Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' prequel series spends a lot of time setting the scene
Rings of Power, set thousands of years before the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies, is Amazon's shot at a big, pop culture bending hit, with a budget estimated at least $100 million a season. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. I know what I'm doing on Friday night. The new...
NPR
'Rings of Power' and 'House of the Dragon' are giant gambles. Will they pay off?
This is FRESH AIR. "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" premieres today on Amazon Prime Video. Two weeks ago, "House Of The Dragon" premiered on HBO. Both of them are long-awaited prequel series to wildly popular fantasy hits - Peter Jackson's "Lord Of The Rings" movies based on J.R.R. Tolkien's novels and HBO's "The Game Of Thrones" series based on the books by George R.R. Martin. And both of them, it turns out, are among the most expensive TV series ever made. Our TV critic David Bianculli reviews them both.
NPR
Music Interviews
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. (SOUNDBITE OF ISAAC HAYES SONG, "THEME FROM SHAFT") DAVIES: The movie "Shaft" helped launched the blaxploitation genre of the '70s. The Academy Award-winning theme was composed and performed by Isaac Hayes. In the '60s, Hayes helped shape the sound of Memphis soul music as a songwriter, arranger, producer and singer for Stax Records. He co-wrote Hits for Sam & Dave, Carla Thomas and Johnnie Taylor. Then he started making his own albums, which featured his singing and slow, soulful raps. During the years Hayes wasn't recording, he was acting. He was featured in Keenen Ivory Wayans Black action satire "I'm Gonna Git Get You Sucka," and Mel Brooks' "Robin Hood," Mario Van Peebles' "Posse" and the comedy "It Could Happen To You." Terry spoke with Isaac Hayes in 1994.
Comments / 0