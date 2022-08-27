ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Nearly $5.7M awarded to Amherst College to cover COVID-19 testing costs

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WcYxf_0hXgiuxJ00

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly $5.7 million will be sent to Amherst College by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse the college for the cost of testing students, faculty, and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the period July 2020 to February 2022, the private liberal arts college in Amherst is to receive a total of $5,682,750 as part of the Public Assistance grant.

Easthampton art exhibit brings awareness to gun violence

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Amherst College with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our institutions of higher education to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

States and communities recovering from disasters and emergencies are dependent on FEMA’s Public Assistance program.

To date, FEMA has provided Massachusetts with more than $1.2 billion in Public Assistance grants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amherst, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
City
Easthampton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
Amherst, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Ehrlich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amherst College#The Public Assistance#Nexstar Media Inc
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: possible rebate checks for Bay State residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There is now new information about the tax rebate checks that could be going out to Bay State residents. Governor Charlie Baker first made the surprise announcement at the end of July about the checks possibly distributing more than $2.5 billion in tax relief based on a rarely used state law. However, that raised many questions about if and when this would happen.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WWLP

WWLP

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy