You shall not pass through September without a lot of Lord of the Rings references. Amazon paid an obscene amount of money to be sure of that. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a new fantasy series set in an age long before the events of the original trilogy, kicks off its journey Sept. 1 on Prime Video. (More like "Wake me up when September starts," am I right?) But if you like your witches and wizards a little more '90s style, you'll want to hold tight until the end of the month, when Hocus Pocus 2 runs amok on Disney+. In between, we've got a new Star Wars series, the final seasons of Atlanta and The Good Fight, the return of a lot of broadcast shows (hello, Abbott Elementary!), and movies that are already angling for Oscar nominations. And they're all on this list. Fall TV season does not quit.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO