NPR
American Aquarium reflects on loss in new album
The band American Aquarium's new album delves into the personal grief and loss of its lead singer. NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with BJ Barham about his band's latest album, Chicamacomico. DON GONYEA, HOST:. The band American Aquarium is known for its sometimes country, sometimes folky, sometimes anthemic songs, mixing great...
NPR
It's Been a Minute
You're listening to IT'S BEEN A MINUTE from NPR. I'm Elise Hu. HU: Culture - we're part of it, we spread it, and it means a lot of things to a lot of people. W DAVID MARX: Culture is one of the most difficult and probably the worst word in the English language because it covers so many things.
NPR
Music Interviews
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. This week, we're featuring some of our favorite music interviews from our archive. Today, we'll hear several interviews with Charlie Haden, the preeminent bass player of his generation and one of the greatest bass players in the history of jazz. We'll hear interviews spanning from 1983 to 2008. He died in 2014. Haden played a remarkable range of music. He was born in Shenandoah, Iowa, and grew up in Missouri. From the age of 2 until he was 15, he sang on his family's country music radio show. He had to stop singing when polio affected his vocal chords. That's when he got serious about playing bass. Although he was brought up on traditional music, he made his reputation in jazz, helping lead a musical revolution in the late 1950s and early '60s as a member of the Ornette Coleman Quartet.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
epicstream.com
Yoo Joo Eun Dead by Suicide at 27
Yoo Joo Eun passed away due to suicide on Monday, August 29. She was 27. Yoo Joo Eun’s older brother shared his sister’s suicidal note in a post on Instagram. He also detailed the late actress’ funeral details. Yoo Joo Eun’s Note. Her brother revealed he...
NPR
Regina Hall talks new film, 'Honk for Jesus'
NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with actress Regina Hall about her upcoming film, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. In "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." Regina Hall plays Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a megachurch that's been temporarily closed after a scandal involving her husband. In order to rebuild their church and retain their lavish lifestyle, Trinitie must help her husband win back their 25,000 congregants, starting with a planned return to the pulpit on Easter Sunday. But a number of things get in the way of that happening, meaning, of course, that it's going to take a lot of humility and humor for the couple to find their way back to their former glory if they can. We wanted to learn more about the film, so we have called actress Regina Hall. She's with me now. Regina, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Keith Richards / Brian May
We're kicking off a weeklong series of some of our favorite music interviews from our archive. We'll begin with Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, who was our guest in 2010. He'll tell us about cofounding the band, writing songs with Mick Jagger, and how things changed when the Stones became famous.
NPR
20-year-old competes in Miss England without makeup
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. An English beauty queen just made history without even putting on her face. Twenty-year-old Melisa Raouf just became the first-ever Miss England contestant to compete without makeup, the first in a competition that's been around for nearly a hundred years. Raouf says she wants to inspire people to feel comfortable in their own skin. In October, Raouf will go for the crown as a finalist. She says she's still not wearing makeup. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
From cupcakes to private jets, how the quest for status drives culture
What is culture, where does it come from and why does it change? W. David Marx, author of the new book Status and Culture: How Our Desire for Social Rank Creates Taste, Identity, Art, Fashion, and Constant Change, says the answers come from our desire for prestige. Marx tells guest host Elise Hu how status has historically worked to drive trends like gourmet cupcakes or dark wash jeans, how the internet can lead to cultural stagnation, and ways we can redefine status to build a more equitable society.
NPR
Kabul, one year later; Reclaiming the American dream
One year has passed since the U.S. and allied forces withdrew from Afghanistan. Today, Kabul is still falling for many Afghans and a new podcast, "Kabul Falling," focuses on their story. Nelufar Hedayat, the podcast's host, joins us. And, is there still hope for the American dream? We hear from...
NPR
'In Treatment' meets 'Dexter' in HBO's psychological thriller 'The Patient'
Steve Carell stars as a therapist who is abducted by a murderer. By the time The Patient is over, nearly everyone in this drama series reflects upon past actions and decisions — or dies trying. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. Two executive producers of the FX drama...
NPR
Serena Williams might be making her last appearance at the U.S. Open Championships
The U.S. Open Tennis Championships begin today in New York. And they're a much bigger deal than usual. It could be the last hurrah for Serena Williams, who announced her imminent retirement earlier this month. Williams is one of those transcendent stars in sports. She's won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and made power tennis a standard in the women's game. Her first-round match is tonight. And NPR's Tom Goldman will be there. Good morning, Tom.
‘Ivy and Bean’ Cast on Working With Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jane Lynch, Singing TikTok Songs and Howling on Set
“Ivy and Bean” director Elissa Down gushed over working with “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, describing him as her “spirit animal,” at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. “We were shooting [during] a heat wave in Canada. The set was hot, but [Jesse] wasn’t waiting in his trailer — he came straight in and he goes, ‘I’ve got a joke to pitch,'” Down told Variety on the red carpet at Harmony Gold. “He just loves improvisation and he was such a generous actor.” Based on the children’s book series by Annie Barrows, the upcoming film trilogy follows the...
NPR
How climate change could be impacting pathogenic diseases
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with climate scientist Camilo Mora on what impact climate change is having on pathogenic diseases. We often talk about the impact climate change will have on us in big, visible ways, like floods, fires and storms. A new study published in Nature this month looks at much smaller ways climate change may affect us, microscopic ways. Climate scientist Camilo Mora of the University of Hawaii was one of the authors of the study. And he told me part of their motivation was to see if climate change had anything to do with the outbreak of COVID-19.
NPR
Encore: What the movies taught us about teaching
Audio will be available later today. As kids get ready to head back to school, it seems the right moment to celebrate educators with a look at what the movies have taught us about teaching.
William Reynolds Dies: ‘The F.B.I.’ Actor Was 90
William Reynolds, who portrayed Special Agent Tom Colby for six seasons on the television series The F.B.I., died August 24 from non-COVID-19 complicated pneumonia, his son Eric Regnolds confirms. He was 90. Born in Los Angeles, Reynolds was born William de Clercq Regnolds on December 9, 1931. He began his career under contract to Universal Pictures and had credits in Carrie (1952) as Laurence Olivier’s son and The Son of Ali Baba where he was Tony Curtis’ best friend. For 20th Century Fox, he portrayed Rommel’s son opposite James Mason in The Desert Fox. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Following his...
