ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCY

Escapee From Winnebago County Jail Captured in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — A man who escaped from the Winnebago County Correctional Center Monday afternoon has been arrested in Waushara County. Michael Blake was taken back into custody this afternoon about 24 hours after he walked away from the Oshkosh jail. The exact circumstances of his escape aren’t clear. The Winnebago County Correctional Center is a minimum security facility.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

Here’s why Oshkosh boat crash case has been transferred to Madison

Rumors, especially on social media, that named a range of top local officials as passengers on the powerboat that collided July 9 with a commercial paddleboat are the reason why the local prosecutor has shifted the case to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A well-known local businessman, Jason Lindemann, was...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oshkosh, WI
Accidents
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, WI
Fox11online.com

Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant

KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspect Arrested Following Shooting at Family Dollar in Fond du Lac

The suspect involved in a weekend shooting at a Family Dollar store in Fond du Lac has been apprehended. Officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department had responded to the store in the 500 block of West Johnson Street just after 8:00 p.m. on a report of a shooting involving two vehicles.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Traffic Accident#The State Takes#Fox
WausauPilot

Missing Portage County man found safe

A man reported missing in Portage County last week has been found and is safe, according to sheriff’s officials. David Goodpasture was located over the weekend. No additional information was released. The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is thanking the public for assistance.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Accused of Physically Abusing a Child

A Manitowoc man has been arrested after he allegedly physically abused a child. Officers were dispatched to a residence at around 11:00 last night (August 29th) after a woman claimed her boyfriend was being physically abusive. The woman explained that she had come home from work just after 8:30 p.m....
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wearegreenbay.com

Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

FedEx Driver Helps Catch a Would-Be Thief in Manitowoc

A would-be thief in Manitowoc was caught in part due to the actions of a FedEx driver. The incident was reported to the Manitowoc Police Department at about 12:15 p.m. on Friday (August 26th). The victim and a FedEx driver were following a man who had attempted to take a...
MANITOWOC, WI
WNCY

Murder Suspect May Try To Have The Case Heard In Juvenile Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The attorney for the 15-year-old charged in a murder in a pharmacy parking lot may request to have the case moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Gov. Evers Announces $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program Grant for the Port of Manitowoc

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), today announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Port of Manitowoc. The grant will help construct new rail platform extensions at the City Centre LLC property to support the manufacturing, assembly, and shipping of cranes for the U.S. Navy.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
MAZOMANIE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy