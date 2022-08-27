ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal Gives Manchester United Lead Against Southampton

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United the lead against Southampton with a great strike and finish and you can watch the goal here.

Fernandes has scored his first goal of the season with a great finish against Southampton, making a difficult striker look easy.

Fernandes found the ball coming across the box and hit it without hesitation, scoring a great goal, which you can watch below.

United will be looking to kick on and build some momentum following two defeats at the start of the campaign.

The Liverpool win should give United a boost coming in to a game against Southampton, however Erik Ten Hag has alluded to the fact that this will be a different type of game, compared to Monday.

United have had some good results at home to Southampton, however their recent away record has proved Southampton to be a tough challenge away from home.

United fans will be looking forward to possibly see new signing Casemiro start against Southampton with some suggestions already emerging that it is a possibility.

Anthony Martial has already been ruled out of the game for United which comes as a disappointment following a great 45 minute appearance on Monday.

Erik Ten Hag will most likely stick with a majority of his starting XI that won against Liverpool, especially the defensive line that played.

BBC

'United delighted and keeper will wrap up business'

Manchester United have not had it easy trying to sign Antony this summer - but they are delighted to have finally got the deal over the line. Ajax rejected a number of offers earlier this summer for a player manager Erik ten Hag rates so highly. United regard his strengths...
