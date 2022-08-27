Read full article on original website
Captain Fear
3d ago
What do you expect for an inferior school with overpriced tuition in a crime infested swamp !!!
Jermaine Brown
3d ago
Mandating vaccines that have proven absolutely nothing should also be addressed!!!
N.J.’s largest school district will require masks for new school year, officials say
Newark Public Schools will not lift its requirement for students and teachers to wear masks when the new school year starts next week — sticking with the mandate to help combat COVID-19 long after other districts around the state shed their rules about face coverings. The mask mandate will...
Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 2 of 5)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
arizonasuntimes.com
New Jersey’s Largest School District Mandates Masks for School Year
The largest school district in New Jersey is going ahead with plans to implement a mask mandate during the 2022-2023 school year, according to district policy. Newark Public Schools in Essex County, New Jersey, is requiring students and educators to wear a mask on all school “locations and grounds” to combat COVID-19, according to the district policy. The school district also says educators and teachers should practice social distancing by remaining three feet away from one another, washing hands frequently and staying home if one has a fever of 100.4.
LGBTQ+ students should see themselves represented in history, too | Opinion
In 2019, New Jersey became the second state to pass a law requiring public school teachers to incorporate the historical contributions of persons with disabilities and LGBTQ+ history into the curriculum. A lack of resources for teachers and the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed the inclusion of the proposed curriculum. In...
New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse
There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
For Greg Schiano, Rutgers’ season opener vs. Boston College is F.A.M.I.L.Y. affair
Whenever Greg Schiano looks across the field at Alumni Stadium during Rutgers’ season opener against Boston College on Saturday, he will be confronted by a feeling of nostalgia from his past in Piscataway. Leading the former conference rival, one Schiano has never been able to beat, will be a...
WOLF
Catholic university says 'gender inclusivity' guide is 'fundamental' to its mission
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — Villanova University, a Roman Catholic university located outside Philadelphia, released a guide with a variety of "best practices" on how to promote "gender inclusivity" within university workspaces, labs and classrooms. The university's "Gender Inclusive Practices Guide" released this month calls gender inclusivity "fundamental" to Villanova's mission,...
Here’s why Year 3 is so crucial to Greg Schiano and Rutgers football | Politi
Greg Schiano’s first weekly press conference of the 2022 season took an unexpected detour on Monday afternoon when the Rutgers head coach brought up his non-conference scheduling philosophy, and while he wouldn’t go into detail about what that entails, two things were abundantly clear:. 1. The current season-opening...
insidernj.com
Governor Murphy Unveils Statewide School Security Initiative
Governor Phil Murphy visited East Brook Middle School today to announce a $6.5 million investment in American Rescue Plan funds toward a statewide school security initiative to collect and digitize school building blueprints and make them available to first responders. Accurate and uniform maps are critical to enable law enforcement personnel to swiftly respond to emergencies in unfamiliar environments.
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey hoops stars dominate latest ESPN rankings
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey high school hoops stars dominate the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN.com. In the Class of 2023, the Garden State has three of the top five prospects, with the uncommitted Wagner at No. 1, Roselle Catholic forward and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 4 and Camden big man Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5. All three play for the NJ Scholars Nike EYBL team that competed in Peach Jam last month.
Developer says deal to remake Newark hospital into high school is off
A developer who agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district said Friday that the deal was off, and he would convert the building into apartments instead. “The lease is void,” developer Albert Nigri told NJ Advance Media in a...
Concern rises after study finds 50% of homes tested in Hamilton Township positive for legionnaires disease
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, are concerned about bacteria in the water, especially in homes and businesses serviced by Trenton Water Works. A study found that 50% of homes tested were positive for the legionella bacteria, which can cause legionnaires disease. Trenton Water Works is aware of the problem and has been working on the issue since 2020. It is safe to drink, but there are concerns certain residents might be at risk. This is a warning about legionnaires disease. People can get infected when they inhale contaminated water droplets. Health officials say the risk is low, but they...
Renderings unveiled for SciTech Scity high school as it prepares for planning board vote
A greenhouse, a maker’s studio, and a 22-foot-tall observatory: These are some of the features included in recently released designs for the Hudson County Schools of Technology’s Liberty Science High School. As the Jersey City Planning Board prepares to review the application for the project at its Sept....
Quality Education in Newtown: One Institution Makes List of 25 Best Pa. Private High Schools
Bucks County is home to one of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on:. Student and academic data from the U.S. Department of Education. Test scores.
West Philly charter school to close immediately: ‘A failure of children by adults’
Daroff Charter School, a K-8 school in West Philadelphia, will close immediately, as part of an agreement signed with Philadelphia’s school board Friday morning. Under the agreement, Daroff’s 550 students will be transferred to nearby Bluford Charter School or to another school of their families’ choosing. The school year for district-run public schools starts Monday.
Newest Wawa Store Opening In Camden County
A new Wawa store is opening in Voorhees, Camden County. Fifty customers have been invited to try Wawa's new balanced choice menu during an lunchtime event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.The new store will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Road...
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
Plainfield man hurt in Paterson shooting
A man from Plainfield was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 41-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:53 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center...
N.J. state park closes for 2nd day to search for possibly rabid fox
Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County remained closed Tuesday as officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that has had “encounters” with visitors, state officials said. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in announcing that the park was off limits...
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Penn. to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a down payment and closing costs. The Philly...
