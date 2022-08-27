Read full article on original website
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap
As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
