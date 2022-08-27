ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Michigan Football: How J.J. McCarthy can win the starting job

With the recent news of both Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy starting separate games, McCarthy will go against Hawaii. If you’re McCarthy, this is the opportunity you had to be hoping for. Let’s break down some of the things McCarthy has to do to win that starting job for Michigan football and not look back.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Big Ten football preview: Why Michigan State vs. Michigan will grab everyone's attention

At the dawn of a new season, the remnants of last fall remain. They’re seen in the streams of confetti from Michigan football’s Big Ten title celebration, the pieces of a shattered Ohio State team that finally lost The Game and the contrails of Michigan State football’s stunning ascent in Mel Tucker’s second season. The events of the 2021 season disrupted the natural order in a conference long dominated by the Buckeyes. Were they signs of things to come or just a series of one-off occurrences?
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Is Michigan Football still leading for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor?

Nyckoles Harbor, a five-star athlete in the 2023 recruiting class is going to officially visit Michigan football during the Maryland game. We all know that in terms of 2023 targets, there aren’t any as important as five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor is the definition of a game-changing recruit and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Detroit News

At the Ally, Jack Nicklaus and Co. take their swings at Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

Grand Blanc — The golf season is winding down. And the college football season is getting under way. The two worlds clashed this week at the Ally Challenge, the senior-tour stop in suburban Flint, where the buzz was nearly as much about Michigan State-Ohio State as it was about who'd take the latest title at longtime pro-tour host, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Haskins
MLive.com

Isaiah Marshall’s 8 TDs in front of empty stands lifts Southfield A&T football to 56-54 win over Cass Tech

SOUTHFIELD -- Isaiah Marshall had one of the most memorable football performances in his school’s history on Saturday evening. Unfortunately, hardly anyone witnessed it. Marshall, a junior in his third year starting at quarterback for Southfield A&T, was the lifeblood for the Warriors as they were locked in a back-and-forth battle against Detroit Cass Tech on Thursday and Saturday.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Under the Radar Michigan hosts set for Brighton event

Tom Dalton and Jim Edelman of the popular PBS television show “Under the Radar Michigan” will be signing books and taking pictures with fans from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 Dandelions Bookshop, 428 W. Main St. in downtown Brighton. “Under the Radar Michigan” is an Emmy...
BRIGHTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#College Football
Oakland County Moms

TreeRunner West Bloomfield Mini Golf

TreeRunner West Bloomfield Mini Golf review, pics and info for the putt putt / mini golf course at TreeRunner WB. The course opened in August of 2022. There’s a NEW mini golf course in Oakland County. TreeRunner Adventure Park in West Bloomfield opened an 18 hole putt putt golf course in the heart of their aerial climbing and ziplining forest. The picturesque course features numerous fun ramps and obstacles and you can’t beat the view. Plenty of chairs and picnic tables dot the landscape so it really is a fun place to hang out. You can even order Jets Pizza and have it delivered to the course!
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

John Boll, real estate investor, philanthropist, dies at 93

John Boll, who turned a small construction business into one of the world's largest mobile community management companies, died last Wednesday, his family said. Mr. Boll was also a philanthropist who supported charities in Detroit, Colorado and Florida. He was surrounded by family when he died in Detroit. He was...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
deadlinedetroit.com

Downtown Detroit ranked near last for U.S. city center Covid recoveries

Downtown Detroit is at just 42% of its pre-pandemic activity level since the pandemic, according to an analysis of smart phone data from March and May. That puts it 59th of 62 major U.S. city downtowns reviewed by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California at Berkeley, the Free Press reports.
DETROIT, MI
msn.com

There’s Only One Remaining Authentic Log Cabin In All Of Detroit And You Need To Visit

Ready to take a step back in time? While we can’t quite seem to nail down authentic time machine technology, we can appreciate glimpses of our city’s fascinating past – and one historic site in the Motor City offers the opportunity to do just that. When you’re searching for a fun spot to explore during your next family day trip, head to this authentic log cabin in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Major car brands to skip Detroit's revamped auto show. Here's why

Overwhelming vehicle demand, insufficient interest, costs and a preference for more exclusive driving opportunities are among the many reasons major brands are skipping next month's North American International Auto Show. The Detroit Automobile Dealers Association moved the show, the first since January 2019, to a more climate-friendly time of year,...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy