Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?
From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
Where to Watch and Stream Halloween: Resurrection Free Online
Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis Brad Loree Busta Rhymes Bianca Kajlich Katee Sackhoff. Serial Killer Michael Myers is not finished with Laurie Strode, and their rivalry finally comes to an end. But is this the last we see of Myers? Freddie Harris and Nora Winston are reality programmers at DangerTainment, and are planning to send a group of 6 thrill-seeking teenagers into the childhood home of Myers. Cameras are placed all over the house and no one can get out of the house... and then Michael arrives home!
Where to Watch and Stream In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale Free Online
Cast: Jason Statham Ray Liotta Leelee Sobieski John Rhys-Davies Burt Reynolds. A man named Farmer sets out to rescue his kidnapped wife and avenge the death of his son -- two acts committed by the Krugs, a race of animal-warriors who are controlled by the evil Gallian. Is In the...
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed
The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
Rian Johnson Is Still Eyeing to Make His Star Wars Trilogy
It's been a few years now since it was announced that Rian Johnson is working on his Star Wars trilogy. There have been speculations that the project has been canceled although it was disputed by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy months ago as she claimed that they are still committed to doing it at some point.
Warner Bros. Discovery Has Only Greenlit one DC Film So Far Since Merging
As crazy as it sounds, all eyes are on the DC film franchise right now following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Over the last couple of weeks, CEO David Zaslav has already proven to be a difference maker for the franchise after announcing the cancelation of several film and TV projects, most notably Leslie Grace's standalone Batgirl film.
Black Panther 2: Namor Artist Lambasts Tenoch Huerta's Physique
It's been long overdue but Marvel Studios is finally bringing Namor the Sub-Mariner to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and right off the bat, the character is being treated as a huge deal, being one of the "antagonists" in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: Marvel...
Stranger Things Actor Reveals Directors Were "Just Not Loving It" As the Cast Goes Through Puberty
Since the inception of the show and with four seasons already, Stranger Things witnessed the whole cast grow up right before everyone's eyes. As time goes by, each of the actors went through puberty and as per Noah Schnapp, the directors of the series were "just not loving it." click...
Hailee Steinfeld's MCU Return in Phase Five Seemingly Confirmed
After her impressive MCU debut in last year's Hawkeye, there have been questions about Hailee Steinfeld's next appearance in the franchise which has been speculated for months. While Marvel has not made any official comment regarding it, it looks like we now have our first clue at her next step in the MCU.
Ewan McGregor Initially Believed He Was Too Big of an Actor for Star Wars
I think we can all agree that Ewan McGregor has become synonymous with the Star Wars universe and despite his performance in the prequel trilogy initially generating a negative reception from the fandom, the films would later become cult classics and their popularity even led to the actor's return to the franchise 17 years after the release of Revenge of the Sith.
