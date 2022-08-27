Read full article on original website
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket, as a result of the July drawing, was purchased in Watertown.
O’Gorman’s hair policy; Stolen cars in SD cities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A Springfield, South Dakota man is behind bars this morning, accused of trying to entice elementary school students in Sioux Falls. Police in Aberdeen are still...
The South Dakota State Fair Didn’t Start In South Dakota
There are a lot of South Dakota family traditions. One of them is the annual trip for a day or two of fun at the South Dakota State Fair. Hopping in your vehicle and heading up (or down) the highway to Huron. Getting ready for that great State Fair food. The thrilling rides up and down the midway. And who knows, you might just head back home with a big 'ol stuffed teddy bear.
South Dakota AG clears officers in Sioux Falls shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo says that a police officer and sheriff’s deputy were justified in shooting and killing a man in a Sioux Falls fast food parking lot earlier this month. The state’s Division of Criminal Investigation reviewed the Aug. 9...
Nebraska Man Sets World Record Floating Down the Missouri in What?!?
There's quirky stories that come down the pike every now and then that you simply cannot love. One recently that caught my eye was a Colorado man rolling a peanut up to the top of Pikes Peak with his nose. This week, the news is out of nearby Nebraska where...
South Dakota man invents device to saves lives during active shooter situation
(KORN) — A Mitchell man’s patented invention has the potential to save lives during an active-shooter situation. Jeff Harris is a custodian at Dakota Wesleyan University. He was approached by a faculty member who told him the classroom doors don’t lock…. He filed the patent three...
Tornado in west central Minnesota, late night lightning in Twin Cities
(FOX 9) - Storms developed in western Minnesota and tracked east toward the Twin Cities on Sunday night, with threats of tornadoes, damaging winds and very large hail. A slow-down in the speed of this storm delayed the arrival in the Twin Cities metro until the 10 p.m. hour. Tornado...
South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota. With many dispensaries built, the key...
Minnesota’s Governor Rips an Iowa Institution as “The Minor Leagues”
Minnesota and Iowa may not be "best of friends" as most Midwesterners see it. But, when it comes to rivalries, there aren't many... Iowa vs. Nebraska, oh yeah. Iowa and Illinois... eh, somewhat. But Iowa vs. Minnesota just seems kinda meh. Well, maybe that's about to change. Minnesota's governor, Tim...
This South Dakota City is the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of the Entire State
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
Counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
South Dakota could be a ‘hibernation zone’ this winter
SPEARFISH – The Farmers’ Almanac has long been a go-to for folks looking to get a broad bead on the coming year’s astrological and meteorological predictions. While the information contained in its pages is largely anecdotal, it paints a broad stroke picture of the year to come, and sometimes, the science coincides.
Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!
As summer winds down, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
Rapid Valley Structure Fire Held to a Single Alarm
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 4700 block of Greenfield Ln , Rapid Valley, unincorporated, Pennington County, South Dakota. First arriving Firefighters found a free burning fire, with a heavy smoke condition, in the...
Iowa, South Dakota on List of States Most at Risk for Cyber Attacks
Every time you log on to your computer you're putting your data and personal information at risk. That's not a new development, but it seems to be a real issue in South Dakota and Iowa. Those two states are among the three (along with Kansas) that are targeted most by...
SD man sentenced for role in January 6 capital attack
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man will spend six months behind bars for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Billy Knutson will spend 12 months on supervised release. He entered the Capitol through a window and recorded video of the riot that...
South Dakota Scores Least Student Debt In U.S.
And topping the list once again, South Dakota. Yes, the Rushmore State is making headlines again in a good way. Students who attend public college or university here reportedly have the least student loan debt. As we have heard more and more this week about President Biden's student loan plan...
Noem attended several SD colleges, but conservative Hillsdale College in Michigan seems to be school of choice
Gov. Kristi Noem has a lot of experience at South Dakota universities and colleges. She attended Mount Marty College, Northern State University and South Dakota State University, and took online classes from the University of South Dakota. But her favorite institution of higher education seems to be a small private...
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
South Dakota’s Wraps Summer With These Festivals
By the time kids have settled into their daily school routine the South Dakota calendar indicates we are now looking at fall season events like Harvest Festivals, Pumpkin Festivals, and Apple Festivals, and looking for the next colors of the season. Here, you can make plans for the next family...
