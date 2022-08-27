Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
How L2 Networks Are Changing The World of NFTs
The past few years have seen NFTs explode onto the blockchain scene, progressing from a relatively unknown technology to one that’s been papered across the front pages of seemingly every crypto publication. Alongside the increase in both understanding and trading in NFTs, the global market has continued to rise, predicted to reach an incredible $122.43 billion by 2028.
NEWSBTC
Aimedis token AIMX now traded in BitMart
The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis-founder...
NEWSBTC
Solana, Uniswap, and HypaSwap: Three Cryptocurrency Projects to Watch This Bear Market
The cryptocurrency market is in a bear market and is not the only financial market in the current predicament. The bond, forex, and stock market are in similar positions due to global macroeconomic conditions. These conditions have caused a bear market, leading to a slash in the prices of crypto assets. Furthermore, investors have become quite conservative as they move to conserve capital. Additionally, investors may miss the opportunity to buy the dip if they continue in this manner. Therefore, investors are advised to research small cap projects which have the potential to perform well when the market cycle turns. This means that investors could take advantage of a positive turn in token prices.
NEWSBTC
Myria to Offer Myriad L2 Solutions in The Blockchain Gaming Space
Web3-gaming platform Myria has announced the launch of its Layer-2 scaling solution on the Ethereum network. Myria’s Layer-2 solution uses StarkWare’s Zero-Knowledge Rollups (or ZK-Rollups, for short), which bundles many transactions into one before executing on the Ethereum blockchain. As a result, Myria claims it can offer 9,000 transactions per second, which is significantly more than the Layer-1 rate on Ethereum, at 50 TPS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
NEWSBTC
3 Top cryptos to buy right now – Decentraland, Cosmos, and Stakenomics
For the past few years, the cryptocurrency market has grown exponentially. Now, it has become an ecosystem of more than 10,000 currencies and is one of the most popular private markets worldwide. It has thrilled experts and enthusiasts with its explosive price moves and many now consider it to be...
NEWSBTC
Why Is Shiba Inu’s $BONE On The Rise And Is It Time To Get In?
Meme coin Shiba Inu has been able to properly leverage its popularity and build out another token, BONE, that is catching the eye of investors. $BONE is the native token of the Shiba Inu decentralized exchange, ShibSwap. Now, like any decentralized exchange, putting the native token to work by using it for swaps gives it utility, which has driven the price of BONE upwards. But now, the digital asset is on the move once more.
NEWSBTC
Traverse the Wide World: How OneRing Opens Up Cross-Chain DeFi
We need to talk about blockchains needing to talk. Although once upon a time there was a belief that there would only be one chain that reigns supreme, the creation of a new generation of chains that are faster and more diverse in their utility has led to the crypto community coming to realise that cross-chain is essential. By harvesting and accessing liquidity that exists on multiple chains, the whole blockchain economy as a whole can thrive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Cardano Price Trajectory Signals Negative Bearing, Weekly Chart Mostly In Red
The price movement of Cardano (ADA) has been in the negative direction, and the seven-day chart was predominantly red. Fed tensions negatively impacted crypto market; including ADA price. Following a recent market correction, ADA encountered resistance at the $0.4694 level. After the latest report on Vasil adoption, the Cardano (ADA)...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge, and Binance Coin: Which Will Reign Supreme?
Cryptocurrency is one of the most remarkable digital discoveries of the twenty-first century. The blockchain-based crypto market has improved the quality of life and provided endless opportunities for society. These digital assets could potentially outperform traditional financial institutions by utilising blockchain technology. Binance Coin (BNB) has established itself as a...
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Can Litecoin Lead A Crypto Recovery (Again?) | Daily TA August 29, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at Litecoin, the LTCBTC and LTCETH trading pairs, and how the cryptocurrency could lead the crypto rally and outperform both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Litecoin Price Analysis (LTCUSD): August...
NEWSBTC
Pugglit Inu, Stacks, Gala: Crypto Stocks to Watch this September
The past days in the cryptocurrency market have witnessed most cryptocurrencies rally upward. This is excellent news to enthusiasts and investors, who hope the year will end on this positive run. While it’s too early to call it a bull market run, we won’t be wrong saying the crypto winter is finally receding and will soon be over.
NEWSBTC
Flow Monitoring: Why This Price FLOW May Not Attract Short-Term Traders
FLOW, a blockchain-powered coin, is back in its element. Network releases MetaplierFlow gave rise to collaboration with CelerNetwork. Coin performance may not attract short-term traders. Even though the network may not currently be experiencing a strong bull run, it does appear to be focused on giving consumers who access its...
NEWSBTC
Why Ethereum Will Continue to Outperform Bitcoin During September
The crypto market is yet to recover from a spike in selling pressure over the weekend, with Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies almost reaching double-digit losses. Bitcoin has been one of the worst performers these past few days and might weaken during September. In the coming weeks, market participants will have...
NEWSBTC
How A Solana-Based DEX Bricked Itself, Locking $500K+ In Funds
It’s not easy being a dev. In recent days, a young Solana-based DEX, OptiFi, faced an unexpected downfall after a simple coding error. The platform released an announcement that their mainnet program is now unrecoverable yesterday. The move has resulted in an unexpected shutdown for the DEX. Let’s review...
NEWSBTC
Tezos (XTZ) Nurses From Bad Fall In Last 7 Days After Binance Asset Freeze
Recent developments suggest that Tezos and its native coin, XTZ, may have placed itself in a precarious scenario. On August 25, a group of network contributors under the name Baking Bad claimed that the cryptocurrency exchange Binance had wrongfully frozen over $1 million in assets. Meanwhile, authors further urged the...
NEWSBTC
Data Shows: Traders Unconvinced Of Crypto Bounces, Will Shorts See Pain?
After briefly re-testing higher levels, Bitcoin and the crypto market retraced and gave back the gains obtained over yesterday’s trading session. The general sentiment in the market has been negative, with a large majority of participants expecting further losses. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin trades...
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Bitcoin Versus DXY And The Dangerous TD9 Setup | Daily TA August 30, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the Bitcoin price monthly chart and the DXY Dollar Currency Index ahead of the monthly close. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): August 30, 2022. We are coming down...
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin Is Oversold As BTC Reclaims Territory North Of $20,000
Bitcoin was able to score some profits over today’s trading session as the market slightly rebounded after a spike in selling pressure. This saw the largest cryptocurrencies trading in the red negatively impacting market sentiment. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,300 with a 1% profit...
NEWSBTC
New Report Says Bitcoin Daily Trading Volumes Are Fake, So What’s The Real Number?
Bitcoin trading volumes have always surpassed expectations in the past. Last week, celebrations filled the community as the digital asset had reportedly seen more than $1 trillion transacted on the network so far. However, a new report claims that the trading volumes reported by exchanges may be inflated. The main number, they predict, to be much lower than what is being reported, especially on a daily basis.
Comments / 0