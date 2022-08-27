Read full article on original website
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!InyerselfGreensboro, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
mebaneenterprise.com
Eagles open 2022 volleyball season with tight matchups
Eastern Alamance’s varsity volleyball team opened its season in mid-August with a home match against Bartlett Yancey. Due to construction currently taking place at Eastern High School, the Eagles have been playing their early-season home matches at nearby Hawfields Middle School. Head coach Rebecca Wood lost numerous key contributors...
mebaneenterprise.com
Eagles women’s cross country wins Alamance County Championship
Eastern Alamance’s women’s cross country team kicked off its 2022 fall season in fine fashion last week, as the Eagles placed first in the Alamance County Cross Country Championships meet at Lake Mackintosh in Burlington on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 24. In all, five Eagle runners placed...
Reidsville, August 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Reidsville Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Rockingham County High School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Reidsville Senior High SchoolRockingham County High School.
ncataggies.com
THEY DID IT!!
GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T went five sets after losing the first two for the second time in as many days. But unlike Friday, the Aggies not only completed the comeback with a win but also ended a 17-match losing streak to crosstown Division I rival UNC Greensboro (17-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-13) at Fleming Gymnasium, Saturday.
wunc.org
PHOTOS: FAMU brings tradition, band to football clash in Chapel Hill
Just a smattering of college football games were played this past weekend in what has become known as "Week Zero" of the sport. One of them was in Chapel Hill, as the UNC Tar Heels hosted the Florida A&M Rattlers in a Saturday night clash televised by the ACC Network.
Scarlet Nation
Drake Powell Discusse His Official Visit To Carolina
**************************************************************************************. Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!. ***************************************************************************************. High school basketball recruits were able to begin taking official visits for the 2022-23 recruiting calendar a few weeks back when August rolled around. The North Carolina program hosted its first official visitor Tuesday....
NBA star gives North Carolina elementary schoolers a head start
Kids across the Triad are heading back to school, and some students in Guilford County get to walk through the doors with a new backpack full of supplies thanks to an NBA player.
Former 5-star North Carolina football CB Tony Grimes forced to exit after scary injury
The University of North Carolina football world is holding their breath during their game against Florida A&M after one of their best players went down with an injury. Tony Grimes is one of the better corners in the country this year. His presence on the Tar Heels has helped them greatly in the last few years.
BREAKING: UNC Lands Commitment from Four-Star LB Kaveion Keys
Four-star linebacker Kaveion Keys committed Wednesday to the Tar Heels over Penn State, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech. He is the seventh four-star prospect and sixth Virginian to pledge this cycle to North Carolina. Keys, a 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Richmond (Va.) Varina High, is the No. 25 linebacker in the...
carolinablitz.com
FAMU & UNC’s Full Joint Halftime Performance (Video)
UNC’s marching band and the acclaimed Marching 100 from FAMU joined forces for a halftime performance during the Celebration Game that featured the Heels and Rattlers facing each other in Chapel Hill. Here’s the full show.
Winston-Salem man wins $322,865 after buying $1 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, M.C. (WGHP) — Rolf Ozamiz, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz […]
wfmynews2.com
NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
Teenage girl identified after dying in head-on crash in Trinity
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage girl is dead after a head-on crash on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol. At 9:10 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash near Saddle Club Drive. Troopers say an 18-year-old from Trinity was driving a 2004 Acura TSX north on Finch Farm Road with […]
Heddie Dawkins flyer response draws dozens of volunteers in search efforts
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Tuesday marked day seven of the search for a missing High Point woman. 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins suffers from dementia and was last seen leaving her home on Blockhouse Court, just off of Penny Road, last Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, police and volunteers gathered at a...
Winston-Salem anti-violence group marches, prays for peace ahead of school year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem organization prayed for peace and called for change ahead of the new school year. Rally Up Winston-Salem serves as an anti-violence organization aiming to keep kids safe and out of dangerous situations. The group marched down Liberty Street Sunday afternoon with signs of encouragement,...
18-year-old dies after head-on crash in Trinity, troopers say
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 18-year-old was killed in a head-on collision in Trinity on Monday night, according to NC Highway Patrol. The 18-year-old was a passenger in a gray Acura going south on Finch Farm Road when the driver reportedly went over the double yellow line and hit a northbound Ford Explorer head-on. Both […]
wfmynews2.com
Day 6 of search for Heddie Dawkins
On Monday, Aug. 29, police and volunteers searched areas near Heddie Dawkins' home in High Point. They believe she is alive.
Deputies investigating after mailboxes, basketball goals vandalized in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are investigating after a string of vandalism in Asheboro. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday about vandalism on Dynasty Drive, which is off of Old Lexington Road in Asheboro. Three mailboxes and two basketball goals had been damaged, deputies discovered. Later on […]
‘American Idol’ winner hospitalized with unknown illness
Samantha Diaz, known by the stage name "Just Sam," documented her hospital stay on social media this week.
Piece of fabric found could tie into search for missing High Point woman with ‘severe dementia’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been more than five days since Heddie Hayes Dawkins, an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia who may be injured, disappeared. Dawkins vanished in the early morning hours of Wednesday on the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court. Over the weekend, a civilian search party found a piece of fabric in […]
