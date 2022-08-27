ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

1 Man Dead After Hit-And-Run Near Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)

Official reports from the Amarillo Police state that their personnel were called to the scene of a hit-and-run accident on Georgia and I-40 on Friday morning.

According to these official reports, a man [..]

KFDA

Red light cameras officially shut down in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The controversial red light cameras will be shut down at midnight tonight. House bill 1631 was installed in 2019 saying red light camera programs must be ended unless you have a contract in place, which Amarillo did. “The program will be shut down so there will...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Hit and Run Suspect Identification

The hit-and-run driver involved in a fatal crash at I-40 and Georgia, Friday has been identified. 20-year-old Casey Curtis Howard has been arrested for an Accident involving Injury/Death. The victim’s identity has not been released, because authorities have not been able to locate next of kin. Officials say the...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Man Jumps From 2nd Story Window To Evade Amarillo Police

Casey Taylor found out the hard way that a local bail bondswoman walks her talk. Zee of A&B Bail Bonds will bail you out of jail on the condition that you show up to court and you fulfill your bond conditions. If you don't? Zee will personally give you a ride back to the slammer--free of charge.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Memorial placed at Georgia & I-40 where homeless man killed in hit and run

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A memorial was placed at Georgia and I-40 where a homeless man was killed in a hit-and-run. Amarillo police have not been able to locate the victim's next of kin, so the department is not releasing his name. But Love In Action, a ministry that helps the homeless in the Texas Panhandle, told ABC 7 News that his name is Lloyd Gene McMaster. He was 56-years-old.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Pedestrian killed in hit and run at Georgia and I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run at Georgia and I-40. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Titan hit a man who was on the median. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
AMARILLO, TX
