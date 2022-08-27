Read full article on original website
NPR
Discovering the forgotten women of silent cinema
Long before there were movie trailers to help people make their viewing decisions, there were these things called "lobby cards." The hand-drawn images or photographic stills typically included a "title card" showing the name of the film and the key players involved, and then a number of "scene cards" showing key moments from the plot.
NPR
It's Been a Minute
You're listening to IT'S BEEN A MINUTE from NPR. I'm Elise Hu. HU: Culture - we're part of it, we spread it, and it means a lot of things to a lot of people. W DAVID MARX: Culture is one of the most difficult and probably the worst word in the English language because it covers so many things.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27
A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
epicstream.com
Yoo Joo Eun Dead by Suicide at 27
Yoo Joo Eun passed away due to suicide on Monday, August 29. She was 27. Yoo Joo Eun’s older brother shared his sister’s suicidal note in a post on Instagram. He also detailed the late actress’ funeral details. Yoo Joo Eun’s Note. Her brother revealed he...
NPR
Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols' remains are headed for the stars
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Decades after the original "Star Trek" series ended, one of its beloved characters is headed for the stars. The late actress Nichelle Nichols played the communications officer, Lieutenant Nyota Uhura. She died at the age of 89 last month, and now a rocket company says it will carry some of her ashes to space. The company is calling it the Enterprise Flight because it will also carry the remains of at least three others associated with the show. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
American Aquarium reflects on loss in new album
The band American Aquarium's new album delves into the personal grief and loss of its lead singer. NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with BJ Barham about his band's latest album, Chicamacomico. DON GONYEA, HOST:. The band American Aquarium is known for its sometimes country, sometimes folky, sometimes anthemic songs, mixing great...
NPR
DC Comics reduces Latinos to their food in Hispanic Heritage Month covers, fans say
Although Hispanic Heritage Month doesn't begin until Sept. 15, DC Comics got an early start by revealing several special covers in their attempt to celebrate the upcoming month. The covers, which were revealed in June, feature several of DC's superheroes surrounded by, holding, or eating a variety of Latin American...
NPR
Regina Hall talks new film, 'Honk for Jesus'
NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with actress Regina Hall about her upcoming film, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. In "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." Regina Hall plays Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a megachurch that's been temporarily closed after a scandal involving her husband. In order to rebuild their church and retain their lavish lifestyle, Trinitie must help her husband win back their 25,000 congregants, starting with a planned return to the pulpit on Easter Sunday. But a number of things get in the way of that happening, meaning, of course, that it's going to take a lot of humility and humor for the couple to find their way back to their former glory if they can. We wanted to learn more about the film, so we have called actress Regina Hall. She's with me now. Regina, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
20-year-old competes in Miss England without makeup
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. An English beauty queen just made history without even putting on her face. Twenty-year-old Melisa Raouf just became the first-ever Miss England contestant to compete without makeup, the first in a competition that's been around for nearly a hundred years. Raouf says she wants to inspire people to feel comfortable in their own skin. In October, Raouf will go for the crown as a finalist. She says she's still not wearing makeup. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Music Interviews
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. This week, we're featuring some of our favorite music interviews from our archive. Today, we'll hear several interviews with Charlie Haden, the preeminent bass player of his generation and one of the greatest bass players in the history of jazz. We'll hear interviews spanning from 1983 to 2008. He died in 2014. Haden played a remarkable range of music. He was born in Shenandoah, Iowa, and grew up in Missouri. From the age of 2 until he was 15, he sang on his family's country music radio show. He had to stop singing when polio affected his vocal chords. That's when he got serious about playing bass. Although he was brought up on traditional music, he made his reputation in jazz, helping lead a musical revolution in the late 1950s and early '60s as a member of the Ornette Coleman Quartet.
NPR
Keith Richards / Brian May
We're kicking off a weeklong series of some of our favorite music interviews from our archive. We'll begin with Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, who was our guest in 2010. He'll tell us about cofounding the band, writing songs with Mick Jagger, and how things changed when the Stones became famous.
NPR
Encore: What the movies taught us about teaching
Audio will be available later today. As kids get ready to head back to school, it seems the right moment to celebrate educators with a look at what the movies have taught us about teaching.
NPR
When is nice too nice? One author explores that question in her new book
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with author Mia Mercado about her new book She's Nice Though, which explores why women, in particular, feel the need to perform niceness in so many situations.
William Reynolds Dies: ‘The F.B.I.’ Actor Was 90
William Reynolds, who portrayed Special Agent Tom Colby for six seasons on the television series The F.B.I., died August 24 from non-COVID-19 complicated pneumonia, his son Eric Regnolds confirms. He was 90. Born in Los Angeles, Reynolds was born William de Clercq Regnolds on December 9, 1931. He began his career under contract to Universal Pictures and had credits in Carrie (1952) as Laurence Olivier’s son and The Son of Ali Baba where he was Tony Curtis’ best friend. For 20th Century Fox, he portrayed Rommel’s son opposite James Mason in The Desert Fox. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Following his...
