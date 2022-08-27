Read full article on original website
WNCY
Escapee From Winnebago County Jail Captured in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — A man who escaped from the Winnebago County Correctional Center Monday afternoon has been arrested in Waushara County. Michael Blake was taken back into custody this afternoon about 24 hours after he walked away from the Oshkosh jail. The exact circumstances of his escape aren’t clear. The Winnebago County Correctional Center is a minimum security facility.
oshkoshexaminer.com
Here’s why Oshkosh boat crash case has been transferred to Madison
Rumors, especially on social media, that named a range of top local officials as passengers on the powerboat that collided July 9 with a commercial paddleboat are the reason why the local prosecutor has shifted the case to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A well-known local businessman, Jason Lindemann, was...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life posted for West Bend, WI man killed in rollover last week in Ozaukee County
August 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Details on the celebration of life for Kevin J. Mason, 45, of West Bend, WI have been posted. Mason was the man killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in neighboring Ozaukee County.
Fox11online.com
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay mother charged with stealing daughter’s car, tv & household items
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing six charges after allegedly breaking into her daughter’s residence and stealing items ranging from a car to a box fan. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 44-year-old Shae Dowdy was arrested on August...
seehafernews.com
Suspect Arrested Following Shooting at Family Dollar in Fond du Lac
The suspect involved in a weekend shooting at a Family Dollar store in Fond du Lac has been apprehended. Officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department had responded to the store in the 500 block of West Johnson Street just after 8:00 p.m. on a report of a shooting involving two vehicles.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested in parking lot after Fond du Lac PD find several dangerous drugs
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people from Fond du Lac were recently arrested when officers found several drugs after a K-9 gave a positive alert while sniffing a vehicle in the parking lot at Wisconsin Vision. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, its communications center...
Shooting at Fond du Lac Family Dollar leave two injured
Fond du Lac Police Officers witnessed a shooting at a Family Dollar, after intervening, two were left injured.
Missing Portage County man found safe
A man reported missing in Portage County last week has been found and is safe, according to sheriff’s officials. David Goodpasture was located over the weekend. No additional information was released. The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is thanking the public for assistance.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Accused of Physically Abusing a Child
A Manitowoc man has been arrested after he allegedly physically abused a child. Officers were dispatched to a residence at around 11:00 last night (August 29th) after a woman claimed her boyfriend was being physically abusive. The woman explained that she had come home from work just after 8:30 p.m....
Fond du Lac County girl in stable condition after hay bale accident
A hay bale fell on a nine-year-old in Fond du Lac County this week, causing serious injuries. She was brought to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and is now in stable condition.
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
seehafernews.com
FedEx Driver Helps Catch a Would-Be Thief in Manitowoc
A would-be thief in Manitowoc was caught in part due to the actions of a FedEx driver. The incident was reported to the Manitowoc Police Department at about 12:15 p.m. on Friday (August 26th). The victim and a FedEx driver were following a man who had attempted to take a...
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested at gunpoint after shooting incident at Family Dollar, FDL officers investigating
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – There is an active investigation happening in the City of Fond du Lac after officers encountered a 21-year-old man who was shooting at vehicles near a local Family Dollar store on Saturday night. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, just after...
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
WNCY
Murder Suspect May Try To Have The Case Heard In Juvenile Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The attorney for the 15-year-old charged in a murder in a pharmacy parking lot may request to have the case moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
WNCY
Gov. Evers Announces $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program Grant for the Port of Manitowoc
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), today announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Port of Manitowoc. The grant will help construct new rail platform extensions at the City Centre LLC property to support the manufacturing, assembly, and shipping of cranes for the U.S. Navy.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
