Social media trends come and go like the weather. Remember when Snapchat was the biggest thing around? And what about that short period when Yik Yak was on everyone's phones? TikTok might be basking in the glory now, but a new app, BeReal, is set to steal its spotlight. Ironically, it's partly thanks to TikTok users sharing their thoughts on BeReal that the app has exploded so quickly. When we last examined BeReal a month ago, it was sitting pretty at #1 on the App Store, and it's gone from 11th to 7th on the Play Store. However, it's now caught the eye of Facebook owner Meta, which may spell doom for the app.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO