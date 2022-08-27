ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Scattered storms are expected north of St. Louis this evening

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The hot and humid weather is back today and this may cause some severe weather this afternoon into this evening. Gusty winds, small hail, and quick-hitting downpours are possible. Another complication in the forecast is a cold front dropping in from the northwest today. Isolated...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Storms expected to bring heavy rainfall to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A few counties on the IL side are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM. The better opportunity for stronger storms remains as the front moves through later this evening. Locally heavy rainfall has already fallen with some spots between 2-4" of rain so far.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race to celebrate 50 years in September

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Great Forest Park Balloon Race will celebrate 50 years of free family fun in September. The balloon glow and race will be held at the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is free to attend, but there are some VIP tickets available.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
momcollective.com

Fall Day Trip Ideas Within One Hour of St. Louis

It’s almost fall, y’all! This is a time of year my family and I love to get out and explore (in the hopes that cooler temperatures provide for a more pleasant outing with little ones!) Of course, we love to explore all the fun St. Louis has to offer in the fall, but we also like to venture out into the state of Missouri, too! Here’s a list of nearby road trip ideas for you and your family to enjoy this fall!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

St. Louis World’s Fare returns to Forest Park Labor Day weekend

The St. Louis World's Fare Heritage Festival & Games, which pays homage to the 1904 World’s Fair, will celebrate its seventh year this coming weekend in the upper Muny lot at Forest Park. The free event features many local restaurants in the Sauce Magazine Food Truck Row, including Tuk...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis

We have four words for you: Support Black-owned businesses. St. Louis' Black-owned bars, restaurants and other businesses are central to our economy and dining scene. While we know we're only giving a small glimpse of the many favorite spots around town, if you're looking to support Black-owned businesses, this collection is a great place to start.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

