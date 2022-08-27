Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today
Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
Digital Trends
The best Lenovo Labor Day deals: ThinkPad and Legion laptops
Labor Day is a great time to pick up a few electronics deals if you’ve missed out on some previous sales events, such as Prime Day. Granted, they aren’t the best deals of the year, but they’re pretty great if you don’t want to wait for several months. If you’re in the market for a laptop, Lenovo has a few surprisingly great deals for you to take a look at.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
Best Labor Day sales 2022: live updates and early deals
Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, so we're actively sharing the best deals from every corner of the web.
People
Amazon Is Loaded with Back-to-School Deals Ahead of Labor Day, and Prices Start at Just $1.50
Though Labor Day itself isn't quite here yet, that hasn't stopped Amazon from dropping some incredible holiday weekend-level deals on back-to-school essentials. The brand has marked down tons of categories you're likely itching to shop for back-to-school season. Whether you're prepping a college student heading to their new dorm or apartment, stocking a backpack with school supplies, or trying to get the house in order for the new school year, Amazon's deal hub is loaded with steep discounts on top products that'll make it all easier.
Samsung Gets the Labor Day Savings Started With Huge Deals on Appliances and Smartphones
Samsung’s annual Labor Day savings event can always be counted on to hit different, and this year it also hits early — as in right now. From today until Sunday, Sept. 11, the tech and appliance giant is rolling out steep discounts on some of its very best products, from pocket-sized Galaxy smartphones to energy-efficient washer/dryer sets. Samsung’s getting the jump on the rest of the field with savings offered into the thousands of dollars on top-of-the-line home appliances. Beat the rush and get those dream upgrades now, then spend the holiday weekend relaxing with a cool beverage (from your new Samsung...
RS Recommends: AirPods Start at $99 As Part of Surprise Apple Sale Online
Apple’s AirPods continue to be one of the most popular wireless earbuds on the market, with their signature stark-white design and consistently clear audio making the buds a must-have accessory for both music lovers and casual listeners alike. The AirPods are now into their third incarnation, with the Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) having been released last fall. That’s let to deep discounts on the previous AirPods models, as well as the older AirPods Pro. The 3rd-Generation AirPods have also gone on sale recently, getting a discount for the first time since the holidays. Apple never offers discounts on its own website...
Where to buy RTX 3090: the best deals under MSRP available now
We're showing you where to buy RTX 3090 GPUs in July
Back to school deals: Student laptops, software, printers, headphones & more
Get the best back to school deals on laptops, tablets, software, printers, headphones, and more.
Phone Arena
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
As incredible as it might seem, this article's headline contains no typo or error of any sort. That means bargain hunters are not looking at a hot new deal on Samsung's older (and still pretty great) Galaxy Buds 2or first-gen Buds Pro. Instead, the just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can...
Android Days is LIVE: Here are the best Amazon deals from the 48-hour sale
For the next two days, you can head to Amazon to see historic price cuts on some of our favorite Android phones.
CNET
Grab a Refurb 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface 3 Laptop for as Little as $125 Today
Looking for an affordable, two-in-one laptop that's great for light work and online browsing, but want more versatility than a Chromebook offers? While they're certainly not cutting-edge anymore, if most of your work is going to be online, previous-generation laptops like this Microsoft Surface 3 still boast specs and features that are more than sufficient. And by opting for a refurbished model, you can find one at a great value.
protocol.com
The PC is entering a dark era
Good morning! After two years of people spending money to make their homes and lives more comfortable, people are now spending big on travel and being outside. And the PC market is feeling the hit. Dark days ahead. For much of the pandemic, PCs were like Pelotons: Seemingly everyone needed...
PC Magazine
Apple Labor Day Sale: Deep Discounts on iPads, MacBook Pro, AirPods, More
Cheaper than the Apple Store, these Labor Day deals from Amazon won't last long. Amazon just reduced prices on various Apple products(Opens in a new window) for Labor Day, including $50 off the 10.2-inch iPad and up to $300 off select Apple MacBook Pro series laptops. If you need a...
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV sees its first discount of the year
Samsung’s latest OLED TVs are here, and they’re seeing their first significant discount of the year in Samsung’s Labor Day sale. The Samsung S95B OLED TV comes in two sizes. There’s the 65-inch for $2,999.99 and the 55-inch for $2,199.99, respectfully. The good news is that...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Aug. 29: $400 off 16-inch MacBook Pro, $300 off Panasonic Lumix G7, $15 off Kasa HomeKit-supporting Smart Plug Mini, more!
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Alongside a plethora of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro offers, Monday's bestdeals include a $90 Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022 bundle, a $300 43-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV, and much more.
Engadget
Amazon sale discounts Western Digital and SanDisk storage by up to 61 percent
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you need extra storage to help you wrangle and organize all...
Cheap gaming laptop deals
A running list of the best cheap gaming laptop deals we can find, updated throughout the week.
IGN
Daily Deals: PlayStation 5 Bundle In Stock, Get an Xbox Series S with Forza Horizon 5 or Elden Ring Included
There are a lot of deals for folks looking to buy a new console today. First, the still hard-to-find PS5 is in stock at Walmart, with Horizon Forbidden West included. Xbox fans can check out the deal on an Xbox Series S that comes included with a select game of your choice, including Elden Ring or Forza Horizon 5. And, the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon Edition is now orderable on Amazon. Plus, check out more deals like the lowest price ever on a 65" LG C2 OLED 4K TV, a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU for $699.99, or the latest Apple iPad for only $279.99, and more.
The Verge
The Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones just got their first discount at Woot
Our Tuesday deals begin with the first substantial discount we’ve seen on the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones. The original price for the XM5 headphones was $399.99, but Woot has discounted them to just $339.99. If you’re okay with settling for Woot’s 90-day limited warranty instead of the one-year warranty offered by Sony, this is definitely a deal worth looking into. While the XM5 headphones don’t offer any sweeping changes over the previous iteration, the XM4, they still include some of the best noise cancelation capabilities you’ll find in a pair of headphones, in addition to improved sound quality and better performance on voice calls. Read our review.
