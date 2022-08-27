Subscribers' support key to important stories on RCSD

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Michael Kilian, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Dear D&C Subscribers -- Effective reporters covering a particular area of local news have to be persistent -- and patient.

Often, a news tip will come the reporter's way, but it isn't something that can be proven right away. Key sources might not talk. Available documents might not yet be made public, requiring a time-consuming Freedom of Information Law request be made. And often there are accounts of an event or incident from one party involved in a dispute or disagreement but not from others.

Dan Rather, the longtime CBS anchor, memorably said on the day of the Challenger space shuttle explosion in 1986 that good journalism comes down to this: "Tell them what you know, and tell them what you don't know." Those wise words have stuck in my head, since what isn't knowable can provide important context about what a reporter does know and can report at a given moment in time.

Democrat and Chronicle schools reporter Justin Murphy understands that well, and he's demonstrated the wisdom of persistence and patience in detailing leadership changes and complex situations in the Rochester City School District. His recent two stories regarding a.) the sexual harassment allegations against Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small and b.) concerns over school board member Amy Maloy's relationship with a subordinate are examples of journalism that came together through painstaking effort over a period of time.

At a time when the city school district's performance in educating Rochester schoolchildren is deeply concerning, such accountability journalism is invaluable to readers. The D&C delivered both stories online for subscribers only, recognizing that it is you, our subscribers, whose loyalty and financial support makes such work possible.

The D&C is grateful to you for making our reporters' and photographers' work part of your life. Much more to come, from Justin Murphy and his colleagues. Thank you.

Each week, usually on Sunday evenings, we'll email you highlights of our reporting and videography created exclusively for our subscribers. And we'll share with you some "behind-the-scenes" tidbits on how such journalism comes to be.

Below are some other stories written only for our subscribers you may have missed this month.Thank you for your continuing support of local news in Rochester. We’re greatly appreciative.

Sincerely,

