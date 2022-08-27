Read full article on original website
Labor Day Booze It & Lose It Enforcement Campaign Begins Statewide
RALEIGH – State and local officials have a simple message – never drink and drive. Doing so this weekend could mean a trip to jail rather than to the beach or pool. From August 29 through September 11, law enforcement statewide will be stepping up patrols to stop impaired drivers during the annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign.
Bi-Partisan “Trusted Elections” Tour Comes To Johnston County
SMITHFIELD – In an era of hyper-partisanship, Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina have found something to work on together: democracy. In one of its first initiatives, the NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections is hosting a series of 15 town halls across the state, one in each congressional district and a virtual event for those unable to attend in-person. The “Trusted Elections Tour” aims to provide information on the electoral process, build trust in our voting system, and strengthen civil discourse.
