Senior Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo: Seniors get in free Aug. 31
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who says the zoo is just for kids? Wednesday, Aug.31 is a senior celebration at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All seniors, ages 55 and up, are invited to enjoy a day of free fun!. In honor of the senior celebration, seniors will get into the zoo...
Could elevating Root River make Racine and Kenosha as beloved as Minnesota’s Twin Cities? | Local News
RACINE — The Root River Council sponsored a free concert at Island Park on Saturday. Sweet Sheiks, a band that plays bluegrass and jazz and blues entertained the crowd, and Jake Haman, owner of Culver’s, 4542 Douglas Ave., donated free custard to give out and make sundaes as attendees enjoyed the free music and atmosphere at Island Park.
Milwaukee private ambulance response times; new policy
MILWAUKEE – If you need an ambulance in the city of Milwaukee, you could wait up to an hour. FOX6 News discovered a new policy that doubles the time allowed for private ambulances to respond to less serious calls. FOX6 News first started asking questions when viewer Mike Reed...
Racine man with developmental disability charged for stabbing his brother outside of Culver’s | Crime and Courts
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged in the Friday stabbing outside of the Douglas Avenue Culver’s. Austin J. Fugarino, 24, of the 3700 block of 10th Ave., was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. According to a...
State patrol conducting aerial surveillance of traffic violations on I-94 in Kenosha County Tuesday | Local News
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week in two counties, starting with Kenosha on Tuesday. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to conduct aerial surveillance of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County and highways 2 and 53 in Douglas County on Friday, authorities announced Monday night.
Pharmacist shortages: Walgreens forced to temporarily close in Shorewood, Racine
In the past few days, a major pharmacy shut down both in Shorewood and Racine. The problem is a shortage of pharmacists.
100+ Women Who Care Kenosha awards funds to Kenosha County Food Bank | Local News
A local volunteer organization, 100+ Women Who Care Kenosha, which is focused on collective impact through local philanthropy, has announced it broke its attendance record during its recent successful gathering which resulted in a large donation to the Kenosha County Food Bank. The group held its second quarterly meeting of...
Local photographer honored with a proclamation by Milwaukee mayor
Yvonne Kemp has emerged as one of the city's most prominent photographers and she was honored with a proclamation by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday.
Milwaukee appeals against former Columbia Hospital demolition as university prepares to tear down building | The Daily Reporter
The City of Milwaukee filed an appeal to keep the original Columbia Hospital from being torn down as the state university system began the demolition process. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site. Your subscription includes one...
Kenosha allies rallied around Jewish community, said Rabbi Dena Feingold, after man caught for delivering antisemitic fliers
A 56-year-old man got much more than he likely bargained for when, according to police, he decided to drop leaflets containing anti-Semitic speech on several occasions in Kenosha over the last eight months. In addition to getting slapped with 23 tickets for littering, which could cost him $4,300, the man...
WATCH NOW: Kenosha County family that started fund for future victims of house fires holds benefit | Local News
BRISTOL — One local family is working to help ensure future victims of house fires get the emergency support they need. To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Wagner Family Fire Fund, Amy Wagner and her family hosted a fundraiser Saturday at the Bristol Historical Society, 8323 198th Ave., about eight miles directly south of Union Grove.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Milwaukee
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Colder winter with more snow in Wisconsin, 2023 Old Farmer's Almanac says
If you live in southeast Wisconsin, you should be bracing for colder than normal temperatures and above-average snowfall this winter, says the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Pewaukee fatal motorcycle crash on WIS 16 near Capitol
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Waukesha authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 16 between Ryan and Capitol in Pewaukee Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Officials say shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy spotted a motorcycle traveling on eastbound State Highway 16 around Ryan Road at a high rate of speed. While checking the area for the motorcycle, the deputy found the motorcycle had lost control and crashed.
Habitat's Waukesha subdivision breaks ground
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26. Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield. The 16 single-family homes and two duplex...
Milwaukee man accused of using weapon outside a school
Milwaukee police are investigating a security scare at a school.It happened Monday morning at Bruce Guadalupe Community School near Ninth and Mineral streets.Bruce Guadalupe is a K3-8th charter school connected to the United Community Center. Milwaukee police said a 29-year-old man came to the school with some sort of weapon around 7:45 amFamilies told WISN 12 News they remember seeing police swarm the school as they were dropping kids off, but the school did not divulge specifics with parents about what exactly happened. “We got a message saying there was an incident and they called the Milwaukee Police. I saw a lot of police in front, there was a lot of them,” said Malina Carlos, whose son goes to the school.Police told WISN 12 News they arrested the man, accused of reckless use of a weapon.School administrators and police are not releasing any more information at this time.”As soon as we knew of an incident we notified police. No one was injured,” said Chris Joch, chief education director at Bruce Guadalupe. “I can’t really get into details because it’s still under investigation. It was a safety concern.”
Let’s visit Regency Mall in Racine, half of which might be demolished for redevelopment
Regency Mall in Racine (5538 Durand Ave.) isn’t a “dead” mall. It’s open, it has stores, and there’s even a Hot Topic and one of those FYE places. But, like most malls in the 21st century, Regency Mall isn’t doing particularly well. As of this writing, the roughly 800,000-square-foot mall—first opened in 1981—is about 60% vacant.
Burlington School district undergoes new discrimination training
On Monday morning, every employee of the Burlington Area School District (BASD) participated in mandatory anti-racism training. Planned since the spring, the training stems from incidents of racial harassment by the district’s students. On Friday, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) found that the district failed to follow its discrimination policy after members of its high school football team were accused of using racial slurs against an opposing team. The training was held as Burlington-area students, parents, and teachers prepare for the back-to-school season.
Governor Evers Not Excited About President Biden’s Milwaukee Stop
(WHBL) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says it will be fine if he’s invited to be on the stage with President Biden when he comes to Milwaukee on Labor Day. However, the governor on Monday didn’t sound too excited about the president’s recently announced campaign plans.
I-41/US 45 SB closed at Burleigh Street due to crash
MILWAUKEE - Motorists are urged to beware because I-41/US 45 SB is closed at Burleigh Street due to a crash. Officials say a semi trailer lost part of its load near that location. Debris is spread across multiple lanes. Monitor conditions on the roads with the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.
