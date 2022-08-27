SMITHFIELD – In an era of hyper-partisanship, Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina have found something to work on together: democracy. In one of its first initiatives, the NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections is hosting a series of 15 town halls across the state, one in each congressional district and a virtual event for those unable to attend in-person. The “Trusted Elections Tour” aims to provide information on the electoral process, build trust in our voting system, and strengthen civil discourse.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO