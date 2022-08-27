Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Myria to Offer Myriad L2 Solutions in The Blockchain Gaming Space
Web3-gaming platform Myria has announced the launch of its Layer-2 scaling solution on the Ethereum network. Myria’s Layer-2 solution uses StarkWare’s Zero-Knowledge Rollups (or ZK-Rollups, for short), which bundles many transactions into one before executing on the Ethereum blockchain. As a result, Myria claims it can offer 9,000 transactions per second, which is significantly more than the Layer-1 rate on Ethereum, at 50 TPS.
NEWSBTC
How A Solana-Based DEX Bricked Itself, Locking $500K+ In Funds
It’s not easy being a dev. In recent days, a young Solana-based DEX, OptiFi, faced an unexpected downfall after a simple coding error. The platform released an announcement that their mainnet program is now unrecoverable yesterday. The move has resulted in an unexpected shutdown for the DEX. Let’s review...
NEWSBTC
Unrivalled Intrest In Uniglo (GLO) Could Make New Millionaires. Bitcoin (BTC) And Uniswap (UNI) Holding Support Zones Perfectly
There are a lot of things that make Uniglo stand out from the rest. For one, the unparalleled interest in Uniglo could make new millionaires. What’s more, Uniglo has a great team, a strong community, and a bright future. Why is there so much interest in Uniglo (GLO)?. For...
NEWSBTC
The Next Big Crypto: What is BudBlockz?
The legalization and decriminalization of marijuana are gathering pace worldwide. At the same time, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are becoming more established and ubiquitous. Of course, there are a few platforms and tokens that operate in both arenas, but BudBlockz is developing an ecosystem that encompasses what has gone before while creating something new.
NEWSBTC
Blue Chip NFTs 101 – With Mint Impending, Is y00ts A Blue Chip Lock?
Our Blue Chip NFTs 101 series is now approaching six months in the making, and we’ve taken healthy deep dives into some of the biggest NFT projects in the market; while everyone has heard of Bored Apes and CryptoPunks, we’ve taken the time to provide hefty due diligence around other major blue chip projects like World of Women, Art Blocks, DeGods, Moonbirds, and more.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge, and Binance Coin: Which Will Reign Supreme?
Cryptocurrency is one of the most remarkable digital discoveries of the twenty-first century. The blockchain-based crypto market has improved the quality of life and provided endless opportunities for society. These digital assets could potentially outperform traditional financial institutions by utilising blockchain technology. Binance Coin (BNB) has established itself as a...
NEWSBTC
Flow Monitoring: Why This Price FLOW May Not Attract Short-Term Traders
FLOW, a blockchain-powered coin, is back in its element. Network releases MetaplierFlow gave rise to collaboration with CelerNetwork. Coin performance may not attract short-term traders. Even though the network may not currently be experiencing a strong bull run, it does appear to be focused on giving consumers who access its...
NEWSBTC
Aimedis token AIMX now traded in BitMart
The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis-founder...
NEWSBTC
Traverse the Wide World: How OneRing Opens Up Cross-Chain DeFi
We need to talk about blockchains needing to talk. Although once upon a time there was a belief that there would only be one chain that reigns supreme, the creation of a new generation of chains that are faster and more diverse in their utility has led to the crypto community coming to realise that cross-chain is essential. By harvesting and accessing liquidity that exists on multiple chains, the whole blockchain economy as a whole can thrive.
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Can Litecoin Lead A Crypto Recovery (Again?) | Daily TA August 29, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at Litecoin, the LTCBTC and LTCETH trading pairs, and how the cryptocurrency could lead the crypto rally and outperform both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Litecoin Price Analysis (LTCUSD): August...
NEWSBTC
Why Ethereum Will Continue to Outperform Bitcoin During September
The crypto market is yet to recover from a spike in selling pressure over the weekend, with Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies almost reaching double-digit losses. Bitcoin has been one of the worst performers these past few days and might weaken during September. In the coming weeks, market participants will have...
NEWSBTC
Pugglit Inu, Stacks, Gala: Crypto Stocks to Watch this September
The past days in the cryptocurrency market have witnessed most cryptocurrencies rally upward. This is excellent news to enthusiasts and investors, who hope the year will end on this positive run. While it’s too early to call it a bull market run, we won’t be wrong saying the crypto winter is finally receding and will soon be over.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Might Crash After The Current Supply Zone, Analysts Predict
The crypto market is spiraling downwards, especially Ethereum and other altcoins. The overall market cap lost $50 billion last weekend, leaving the current figure at $950 billion. Unfortunately, it eventually lost the $1 trillion mark. The price fall in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto caused the recent plunge. The trend...
NEWSBTC
Holders Accumulate, Blockchain Activity Decreases In Both Bitcoin And Ethereum
In bear markets, holders accumulate showing unwavering faith. The other side of that is a decrease in the “willingness to spend” or use the assets. The latest Intotheblock report “highlights the diverging pictures between on-chain demand and accumulation of the largest two crypto-assets.” Some people still have trouble admitting we’re currently in a bear market, but the signs are everywhere.
NEWSBTC
NFT Analyst Favorite Picks: Uniglo (GLO), Spookyswap (BOO) And Larva Labs’s CryptoPunks
Are you looking to harness the power of NFT growth to hopefully lead your portfolio to success? While NFTs might not have had as strong a 2022 as they did in 2021, they’re still extremely popular in certain sections of the crypto space. And experts still think they have a bright future. Recently, some NFT analysts have predicted the next big coins to grow off the back of the NFT movement, and they could be great additions to your portfolio. Not all of these have NFTs as the only focus of their projects, but all of them have managed to either grow or show potential thanks to the growth in popularity of NFTs themselves. Let’s have a look at a few options that NFT analysts really like the look of right now:
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Trading Volume At Its Most Sluggish, ETH Price Struggles Below $1,600
Ethereum is feeling the pressure this early, with trading volume at the receiving end and impacting the price of ETH. A major event in the crypto industry, The Merge is eagerly anticipated by many. By combining with the Beacon Chain, Ethereum will implement a system based on proof-of-stake. This system will significantly reduce Ether’s energy consumption.
NEWSBTC
500 NFTs Sold in Just 28 Minutes
Limoverse, claimed to be the first complete health and wellness metaverse, released 500 nft sneakers as part of their HEALTHFi project exclusively to the community members, which got sold out in just 28 minutes. Thousands of people got disappointed as they couldn’t grab the first lot of NFTs. Limoverse officials announced that whitelisting for another 10,000 NFTs will start on September 5, 2022, which will be open to public.
