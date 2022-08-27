Read full article on original website
NPR
Abortion Bans Bring Back Painful Memories For One Rape Survivor
This summer, just weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the story of a 10-year-old girl in Ohio became a flashpoint in the national abortion debate. The girl had become pregnant as a result of rape and had to travel across state lines to Indiana to get an abortion.
Death row inmate has shocking last words for state governor
A death row inmate in Oklahoma surprised onlookers Thursday when he used his last moments on Earth to forgive the state's governor for not granting him clemency.
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
NPR
Stacey Abrams is behind in the polls and looking to abortion rights to help her win
In the rematch between incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia, Abrams is trailing in the polls. But because Georgia's 2019 abortion law, which bans most abortions around six weeks of pregnancy, just took effect, Abrams has renewed energy around her campaign. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Riley Bunch has more.
NPR
For politicians, does online popularity translate into votes?
Recent polling suggests Democrats are in a better position to retain control of the Senate this fall than previously expected. If they do, races in swing states like Pennsylvania could be key. That's where Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is running against celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz. Fetterman's team is making use of the Democrats' popularity on Twitter to attack Oz on a variety of issues. The platform is also where Oz has clapped back at Fetterman, and it's where the Republican has made a number of gaffes of his own.
NPR
A former federal prosecutor reacts to the redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit
Brandon Van Grack joins us next. He's a former federal prosecutor who has investigated and prosecuted cases involving the Espionage Act. He also was part of Robert Mueller's special counsel team. Welcome to the program. BRANDON VAN GRACK: Good morning. Thank you. INSKEEP: OK. So we heard the description of...
NPR
Espionage case involves a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and a Chinese spying ring on U.S. soil
The U.S. has charged 7 people with spying on behalf of China. One target was in an unlikely venue for Chinese politics: A remote sculpture park in the California desert. It is one of the most unusual criminal complaints of recent times, involving a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and the Communist Party of China. This summer, the U.S. announced it had charged seven men it says were part of a Chinese spy ring. And as NPR's Emily Feng reports from California, the alleged spies had some surprising targets.
NPR
After Mar-a-Lago, officials are analyzing the potential damage to national security
Some news about documents recovered from former President Trump calls for explanation. You will recall the FBI searched Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. And according to a property receipt, numerous documents that the FBI found were marked classified or top secret. A redacted affidavit released on Friday asserts that some of those documents compromise some of the most sensitive U.S. intelligence information. Former acting CIA director Michael Morell talked about two types of secrets the Justice Department identified. He spoke with CBS.
NPR
Republican politicians are critical of Biden's voluntary farm conservation plans
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed the other day, includes $20 billion to boost the voluntary conservation of farm lands. The Biden administration has a goal to conserve 30% of the nation's land and water by 2030 - a goal that many Republicans are criticizing. Nebraska Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports.
NPR
Getting contraception gets complicated for patients at Catholic hospitals
This summer's abrupt changes in abortion laws are having a number of side effects, from the political to the personal. Abortion has become an issue in many of this year's election campaigns. And changing laws also raise the stakes for contraception. The effort to obtain it is complicated for many people served by Catholic institutions. Catholic health care serves people across this country, although many hospitals and clinics are subject to ethical and religious directives issued by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Hospitals will not perform tubal ligation or vasectomies. And some clinics will not fit IUDs or prescribe birth control pills to prevent pregnancy. NPR's Maria Godoy has been looking at the implications of these restrictions, and her story begins with a personal experience.
NPR
Shootings spiked during the pandemic. The spike now looks like a 'new normal'
SEATTLE — When the U.S. homicide rate jumped nearly 30% in 2020, experts hoped it was a temporary blip — a fleeting symptom of pandemic pressures and civil unrest. "I lost a couple of people around that time, due to gun violence," says LaMaria Pope, who works for a youth outreach program in the Seattle area called "Choose 180."
NPR
'The Stolen Year' details how politics and pandemic magnified inequality in education
Author Anya Kamenetzwas covering education for NPR when the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. She says she saw how political affiliation, divisions and distrust prevented leaders from putting kids first. Kamenetz sits down with Steve Inskeep to discuss her new book, The Stolen Year, and how the pandemic "magnified the inequality" that already existed among school children.
NPR
More than a quarter of U.S. adults say they fear being attacked in their neighborhood
More than a quarter of American adults say they live in fear of being attacked in their own neighborhoods. That's according to a poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. NPR's Alana Wise reports. ALANA WISE, BYLINE: Americans of color...
NPR
A former U.S. special forces translator reflects on the fall of Kabul
An Afghan American naval reservist and non-profit founder reflects on the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, one year later. One year ago today, the United States completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The U.S. airlifted out more than 100,000 civilians, including many Afghans who aided the United States during its 20-year war. Others still want out. And we talked with some during our recent reporting there. Safi Rauf is trying to help them.
NPR
Democrat Mary Peltola hopes to keep lead over GOP's Sarah Palin in Alaska election
Audio will be available later today. As Alaska tallies votes for a special election to the U.S. House, Democrat Mary Peltola is hoping to keep a lead ahead of Republican Sarah Palin. Peltola would be the first Alaska native in Congress.
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
ADDIE GRACE COOK: Hi. This is Addie Grace Cook (ph) in Columbia, S.C., where I just finished packing up the car for my first semester in college. Today's episode was recorded at... ASMA KHALID, HOST:. 1:08 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 30. COOK: Things may have changed by the...
