E Velyn Hi Nes
3d ago
father we come asking for special prayer for the family we pray that you heal there brokenhearts and the hearts of there friends in the mighty name of Jesus Christ we pray amen eldress deardra j devaughn.
Man arrested in assault turned homicide, charged with Voluntary Manslaughter
Police have made an arrest regarding an assault turned homicide.Police identified the suspect as Wesley Horbal, 26, of Virginia Beach. He was arrested and charged with Voluntary Manslaughter.
13News Now Investigates: Road rage shooting in Newport News part of growing national trend
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Road rage shootings, like the one last week in Newport News that left a woman dead, are happening more frequently in America. Already this year, the Gun Violence Archive shows that 96 people have been shot and killed in road rage incidents. Another 262 people...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of fatally shooting a 7-year-old in Atlanta. Police said Kennedy Maxie was struck by a stray bullet fired by Daquan Reed back in December 2021 while Maxie and her family went Christmas shopping in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
Police: Drunken man arrested after firing shots in Virginia Beach
A man was arrested after Virginia Beach police say he fired several rounds while drunk early Sunday morning.
Court documents reveal new details about road rage turned deadly shooting in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New court documents describe the moments before a shooting took the life of 51-year-old Crystal Mittelstadter in a supermarket parking lot in Newport News. According to a criminal complaint, As-Siddiq Abdul-Aziz first encountered Mittelstadter around City Center Boulevard and Warwick Boulevard Friday afternoon, in what's...
Trial starts for Newport News police officer charged with murder
“They're trying to kill me" -- that's what the Commonwealth's Attorney said Henry "Hank" Berry III told 911 dispatchers shortly before he was shot and killed on December 27, 2019.
Virginia Beach Police investigating two deadly weekend crashes
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating two deadly crashes that happened over the weekend. One crash involved a drunk driver, and the other crash saw a Ford F-150 drive off the roadway and hit a tree, according to the department. The DUI crash happened on...
Death investigation underway after man found dead on N Military Highway in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Norfolk Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Dept., a man was found dead in the 1200 block of North Military Highway. It happened just before 6 p.m. Police have yet to release what exactly led to...
Police investigate two separate drownings at VB Oceanfront over weekend
Virginia Beach Police are investigating two separate drowning cases that took place over the weekend.
2 people drowned in Virginia Beach this weekend, police department says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said two people had drowned in the city over the weekend. The first drowning incident was reported Saturday near 16th Street, the police department tweeted, near the Oceanfront Dairy Queen. A family member of Christian Flourentine called to say the...
Man fatally shot on White Street in Elizabeth City
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Juvenile shot in Hampton, Police investigate
Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim who had been struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Driver killed after being rear ended by DUI suspect at stop light in Virginia Beach
A woman died after being rear ended by a DUI driver just before midnight Saturday night on Indian River Road, just down the road from Regent University.
Norfolk woman’s car stolen; neighbors believe signal jammers used
We've told you about the new tactics thieves are using to make it more difficult to find them. One of those tactics is now being used on a wider scale in a Norfolk neighborhood.
'Right place at the right time' | Officer spots man trying to steal catalytic converter
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk police officer caught a man trying to steal a catalytic converter Sunday morning. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of Granby Street. According to NPD, while an officer was patrolling, he heard the sound of a power tool cutting metal. Upon further investigation, he saw a catalytic converter laying underneath a car and a man who appeared to be working on the vehicle.
Police confirm 16 cars involved in I-264 Norfolk tunnel crash
Virginia State Police confirmed 16 cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 264 in the eastbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel from Portsmouth to Norfolk over the weekend.
Police: Man caught trying to steal catalytic converter in Norfolk
A man was arrested early Sunday in Norfolk after police say he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter.
Suffolk police looking for murder suspect
Harris has not been located and is considered armed and dangerous.
Missing Virginia Beach man found safe
Virginia Beach police said Reginald Joseph Lynn Barnett Jr. was found safe Monday night.
