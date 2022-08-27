ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Captain Fear
3d ago

What do you expect for an inferior school with overpriced tuition in a crime infested swamp !!!

Jermaine Brown
3d ago

Mandating vaccines that have proven absolutely nothing should also be addressed!!!

NJ.com

Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 2 of 5)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
MONTVALE, NJ
arizonasuntimes.com

New Jersey’s Largest School District Mandates Masks for School Year

The largest school district in New Jersey is going ahead with plans to implement a mask mandate during the 2022-2023 school year, according to district policy. Newark Public Schools in Essex County, New Jersey, is requiring students and educators to wear a mask on all school “locations and grounds” to combat COVID-19, according to the district policy. The school district also says educators and teachers should practice social distancing by remaining three feet away from one another, washing hands frequently and staying home if one has a fever of 100.4.
NEWARK, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Education
City
Newark, NJ
City
Woodbury, NJ
City
New Brunswick, NJ
WHYY

New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse

There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
CHERRY HILL, NJ
WOLF

Catholic university says 'gender inclusivity' guide is 'fundamental' to its mission

PHILADELPHIA (TND) — Villanova University, a Roman Catholic university located outside Philadelphia, released a guide with a variety of "best practices" on how to promote "gender inclusivity" within university workspaces, labs and classrooms. The university's "Gender Inclusive Practices Guide" released this month calls gender inclusivity "fundamental" to Villanova's mission,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
insidernj.com

Governor Murphy Unveils Statewide School Security Initiative

Governor Phil Murphy visited East Brook Middle School today to announce a $6.5 million investment in American Rescue Plan funds toward a statewide school security initiative to collect and digitize school building blueprints and make them available to first responders. Accurate and uniform maps are critical to enable law enforcement personnel to swiftly respond to emergencies in unfamiliar environments.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey hoops stars dominate latest ESPN rankings

Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey high school hoops stars dominate the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN.com. In the Class of 2023, the Garden State has three of the top five prospects, with the uncommitted Wagner at No. 1, Roselle Catholic forward and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 4 and Camden big man Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5. All three play for the NJ Scholars Nike EYBL team that competed in Peach Jam last month.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Concern rises after study finds 50% of homes tested in Hamilton Township positive for legionnaires disease

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, are concerned about bacteria in the water, especially in homes and businesses serviced by Trenton Water Works. A study found that 50% of homes tested were positive for the legionella bacteria, which can cause legionnaires disease. Trenton Water Works is aware of the problem and has been working on the issue since 2020. It is safe to drink, but there are concerns certain residents might be at risk. This is a warning about legionnaires disease. People can get infected when they inhale contaminated water droplets. Health officials say the risk is low, but they...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Unemployment
WHYY

West Philly charter school to close immediately: ‘A failure of children by adults’

Daroff Charter School, a K-8 school in West Philadelphia, will close immediately, as part of an agreement signed with Philadelphia’s school board Friday morning. Under the agreement, Daroff’s 550 students will be transferred to nearby Bluford Charter School or to another school of their families’ choosing. The school year for district-run public schools starts Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Newest Wawa Store Opening In Camden County

A new Wawa store is opening in Voorhees, Camden County. Fifty customers have been invited to try Wawa's new balanced choice menu during an lunchtime event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.The new store will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Road...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Paterson Times

Plainfield man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from Plainfield was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 41-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:53 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center...
PATERSON, NJ
