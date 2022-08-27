ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

mebaneenterprise.com

Eagles open 2022 volleyball season with tight matchups

Eastern Alamance’s varsity volleyball team opened its season in mid-August with a home match against Bartlett Yancey. Due to construction currently taking place at Eastern High School, the Eagles have been playing their early-season home matches at nearby Hawfields Middle School. Head coach Rebecca Wood lost numerous key contributors...
MEBANE, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Eagles women’s cross country wins Alamance County Championship

Eastern Alamance’s women’s cross country team kicked off its 2022 fall season in fine fashion last week, as the Eagles placed first in the Alamance County Cross Country Championships meet at Lake Mackintosh in Burlington on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 24. In all, five Eagle runners placed...
BURLINGTON, NC
ncataggies.com

THEY DID IT!!

GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T went five sets after losing the first two for the second time in as many days. But unlike Friday, the Aggies not only completed the comeback with a win but also ended a 17-match losing streak to crosstown Division I rival UNC Greensboro (17-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-13) at Fleming Gymnasium, Saturday.
GREENSBORO, NC
Scarlet Nation

Drake Powell Discusse His Official Visit To Carolina

**************************************************************************************. Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!. ***************************************************************************************. High school basketball recruits were able to begin taking official visits for the 2022-23 recruiting calendar a few weeks back when August rolled around. The North Carolina program hosted its first official visitor Tuesday....
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $322,865 after buying $1 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, M.C. (WGHP) — Rolf Ozamiz, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Teenage girl identified after dying in head-on crash in Trinity

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage girl is dead after a head-on crash on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol. At 9:10 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash near Saddle Club Drive. Troopers say an 18-year-old from Trinity was driving a 2004 Acura TSX north on Finch Farm Road with […]
TRINITY, NC
FOX8 News

18-year-old dies after head-on crash in Trinity, troopers say

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 18-year-old was killed in a head-on collision in Trinity on Monday night, according to NC Highway Patrol. The 18-year-old was a passenger in a gray Acura going south on Finch Farm Road when the driver reportedly went over the double yellow line and hit a northbound Ford Explorer head-on. Both […]
TRINITY, NC

