dakotanewsnow.com

A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket, as a result of the July drawing, was purchased in Watertown.
KLEM

Associated Press Iowa Boys Prep Football Poll – 8-29-22

Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 9. Tripoli 7. Fremont Mills, Tabor 4. Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 2. Central City 2. Garden Grove Mormon Trail 2. Algona Garrigan 1. Bedford 1. Class A. Record Pts. 1. Britt West Hancock (4) 1-0 57. 2. Grundy Center (1) 1-0 50. 3. Moville Woodbury Central (1)...
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The South Dakota State Fair Didn’t Start In South Dakota

There are a lot of South Dakota family traditions. One of them is the annual trip for a day or two of fun at the South Dakota State Fair. Hopping in your vehicle and heading up (or down) the highway to Huron. Getting ready for that great State Fair food. The thrilling rides up and down the midway. And who knows, you might just head back home with a big 'ol stuffed teddy bear.
HURON, SD
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota. With many dispensaries built, the key...
POLITICS
We Are Iowa

Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms

Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing severe hail or severe wind gusts of 60+ mph. As...
IOWA STATE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Highschoolsports#Corsica#Milbank#Kimball White Lake#Sioux Falls#Clark Willow Lake 28#Gayville Volin#Colman Egan 20#Elk Point Jefferson#Newell 0#Britton Hecla#Waverly South Shore#Wolsey Wessington#Dell Rapids#Hitchcock Tulare#Faulkton#Sunshine Bible Academy
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
REAL ESTATE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
DEXTER, MI
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
kbhbradio.com

Rapid Valley Structure Fire Held to a Single Alarm

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 4700 block of Greenfield Ln , Rapid Valley, unincorporated, Pennington County, South Dakota. First arriving Firefighters found a free burning fire, with a heavy smoke condition, in the...
RAPID VALLEY, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD man sentenced for role in January 6 capital attack

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man will spend six months behind bars for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Billy Knutson will spend 12 months on supervised release. He entered the Capitol through a window and recorded video of the riot that...
MITCHELL, SD
fox9.com

Video: Minnesota State Fair flash flooding during thunderstorm

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The area near the Grandstand was also impacted:. People rushed to shelter. No injuries have been reported so far. Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area around the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday evening. Rain and wind hit the State Fair:. There was...
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota’s Wraps Summer With These Festivals

By the time kids have settled into their daily school routine the South Dakota calendar indicates we are now looking at fall season events like Harvest Festivals, Pumpkin Festivals, and Apple Festivals, and looking for the next colors of the season. Here, you can make plans for the next family...
POLITICS
kbhbradio.com

Brand Board offering $5,000 reward for information leading to recovery of stolen cattle

SELBY, S.D. — Reports of cattle rustling continue across South Dakota, including a recent case of ‘almost.’. Selby rancher Vaughn Thorstenson notified authorities that sometime between Friday, August 19 and Saturday August 20, someone cut the top two wires of the fence surrounding one of his pastures. Last year, the same thing happened and the ranch lost between 12 and 14 calves.
SELBY, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

