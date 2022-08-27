ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Halloween: Resurrection Free Online

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis Brad Loree Busta Rhymes Bianca Kajlich Katee Sackhoff. Serial Killer Michael Myers is not finished with Laurie Strode, and their rivalry finally comes to an end. But is this the last we see of Myers? Freddie Harris and Nora Winston are reality programmers at DangerTainment, and are planning to send a group of 6 thrill-seeking teenagers into the childhood home of Myers. Cameras are placed all over the house and no one can get out of the house... and then Michael arrives home!
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Has Only Greenlit one DC Film So Far Since Merging

As crazy as it sounds, all eyes are on the DC film franchise right now following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Over the last couple of weeks, CEO David Zaslav has already proven to be a difference maker for the franchise after announcing the cancelation of several film and TV projects, most notably Leslie Grace's standalone Batgirl film.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed

The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Dash
epicstream.com

Rian Johnson Is Still Eyeing to Make His Star Wars Trilogy

It's been a few years now since it was announced that Rian Johnson is working on his Star Wars trilogy. There have been speculations that the project has been canceled although it was disputed by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy months ago as she claimed that they are still committed to doing it at some point.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy