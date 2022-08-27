ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

NPR

Abortion Bans Bring Back Painful Memories For One Rape Survivor

This summer, just weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the story of a 10-year-old girl in Ohio became a flashpoint in the national abortion debate. The girl had become pregnant as a result of rape and had to travel across state lines to Indiana to get an abortion.
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

For politicians, does online popularity translate into votes?

Recent polling suggests Democrats are in a better position to retain control of the Senate this fall than previously expected. If they do, races in swing states like Pennsylvania could be key. That's where Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is running against celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz. Fetterman's team is making use of the Democrats' popularity on Twitter to attack Oz on a variety of issues. The platform is also where Oz has clapped back at Fetterman, and it's where the Republican has made a number of gaffes of his own.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NPR

Espionage case involves a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and a Chinese spying ring on U.S. soil

The U.S. has charged 7 people with spying on behalf of China. One target was in an unlikely venue for Chinese politics: A remote sculpture park in the California desert. It is one of the most unusual criminal complaints of recent times, involving a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and the Communist Party of China. This summer, the U.S. announced it had charged seven men it says were part of a Chinese spy ring. And as NPR's Emily Feng reports from California, the alleged spies had some surprising targets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

After Mar-a-Lago, officials are analyzing the potential damage to national security

Some news about documents recovered from former President Trump calls for explanation. You will recall the FBI searched Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. And according to a property receipt, numerous documents that the FBI found were marked classified or top secret. A redacted affidavit released on Friday asserts that some of those documents compromise some of the most sensitive U.S. intelligence information. Former acting CIA director Michael Morell talked about two types of secrets the Justice Department identified. He spoke with CBS.
POTUS
NPR

Getting contraception gets complicated for patients at Catholic hospitals

This summer's abrupt changes in abortion laws are having a number of side effects, from the political to the personal. Abortion has become an issue in many of this year's election campaigns. And changing laws also raise the stakes for contraception. The effort to obtain it is complicated for many people served by Catholic institutions. Catholic health care serves people across this country, although many hospitals and clinics are subject to ethical and religious directives issued by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Hospitals will not perform tubal ligation or vasectomies. And some clinics will not fit IUDs or prescribe birth control pills to prevent pregnancy. NPR's Maria Godoy has been looking at the implications of these restrictions, and her story begins with a personal experience.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NPR

Shootings spiked during the pandemic. The spike now looks like a 'new normal'

SEATTLE — When the U.S. homicide rate jumped nearly 30% in 2020, experts hoped it was a temporary blip — a fleeting symptom of pandemic pressures and civil unrest. "I lost a couple of people around that time, due to gun violence," says LaMaria Pope, who works for a youth outreach program in the Seattle area called "Choose 180."
SEATTLE, WA
NPR

'The Stolen Year' details how politics and pandemic magnified inequality in education

Author Anya Kamenetzwas covering education for NPR when the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. She says she saw how political affiliation, divisions and distrust prevented leaders from putting kids first. Kamenetz sits down with Steve Inskeep to discuss her new book, The Stolen Year, and how the pandemic "magnified the inequality" that already existed among school children.
EDUCATION
NPR

A former U.S. special forces translator reflects on the fall of Kabul

An Afghan American naval reservist and non-profit founder reflects on the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, one year later. One year ago today, the United States completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The U.S. airlifted out more than 100,000 civilians, including many Afghans who aided the United States during its 20-year war. Others still want out. And we talked with some during our recent reporting there. Safi Rauf is trying to help them.
MILITARY
