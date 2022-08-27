ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Could elevating Root River make Racine and Kenosha as beloved as Minnesota’s Twin Cities? | Local News

RACINE — The Root River Council sponsored a free concert at Island Park on Saturday. Sweet Sheiks, a band that plays bluegrass and jazz and blues entertained the crowd, and Jake Haman, owner of Culver’s, 4542 Douglas Ave., donated free custard to give out and make sundaes as attendees enjoyed the free music and atmosphere at Island Park.
RACINE, WI
Milwaukee private ambulance response times; new policy

MILWAUKEE – If you need an ambulance in the city of Milwaukee, you could wait up to an hour. FOX6 News discovered a new policy that doubles the time allowed for private ambulances to respond to less serious calls. FOX6 News first started asking questions when viewer Mike Reed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
State patrol conducting aerial surveillance of traffic violations on I-94 in Kenosha County Tuesday | Local News

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week in two counties, starting with Kenosha on Tuesday. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to conduct aerial surveillance of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County and highways 2 and 53 in Douglas County on Friday, authorities announced Monday night.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WATCH NOW: Kenosha County family that started fund for future victims of house fires holds benefit | Local News

BRISTOL — One local family is working to help ensure future victims of house fires get the emergency support they need. To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Wagner Family Fire Fund, Amy Wagner and her family hosted a fundraiser Saturday at the Bristol Historical Society, 8323 198th Ave., about eight miles directly south of Union Grove.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Pewaukee fatal motorcycle crash on WIS 16 near Capitol

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Waukesha authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 16 between Ryan and Capitol in Pewaukee Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Officials say shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy spotted a motorcycle traveling on eastbound State Highway 16 around Ryan Road at a high rate of speed. While checking the area for the motorcycle, the deputy found the motorcycle had lost control and crashed.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Habitat's Waukesha subdivision breaks ground

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26. Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield. The 16 single-family homes and two duplex...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee man accused of using weapon outside a school

Milwaukee police are investigating a security scare at a school.It happened Monday morning at Bruce Guadalupe Community School near Ninth and Mineral streets.Bruce Guadalupe is a K3-8th charter school connected to the United Community Center. Milwaukee police said a 29-year-old man came to the school with some sort of weapon around 7:45 amFamilies told WISN 12 News they remember seeing police swarm the school as they were dropping kids off, but the school did not divulge specifics with parents about what exactly happened. “We got a message saying there was an incident and they called the Milwaukee Police. I saw a lot of police in front, there was a lot of them,” said Malina Carlos, whose son goes to the school.Police told WISN 12 News they arrested the man, accused of reckless use of a weapon.School administrators and police are not releasing any more information at this time.”As soon as we knew of an incident we notified police. No one was injured,” said Chris Joch, chief education director at Bruce Guadalupe. “I can’t really get into details because it’s still under investigation. It was a safety concern.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Burlington School district undergoes new discrimination training

On Monday morning, every employee of the Burlington Area School District (BASD) participated in mandatory anti-racism training. Planned since the spring, the training stems from incidents of racial harassment by the district’s students. On Friday, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) found that the district failed to follow its discrimination policy after members of its high school football team were accused of using racial slurs against an opposing team. The training was held as Burlington-area students, parents, and teachers prepare for the back-to-school season.
BURLINGTON, WI
I-41/US 45 SB closed at Burleigh Street due to crash

MILWAUKEE - Motorists are urged to beware because I-41/US 45 SB is closed at Burleigh Street due to a crash. Officials say a semi trailer lost part of its load near that location. Debris is spread across multiple lanes. Monitor conditions on the roads with the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.
MILWAUKEE, WI

