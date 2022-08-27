260-unit cottage project slated on last residential tract in Ingleside in North Charleston

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need. “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
The Post and Courier
SC Aquarium bags a coffee partnership with Charleston roaster
One has the coffee. The other has the water — by the tankload. Locally based Charleston Coffee Roasters announced that it has created a new variety inspired by the S.C. Aquarium and its conservation efforts. The company said last week that its new Aquarium Blend is a mix of...
live5news.com
N. Charleston neighbors faced thigh-deep water during Monday flooding
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For residents in one North Charleston community, getting home from work or school might have seemed like an impossible task during flooding caused by Monday’s heavy rainfall. With only one entrance and exit into the Charlestowne Village Mobile Home Park, one resident said his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant wants green redevelopment, but struggles with incentives
MOUNT PLEASANT — In this nearly built-out suburb, the focus is shifting from new subdivisions to the redevelopment of older business sites, and the town is crafting rules aimed at making what's to come greener and more community-focused. "This program is really needed," said Kevin Mitchell, deputy director of...
cosmosmariners.com
3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry
Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
holycitysinner.com
Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation to Honor Reverend Nelson B. Rivers, III at Annual Justice Award Reception
On Thursday, September 8th, the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation will honor Reverend Nelson B. Rivers, III with its annual “Commitment to Justice” Award reception beginning at 5:30 pm at the Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King Street in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. The emcee for this year’s...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
COKER-BARR, Amelia Thompson, 84, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary. FROHNSDORFF, Doris Helen, 89, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation. HART, Matthew, 43, of Charleston died July 18. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. HUGHES, Ina Sue, 85, of Charleston died Sunday....
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County awards construction contract for Hanahan Intersection
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction is coming to Moncks Corner that will supposedly help reduce traffic. At a meeting on Monday, August 22nd, Berkeley County Council gave the contract for the intersection realignment project of Foster Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan to IPW Construction. The changes...
The Post and Courier
King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up
Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
Large steel manufacturer opening plant in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – A large manufacturer of steel and steel products will soon open a site in Berkeley County. “Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel; hollow structural tubing; electrical conduit; precision castings; and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with various others,” state […]
The Post and Courier
Intricate chef specialties stand out at Mount Pleasant’s Jasmine Thai Kitchen
MOUNT PLEASANT — Meat sizzling in an open kitchen intermittently interrupts a playlist of music that might echo in the background at a trendy beach club. The burners are busy, along with the fryers and ovens, inside this small restaurant serving papaya salad, khao soi noodles and red curry duck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an event Saturday to review the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor WEST project. Officials from SCDOT answered questions and concerns from community members that the project may be affecting. The segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue is the...
Twice
Conn’s x Belk Store-Within-A-Store Pilot Concept Opens In Five Belk Locations
The first store-within-a-stores announced as part of a strategic partnership between Conn’s, Inc. and Belk have launched in five Belk locations under the name “Conn’s x Belk.” This new store format provides Belk customers with access to Conn’s complementary home product categories, as well as core differentiators like industry-leading white-glove, next-day delivery.
The Post and Courier
50-unit townhome project proposed at former Blackbaud stadium site on Daniel Island
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Nowell Creek Village Townhomes to rise in 12 buildings. A 50-unit townhouse development is being proposed on part...
The Post and Courier
New restaurant and tequila bar coming to former Sticky Fingers location in Charleston
A new Mexican-themed restaurant and tequila bar is in the works at the site of a shuttered dining venue in downtown Charleston. The Matador, with nine restaurants in the Seattle area as well as Idaho and Oregon, plans to open in the former Sticky Fingers site at 235 Meeting St., according to plans presented to the city of Charleston.
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
wunc.org
Dangerous heat days will multiply over the next 30 years, report finds
As temperatures in Charlotte pushed above 90 degrees Fahrenheit again Monday, uptown's Roof Above's Day Services Center was a refuge for people experiencing homelessness. Fans and misting stations were on and the air-conditioned building was open to help people stay cool. Officials at Roof Above say it's like this on...
live5news.com
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed a vehicle at a downtown Charleston gas station Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the Meeting Street Exxon station within three minutes of the emergency call. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing the damage to one fuel pump, the car and the gas station’s canopy.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022
HARDWICK, Brandon G., 31, of Hollywood died Tuesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MOODY, Jackie Melvin, 63, of Charleston died Aug. 13. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston. RENES, Molly S., 70, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. Colleton County.
Comments / 2