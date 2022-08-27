NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk police officer caught a man trying to steal a catalytic converter Sunday morning. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of Granby Street. According to NPD, while an officer was patrolling, he heard the sound of a power tool cutting metal. Upon further investigation, he saw a catalytic converter laying underneath a car and a man who appeared to be working on the vehicle.

