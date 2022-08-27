260-unit cottage project slated on last residential tract in Ingleside in North Charleston

Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO