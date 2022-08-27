Read full article on original website
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Dry weather, lower humidity returns Tuesday
The hot and humid weather which helped fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday is being pushed away for a few days. A cold front is moving through Missouri.
FOX2now.com
Scattered storms are expected north of St. Louis this evening
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The hot and humid weather is back today and this may cause some severe weather this afternoon into this evening. Gusty winds, small hail, and quick-hitting downpours are possible. Another complication in the forecast is a cold front dropping in from the northwest today. Isolated...
KSDK
Storms expected to bring heavy rainfall to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A few counties on the IL side are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM. The better opportunity for stronger storms remains as the front moves through later this evening. Locally heavy rainfall has already fallen with some spots between 2-4" of rain so far.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Warm with spotty showers tonight
It'll be a warm night with spotty storms. High today will get in low 90s, but will feel like 96-98 degrees. Storms stick around tonight into Monday.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Storms fire up Sunday evening
Highs will climb into the low 90s, but it will feel like the upper 90s with humidity factored in. By this evening, showers and storms will have made it to the area.
Rain moves across St. Louis ahead of cold front
Showers and storms are forming along and ahead of a cold front that is moving into the St. Louis region.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Chance of rain Sunday night into Monday
Chance of rain Sunday night into Monday. Warm and sunny weather the rest of the week.
KMOV
The Great Forest Park Balloon Race to celebrate 50 years in September
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Great Forest Park Balloon Race will celebrate 50 years of free family fun in September. The balloon glow and race will be held at the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is free to attend, but there are some VIP tickets available.
KSDK
Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area
Tito went missing 15 minutes after arriving at his new home in St. Louis. His owners believe he could be traveling over 10 miles a day.
momcollective.com
Fall Day Trip Ideas Within One Hour of St. Louis
It’s almost fall, y’all! This is a time of year my family and I love to get out and explore (in the hopes that cooler temperatures provide for a more pleasant outing with little ones!) Of course, we love to explore all the fun St. Louis has to offer in the fall, but we also like to venture out into the state of Missouri, too! Here’s a list of nearby road trip ideas for you and your family to enjoy this fall!
St. Louis woman’s body found in East St. Louis
An investigation is underway Monday morning after authorities found a 49-year-old woman's body in East St. Louis.
saucemagazine.com
St. Louis World’s Fare returns to Forest Park Labor Day weekend
The St. Louis World's Fare Heritage Festival & Games, which pays homage to the 1904 World’s Fair, will celebrate its seventh year this coming weekend in the upper Muny lot at Forest Park. The free event features many local restaurants in the Sauce Magazine Food Truck Row, including Tuk...
Sugarfire brings back ‘best sandwich in the world’ on Tuesday for one day only
Chef Dave Molina’s award-winning Cuban Reuben returns for one day only to close out National Sandwich Month at Sugarfire Smokehouse.
Marijuana dispensary break-ins on the rise in St. Louis region
Thieves continue to target marijuana dispensaries across the St. Louis region.
St. Louis gives Topgolf in Midtown a building permit, investment revealed
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis last month issued a building permit for an "amusement center" at the site of the new Topgolf in Midtown. Little other information was provided for the project, at 3201 Chouteau Ave. In December, it got zoning approval from the St. Louis Planning Commission, and didn't plan to seek tax subsidies.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis
We have four words for you: Support Black-owned businesses. St. Louis' Black-owned bars, restaurants and other businesses are central to our economy and dining scene. While we know we're only giving a small glimpse of the many favorite spots around town, if you're looking to support Black-owned businesses, this collection is a great place to start.
mycouriertribune.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
No more 12 hour shifts for St. Louis City police
Despite a spike in crime for August, St. Louis Police officers’ mandated 12 hour shifts, will end.
KSDK
Week 2: Help 5 On Your Side 'Tackle Hunger' with Mater Dei and Breese Central
BREESE, Ill. — Week 1 of 5 On Your Side's "Tackle Hunger" initiative was a rousing success and Week 2 heads to Illinois for one of the best rivalries in the area. 5 On Your Sideline's "Tackle Hunger" game of the week for Week 2 will be Mater Dei against Breese Central in the battle of Breese.
Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
