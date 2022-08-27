(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people early this (Friday) morning on two drug-related charges. Police arrested 33-year-old Natasha Ann Campbell, and 30-year-old Richie Rodriguez, both from Creston, at 2:27 a.m. at 802 N. Cherry Street. Officers charged the two subjects with drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities transported Rodriquez and Campbell to the Union County Jail and released them after they posted the $1,300.00 cash bond. Additionally, Police arrested 41-year-old Christopher Julian Bell of Creston for driving while barred. Officers transported Bell to the Union County Jail and released him on a $1,300.00 bond.

CRESTON, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO