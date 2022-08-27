Nearly $5.7M awarded to Amherst College to cover COVID-19 testing costs
AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly $5.7 million will be sent to Amherst College by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse the college for the cost of testing students, faculty, and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the period July 2020 to February 2022, the private liberal arts college in Amherst is to receive a total of $5,682,750 as part of the Public Assistance grant.
“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Amherst College with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our institutions of higher education to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”
States and communities recovering from disasters and emergencies are dependent on FEMA’s Public Assistance program.
