A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket, as a result of the July drawing, was purchased in Watertown.
Associated Press Iowa Boys Prep Football Poll – 8-29-22
Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 9. Tripoli 7. Fremont Mills, Tabor 4. Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 2. Central City 2. Garden Grove Mormon Trail 2. Algona Garrigan 1. Bedford 1. Class A. Record Pts. 1. Britt West Hancock (4) 1-0 57. 2. Grundy Center (1) 1-0 50. 3. Moville Woodbury Central (1)...
The South Dakota State Fair Didn’t Start In South Dakota
There are a lot of South Dakota family traditions. One of them is the annual trip for a day or two of fun at the South Dakota State Fair. Hopping in your vehicle and heading up (or down) the highway to Huron. Getting ready for that great State Fair food. The thrilling rides up and down the midway. And who knows, you might just head back home with a big 'ol stuffed teddy bear.
South Dakota man invents device to saves lives during active shooter situation
(KORN) — A Mitchell man’s patented invention has the potential to save lives during an active-shooter situation. Jeff Harris is a custodian at Dakota Wesleyan University. He was approached by a faculty member who told him the classroom doors don’t lock…. He filed the patent three...
South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota. With many dispensaries built, the key...
This South Dakota City is the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of the Entire State
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
Free entertainment stages, food vendors, informational programs all part of 2022 South Dakota State Fair
The 2022 South Dakota State Fair officially begins Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022) and continues through Labor Day (Sept. 5). Assistant Fair Manager Candi Briley says the action ramps up on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Thursday is Value Added Ag Development Center Day. Briley says there’s no shortage of free entertainment during...
Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms
Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing severe hail or severe wind gusts of 60+ mph. As...
Counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener
Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
5 of the Very Best ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants in South Dakota
Nothing against big chain restaurants, but there's nothing better than discovering a delicious mom-and-pop place for the first time. And, as it turns out, South Dakota is chalked full of them. In fact, the very best in the Mount Rushmore State is just a hop, skip, and a jump away.
Iowa, South Dakota on List of States Most at Risk for Cyber Attacks
Every time you log on to your computer you're putting your data and personal information at risk. That's not a new development, but it seems to be a real issue in South Dakota and Iowa. Those two states are among the three (along with Kansas) that are targeted most by...
Rapid Valley Structure Fire Held to a Single Alarm
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 4700 block of Greenfield Ln , Rapid Valley, unincorporated, Pennington County, South Dakota. First arriving Firefighters found a free burning fire, with a heavy smoke condition, in the...
South Dakota Scores Least Student Debt In U.S.
And topping the list once again, South Dakota. Yes, the Rushmore State is making headlines again in a good way. Students who attend public college or university here reportedly have the least student loan debt. As we have heard more and more this week about President Biden's student loan plan...
SD man sentenced for role in January 6 capital attack
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man will spend six months behind bars for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Billy Knutson will spend 12 months on supervised release. He entered the Capitol through a window and recorded video of the riot that...
Video: Minnesota State Fair flash flooding during thunderstorm
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The area near the Grandstand was also impacted:. People rushed to shelter. No injuries have been reported so far. Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area around the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday evening. Rain and wind hit the State Fair:. There was...
South Dakota’s Wraps Summer With These Festivals
By the time kids have settled into their daily school routine the South Dakota calendar indicates we are now looking at fall season events like Harvest Festivals, Pumpkin Festivals, and Apple Festivals, and looking for the next colors of the season. Here, you can make plans for the next family...
Brand Board offering $5,000 reward for information leading to recovery of stolen cattle
SELBY, S.D. — Reports of cattle rustling continue across South Dakota, including a recent case of ‘almost.’. Selby rancher Vaughn Thorstenson notified authorities that sometime between Friday, August 19 and Saturday August 20, someone cut the top two wires of the fence surrounding one of his pastures. Last year, the same thing happened and the ranch lost between 12 and 14 calves.
Poll shows ballot measure for recreational marijuana in South Dakota will likely fail
(Pierre, SD) -- Could it be a preview for us in North Dakota?. A statewide poll in South Dakota indicates a measure voters will consider this November to legalize recreational marijuana among adults will likely fail. The poll was commissioned by South Dakota News Watch and surveyed 500 registered voters...
