High School

dakotanewsnow.com

A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket, as a result of the July drawing, was purchased in Watertown.
KELOLAND TV

O’Gorman’s hair policy; Stolen cars in SD cities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A Springfield, South Dakota man is behind bars this morning, accused of trying to entice elementary school students in Sioux Falls. Police in Aberdeen are still...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

The South Dakota State Fair Didn’t Start In South Dakota

There are a lot of South Dakota family traditions. One of them is the annual trip for a day or two of fun at the South Dakota State Fair. Hopping in your vehicle and heading up (or down) the highway to Huron. Getting ready for that great State Fair food. The thrilling rides up and down the midway. And who knows, you might just head back home with a big 'ol stuffed teddy bear.
HURON, SD
brookingsradio.com

South Dakota AG clears officers in Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo says that a police officer and sheriff’s deputy were justified in shooting and killing a man in a Sioux Falls fast food parking lot earlier this month. The state’s Division of Criminal Investigation reviewed the Aug. 9...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota. With many dispensaries built, the key...
POLITICS
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
REAL ESTATE
Black Hills Pioneer

South Dakota could be a ‘hibernation zone’ this winter

SPEARFISH – The Farmers’ Almanac has long been a go-to for folks looking to get a broad bead on the coming year’s astrological and meteorological predictions. While the information contained in its pages is largely anecdotal, it paints a broad stroke picture of the year to come, and sometimes, the science coincides.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Mix 97-3

Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!

As summer winds down, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
MINNESOTA STATE
kbhbradio.com

Rapid Valley Structure Fire Held to a Single Alarm

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 4700 block of Greenfield Ln , Rapid Valley, unincorporated, Pennington County, South Dakota. First arriving Firefighters found a free burning fire, with a heavy smoke condition, in the...
RAPID VALLEY, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD man sentenced for role in January 6 capital attack

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man will spend six months behind bars for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Billy Knutson will spend 12 months on supervised release. He entered the Capitol through a window and recorded video of the riot that...
MITCHELL, SD
Mix 97-3

South Dakota Scores Least Student Debt In U.S.

And topping the list once again, South Dakota. Yes, the Rushmore State is making headlines again in a good way. Students who attend public college or university here reportedly have the least student loan debt. As we have heard more and more this week about President Biden's student loan plan...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
walls102.com

Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
NEBRASKA STATE
Mix 97-3

South Dakota’s Wraps Summer With These Festivals

By the time kids have settled into their daily school routine the South Dakota calendar indicates we are now looking at fall season events like Harvest Festivals, Pumpkin Festivals, and Apple Festivals, and looking for the next colors of the season. Here, you can make plans for the next family...
POLITICS
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

