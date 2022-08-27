Read full article on original website
Related
Raiders Waive QB Chase Garbers; Elijah Hicks Makes Bears' Roster
Former Cal star Garbers a strong candidate to join Las Vegas' practice squad
Sioux Falls Jefferson guard Taylen Ashley commits to University of Sioux Falls basketball
Sioux Falls Jefferson guard Taylen Ashley committed to the University of Sioux Falls basketball team, he announced on Twitter. The guard averaged 14 points per game while shooting 39% from the field and 35% from the 3-point line last season as the Cavaliers advanced to the state tournament in the school's inaugural year. In addition...
Comments / 0