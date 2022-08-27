TreeRunner West Bloomfield Mini Golf review, pics and info for the putt putt / mini golf course at TreeRunner WB. The course opened in August of 2022. There’s a NEW mini golf course in Oakland County. TreeRunner Adventure Park in West Bloomfield opened an 18 hole putt putt golf course in the heart of their aerial climbing and ziplining forest. The picturesque course features numerous fun ramps and obstacles and you can’t beat the view. Plenty of chairs and picnic tables dot the landscape so it really is a fun place to hang out. You can even order Jets Pizza and have it delivered to the course!

