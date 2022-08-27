Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mainebiz.biz
Storied Rockland schooner to end Maine operations
The owner of a historic passenger schooner in Rockland said Monday he would end operations in October. “After long and careful consideration we have come to the difficult decision that 2022 will be Victory Chimes’ last sailing season,” Sam Sikkema, captain of the 128-foot wooden schooner Victory Chimes, said in a news release.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor CSD bus runs
Student drop-off In the a.m., buses will drop off all students at the north entrance of the Boothbay Region Elementary School. This area will be for bus drop-offs only. Parents who choose to drive their children to school should drop students off at the lower parking lot drop-off area. Children will then proceed into the building, up the stairs and outside to the playground area. If you have questions, please call the Boothbay Region Elementary School at 633-5097.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor police blotter
Boothbay Harbor police made five arrests between July 22 and Aug. 25. On July 26, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Nicole Roccha Bollaro, 50, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On July 27, Officer Larry Brown arrested Thatcher Jackson, 20, of Boothbay for violating conditions of release and violation...
Spotted in Portland: This Might Be the Most Maine Vandalism Ever
Normally, when you think of vandalism or even hear the word, you immediately think some kind of destruction, right? Either some type of destruction or possibly even graffiti. And while graffiti, assuming it's not actually approved graffiti art, tends to be vulgar and slanderous and found on the sides of overpasses, bridges, or other public areas, some vandalism can be as simple as a sentence written somewhere.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
Maine Woman Loses Dog To Toxic Plant at Popular Park in Cumberland
Twin Brook Recreational Facility is a four season park that covers 224 acres of land, according to Cumberlandmaine.com. WGME covered a story on this particular park, reporting that the algae has become extremely toxic to dogs, in particular. It's toxic when it is in high concentrations. According to the article,...
WGME
Scarborough approves plan to build Maine's 1st Costco
SCARBOROUGH (BDN) -- Scarborough has approved plans to build Maine’s first Costco store at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. The plan, approved unanimously by the planning board on Monday night, will need to get approval from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection before construction of the wholesale retailer can begin in earnest, the Portland Press Herald reported.
boothbayregister.com
Candidates speak at Lincoln County Republican Committee meeting
Lincoln County Republican Committee Chair Katie Winchenbach opened the Aug. 24 LCRC meeting in Damariscotta with the pledge of allegiance. Vice Chair Steve Karp then led the benediction. There was a general discussion of the various fundraisers and events scheduled through the upcoming elections starting with the Aug. 27 meet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
Commitment to community at center of new law partnership
Chip Griffin and Bruce Harris are proud to announce their new partnership, Griffin & Harris, which will continue the 40 years of community service of Griffin Law Office. “Bruce and I have known each other for over 10 years, since before he moved his family to the area,” says founding partner Chip Griffin. “We have worked side by side on many projects, boards, and professionally over the past several years. Our partnership allows us to continue providing high quality legal services to the Boothbay region particularly in the areas of commercial and residential real estate transactions, estate planning, real estate succession planning, and corporate and nonprofit formations.”
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
'Substantial' need for ed techs, bus drivers as Maine schools struggle to hire before school starts
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — School districts across Maine are entering the 2022-2023 academic year without dozens of critical staff due to vacancies they cannot fill. Two of the most integral positions that districts are struggling to hire for are educational technicians and bus drivers. "I think it's safe to...
boothbayregister.com
Schools open Sept. 6
Tuesday, Sept. 6 is the first student day for grades Pre-K-9, for all AOS98 schools (Boothbay, Edgecomb, Southport, and Georgetown) BRHS students in grades 10-12 will begin Wednesday, Sept. 7. Specific school calendars can be found here: https://www.aos98schools.org/documents/school-year-calendars/25721. See the school website or Facebook for information about Set for Success...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
UPDATED: Sand tiger shark caught near Wiscasset ‘a special encounter’
He is a nearly four-foot shark a client caught Aug. 25 on Captain Dean Krah’s boat about a mile north of Donald E. Davey Bridge that spans the Sheepscot River from Edgecomb to Wiscasset. In a series of emails, Krah told Maine Department of Marine Resources and Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper about last week’s catch and release. Sheepscot-raised and chartering out of Wiscasset for over 40 years, Krah has been going out on the local waters for over 60 years; and he had never had a catch that looked like the one they made that day.
Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair
You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
boothbayregister.com
Carol Young show at Southport Memorial Library
The Southport Memorial Library welcomes Cheryl Young as Artist of the Month, September and October, through the 29th. Cheryl Young’s Maine roots go back to the 1600s. Cheryl primarily draws animals, influenced by them while growing up in a rural area of Brunswick, Maine. She helped her family raise different domestic animals, watching or interacting with wild creatures in the fields and woods of their extensive property, such as having moose walk through their yard, seeing ruffled grouse with their chicks in the woods, rehabilitating a great horned owl and a baby raccoon, and having to get home before dusk to put the chickens and/or ducks in their pens for the night.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Sea and Science Center finds new home
For 10 years, Boothbay Sea and Science Center has taught students about marine ecosystems at its Ocean Point Road location. The program had 120 students this summer, and could’ve been even larger, according to Board President Pauline Dion. “We easily could’ve had many more students so that’s why we are so excited about our announcement,” she said.
boothbayregister.com
Y Arts wows crowd at Sea Dogs’ YMCA Day
Before the first pitch at YMCA Day at Hadlock Field on Sunday, Aug. 28, all eyes were on the field as Boothbay Region YMCA Y Arts performed three song and dance routines, member Ian Michaud threw out the first pitch, and member Imij Armstead sang the National Anthem. And to complete the local Y’s participation, member Scout Martin led the singing of “God Bless America” in the middle of the seventh inning.
boothbayregister.com
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Boothbay peninsula garden education program
After experiencing COVID-related restrictions to field trip education, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Youth and Family Programs Manager, Erika Huber, was inspired to rethink how she might support environmental education for local students. In spring of 2021, she launched a pilot program with four classrooms at Boothbay Region Elementary School...
boothbayregister.com
John F. Edwards
John F. Edwards, 79, of Boothbay, passed away on Aug. 24, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport. A full obituary will be posted when available. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements.
Comments / 0