Marine corps vet
2d ago
My response to the lady's sign would be to keep other men out your body if your not responsible enough to control it , what these lady's forget is that its not just their body, there is another body that has no choice...As far as that clown Newsome goes, California had a chance to get rid of him so I have no sympathy for them.
Reply(2)
104
Penny Sanders
2d ago
then let the governor pay out of his own pocket why should the state be responsible.. if he feels this strongly about it then he can pay for it.
Reply(4)
75
Curly Wolf
2d ago
Abortion is not a right, never has been. Yet people think it is? Sue the States? I for one do NOT want TAXPAYERS to foot the bill.
Reply(13)
97
