the most unusual criminal complaints of recent times, involving a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and the Communist Party of China. This summer, the U.S. announced it had charged seven men it says were part of a Chinese spy ring. And as NPR's Emily Feng reports from California, the alleged spies had some surprising targets.
NPR
Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols' remains are headed for the stars
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Decades after the original "Star Trek" series ended, one of its beloved characters is headed for the stars. The late actress Nichelle Nichols played the communications officer, Lieutenant Nyota Uhura. She died at the age of 89 last month, and now a rocket company says it will carry some of her ashes to space. The company is calling it the Enterprise Flight because it will also carry the remains of at least three others associated with the show. It's MORNING EDITION.
KTSM
Migrant crisis on Southwest border will worsen, congressman says
Gonzales: Communities forced to deal with migrant releases as cartels take advantage of administration’s mixed messages, keep sending people to U.S.
NPR
Many Sri Lankans have switched to cycling due to fuel shortages
We have a story of adaptation next, adaptation to an economic crisis in Sri Lanka. The country has run short of electricity and food and fuel, the last of which makes it hard to get to work. So some people are pedaling. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from Colombo. LAUREN FRAYER,...
Comments / 0