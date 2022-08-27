Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Crawlers announce debut mixtape ‘Loud Without Noise’
Crawlers have announced details of their debut mixtape, with ‘Loud Without Noise’ coming this October. After announcing the project onstage at Reading Festival over the weekend, Crawlers have now revealed details of ‘Loud Without Noise’. The six-track record will include previously released singles ‘I Can’t Drive’,...
NME
Welcome to Away From Home, the indie festival hosted by Louis Tomlinson
“iwas 16 when I went to my first festival,” Louis Tomlinson recalls towards the end of his headlining set in Málaga on Saturday night (August 28). Beneath his usual stage swagger, there’s a healthy dose of awe coursing through his voice as he looks out over the 15,500 people gathered at Marenostrum Music Castle Park, the beach-side venue that is playing host to this year’s edition of Away From Home Festival. “Never did I think I’d be involved in something like this.”
NME
My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Mad Gear And Missile Kid’ EP released on streaming
My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Mad Gear And Missile Kid’ EP has finally been made available on streaming, 12 years after it was first released. The three-track record was originally released in 2010 as the soundtrack for the fictional Killjoys who inhabit the cartoonish, post-apocalyptic world of My Chemical Romance’s ‘Danger Days’.
NME
Solar and Moonbyul drop first song as MAMAMOO+, ‘Better’ featuring BIG Naughty
MAMAMOO+ have released their first song as a subunit, ‘Better’ featuring rapper BIG Naughty. On August 30, MAMAMOO members Solar and Moonbyul unveiled their first-ever release as the girl group’s new subunit, MAMAMOO+, with a music video for ‘Better’ featuring BIG Naughty. In the summery...
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
WILLOW reveals her rock opera ambitions at Reading 2022
WILLOW made her Reading Festival main stage debut today (Sunday August 28) – revealing her ambition to one day make a “rock opera”. Delivering heavy cuts from her her acclaimed fourth studio album, ‘lately i feel Everything’,the rocker opened with her viral TikTok smash ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Philip Champion (aka Hot Sauce) Starred on the AND1 Mixtape Tour –– What's His Net Worth?
A lot of NBA players credit the AND1 Mixtape Tour players like Philip Champion, aka Hot Sauce, for inspiring the ways basketball is played on courts today by professionals. AND1 certainly influenced the overall NBA since tons of players who are currently on pro teams grew up watching the tour when they were younger.
NBA・
NME
Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022
Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Credits The D.O.C. For Convincing Him To Rap On 'The Chronic' Album With Snoop Dogg + More
Dr. Dre is crediting The D.O.C. for convincing him to rap on The Chronic, his multiplatinum 1992 solo debut. In an interview with the Workout The Doubt with Dolvett Quince podcast, the Beats mogul casually mentioned how he originally didn’t plan on rapping on the project at all. Obviously,...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby & Quality Control’s Pee Appear To Send Offset A Message Over Lawsuit Drama
Lil Baby and Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas appear to have sent Offset a subliminal message amid the exiled Migos member’s lawsuit against QC over control of his solo career’s profits. Pee took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (August 25) having Lil Baby read...
ComicBook
New Friday the 13th Movie: Series Creator Teases Film for 2023
Unlike many of its counterparts in the horror genre, Friday the 13th hasn't been able to enjoy on the renewed appreciation for slasher franchise revivals. Stuck in legal limbo due to the lawsuit brought on by screenwriter Victor Miller, the rights to the franchise have been stuck at an impasse; but series producer Sean S. Cunningham may have just revealed that the series might finally have a new entry. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, the filmmaker's official Cameo account has been updated to read: "Sean S. Cunningham directed and produced the seminal horror film Friday the 13th, creating the iconic villain Jason Voorhees. The movie has spawned 12 installments with a 13th scheduled for next year."
NME
Phoenix tease their new album is coming soon: “Done in the studio”
Phoenix have teased that fans won’t have to wait much longer for their next album, revealing that they are now “done in the studio” and have “new music coming”. The French band, who returned recently with the song ‘Alpha Zulu’, have been working on their seventh album. It will be the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Ti Amo’ and has been described by the group as a “weird Frankenstein of an album”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer says producer Rick Rubin was a “hindrance”
Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has opened up about the band’s producer Rick Rubin, saying he was “more a hindrance than help” on their 2011 album. Klinghoffer was asked in a new interview to reflect on the two albums he made with the Chili Peppers – 2011’s ‘I’m With You‘ and 2016’s ‘The Getaway’, the former of which the interviewer called one of the band’s “best records” – when he addressed Rubin’s work.
ComicBook
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Confirms Cast, Plot Details
Though filming has been ongoing on the project for some time, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have confirmed the first details on the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously reported, director Adam Wingard will return behind the camera for the film and will welcome back returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok). The film does not currently have a title but is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You're Next).
NME
Beck announces intimate solo acoustic show at London’s Lafayette
Beck has shared details of an intimate solo acoustic show at London’s Lafayette next week. The Grammy award-winning artist will take to the stage at Lafayette in King’s Cross, London on Tuesday (September 6). Tickets go on sale at 9am local time tomorrow (August 31), with more information on where to purchase them expected to come in due course.
Lil Nas X towers over the VMAs carpet in a feathered ensemble
Lil Nas X continued his streak of fashionable red carpet appearances Sunday night, flaunting a bold, gender-fluid dress by designer Harris Reed at the VMAs.
Ezra Miller Meets With Warners Leadership in a ‘The Flash’ Course Correct (Exclusive)
This was one of the most consequential weeks in DC’s history. Warner Bros. Discovery seems to have found the executive to lead that division’s film and TV efforts. There were funeral screenings for canceled movie Batgirl. And the moving of major tentpoles Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods revealed the shifting sands under the newly acquired studio. Amid all the bustle this week on the Burbank lot, one could have easily missed a pair of figures walking around the offices and heading to a meeting of the highest order. But that’s what Ezra Miller, the...
ComicBook
Dish Offering Stephen King Fans $1,300 to Watch 13 Movies
As we head towards the Halloween season being fully upon us, horror fans will surely find themselves consuming all sorts of Stephen King stories, while Dish is bringing back its annual opportunity for select fans to earn $1,300 for watching 13 of King's creepiest adaptations. The promotion will see a select number of individuals being chosen to watch a curated list of King movies, while also chronicling the experience extensively, which even includes monitoring your heart rate during the films' most unsettling moments. Whether you're a horror newcomer or a devout King fiend, Dish is seeking all manner of candidates. You can learn more about the promotion and apply at the official Dish website.
NME
Nicki Minaj delivers career-spanning performance at MTV VMAs 2022
Nicki Minaj delivered a career-spanning performance at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28), where she is collecting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The rapper is also co-hosting the ceremony alongside Jack Harlow and LL Cool J at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Minaj blasted through several of...
hypebeast.com
Quavo and Takeoff Deliver New Track "Big Stunna" Featuring Birdman
Migos‘ Quavo and Takeoff have returned with a new track, titled “Big Stunna,” featuring Cash Money rapper Birdman. The freshly-formed duo — also operating under the moniker Unc & Phew — delivered an accompanying music video for the cut, featuring a slew of bold-colored sports cars and iced-out chains.
Comments / 0