57-year-old critically injured in Thursday hit-and-run, Des Moines police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while walking in a parking lot Thursday night, Des Moines police say. Police say a blue-colored 2000s Buick with damage to the front bumper hit a 57-year-old man near the 4800 block of SW 9th St around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man arrested with pistol, pot, meth
A West Des Moines man was arrested at his residence early Friday after he was found with drugs and a gun. Ray James Seay, 49, of 8302 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KCCI.com
State patrol: Driver unaware that police were asking him to pull over
NEWTON, Iowa — A video from Wednesday night shows an RV surrounded by officers with guns drawn along Interstate 80. It happened in the westbound lanes, east of Newton. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the RV driver was speeding but refused to pull over, even as the line of patrol cars behind him kept getting longer.
KCCI.com
Reports of armed man approaching Drake students at night
DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University said there was a report Thursday night of an armed man approaching students and demanding money. The school sent an alert to students Thursday, but police could not find any students who had seen the man. Des Moines police said Friday the call...
KCCI.com
Gunshot fired during standoff in Grimes
GRIMES, Iowa — No one is hurt after a standoff situation in Grimes, involving a man in his apartment. Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were called to NE 4th Street Tuesday afternoon for an unknown problem. Deputies say they arrived on scene and began to talk with a man inside the apartment.
theperrynews.com
Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot
A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
theperrynews.com
Perry man faces third charge for spousal battery
A Perry man was arrested Wednesday and charged with wife beating. Seth Blitz, 31, of 2811 Warford St., Perry, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The female victim made contact with the Perry Police Department on Wednesday and said that during the course of a domestic...
Creston Police arrest Two People Friday Morning on Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people early this (Friday) morning on two drug-related charges. Police arrested 33-year-old Natasha Ann Campbell, and 30-year-old Richie Rodriguez, both from Creston, at 2:27 a.m. at 802 N. Cherry Street. Officers charged the two subjects with drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities transported Rodriquez and Campbell to the Union County Jail and released them after they posted the $1,300.00 cash bond. Additionally, Police arrested 41-year-old Christopher Julian Bell of Creston for driving while barred. Officers transported Bell to the Union County Jail and released him on a $1,300.00 bond.
Trial set for Iowa teen accused of teacher’s beating death
A trial for a 17-year-old charged with murder in the death of a southeast Iowa high school Spanish teacher has been set for March 20.
KCCI.com
70-year-old man hit by car in Clive is in stable condition
CLIVE, Iowa — A 70-year-old man who was seriously injured Wednesday morning after a teen driver struck him with a car is in stable condition, according to police. The man was injured after parking in the street. He exited his car and began walking back across the street to his residence, outside of the crosswalk, police reported.
theperrynews.com
Perry woman allegedly strangles Milwaukee man
A Perry woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 14 incident in a Perry barroom in which she allegedly strangled a man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Megan Liann Hudnell, 30, of 2104 Third St., Perry, was charged with assault. According to court records, officers...
Serious crash highlights dangerous rise of street racing
DES MOINES, Iowa — East 14th Street is not a speedway, but two drivers created a trail of destruction when they treated it like one this weekend. Police say they aren’t the only ones causing chaos on Des Moines’ streets. “The speeds are extremely excessive,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. […]
Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home
(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
iowa.media
Adel octogenarian jailed, accused of assaulting 58-year-old
The new Dallas County Jail hosted its most aged inmate last weekend when an Adel octogenarian spent Friday night in the hoosegow after her neighbor accused the elderly person of strangling her. Gladys Virginia Harvey, 87, of 600 S. 12th St., Adel, was charged with assault. The incident began about...
KCCI.com
Third person charged in Des Moines homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made a third arrest in a Des Moines homicide that claimed the life of22-year-old Charles Lovelady, of Des Moines. Police located and arrested Cedrick Charles Thomas Jr. in Detroit, Michigan on Friday. Des Moines detectives traveled to Detroit to continue their investigation.
theperrynews.com
Adel man charged with assault, harassment in domestic set-to
An Adel man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly lit into his housemate. Lloyd Carl Smith, 42, of 118 S. 13th St., Adel, was charged with assault, second-degree harassment and fifth-degree criminal mischief. The incident began about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of S. 13th Street, where...
Man seriously injured after being hit by 15-year-old driver in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — Police in Clive are investigating after a car hit a man who was crossing the street Wednesday morning in the city. It happened in the 16800 block of Tanglewood Drive just before 7:30 a.m., according to Clive Police Chief Michael Venema. The Urbandale Fire Department and the Clive Police Department responded to […]
KCCI.com
Police: West Des Moines man stabbed cat to death
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man stabbed a cat to death after he said God spoke to him and told him to do it, according to police. Thirty-five-year-old Travis Allessi is charged with animal abuse. The crime was allegedly committed on June 3. According to...
Teen injured in Des Moines shooting Sunday night
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police now say a 17-year-old was shot on Sunday night in Des Moines’ southeast side. The shooting happened following a fight at a home in the 800 block of Philip, said Sgt. Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The people involved in the fight left the home in two vehicles. […]
