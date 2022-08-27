HS football: Speed wins games - but for Bensalem, maybe not in the way you might think

BENSALEM — Bensalem fans shouldn't be surprised when wide receiver/return man Zyan Greene reaches the end zone, as the speedster qualified for states in the 200 and 400 meters at last spring's state track championships.

Owls fans, though, don't expect defensive tackle Michael Schneider to score a touchdown.

Well, both of those things happened Friday night as Bensalem topped Norristown, 24-6, in a non-conference opener.Green caught a punt on the run and raced 69 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

"I saw green and ran to it," he said.

"He's one of the fastest kids in the state. We know he's an explosive player. His best football is ahead of him," said coach Alex Houston.

What about Schneider's speed?

"I'm fast," he insisted.

Houston backed him up.

"Mike's one of our fastest players, regardless of position," the coach said.

After Jose Garcia caused the Norristown quarterback to fumble, Schneider pounced, returning the ball 35 yards for a fourth-quarter score.

"I saw the ball on the grass, and nobody was over there," he said. "I was going to dive on the ball, but in practice we're told not to dive. That's what I did. I picked it up and ran."

Garcia was among the defensive standouts for Bensalem. In the first quarter, he hit a Norristown runner so hard, the back lost his helmet. That helped the Owls stop the Eagles, leading to Greene's punt return and 7-0 lead. Idris Savadogo added a first-quarter sack for the Owls.

There were other highlights for Bensalem. Nick Becht returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown in the closing seconds. Tommy Hurst made a field goal. And Corey Jackson intercepted a pass.

Bensalem hopes to get injured sophomore center Jake Quinlan back for next week's game against Central Bucks East.

Three things we’ve learned:

Bensalem’s defense has the potential to be good. The Owls shut down the Norristown running and passing game and scored twice. The Bensalem special teams can be a factor. Return man Zyan Greene’s speed makes him dangerous. And sophomore kicker Tommy Hurst has a strong leg. The Bensalem offense will need to be more consistent. There were too many miscues that will have to be corrected.

Game balls:

Zyan Greene, Bensalem wide receiver, defensive back and return man, took a punt for a touchdown for the first points of the night and caught three passes for 50 yards.

Michael Schneider, Bensalem defensive tackle, returned a fumble for a touchdown to give his team some breathing room midway through the fourth quarter.

Nick Becht, Bensalem defensive back, returned an interception for a touchdown to complete the Owls’ scoring.

They said it:

Bensalem’s Zyan Green: “We’ve had a really good August. I think we’re going to be good and make the playoffs.”

