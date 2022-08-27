Read full article on original website
Orlando weather forecast: Lightning storms to roll through Central Florida on Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 92 degrees. Tropical moisture will lead to more afternoon storms today. Scattered storms will be possible around 2 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then numerous will become likely through the evening across the interior. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The best coverage will be along and west of I-95 at 70%. When thunder roars, go indoors.
Orlando Weather Forecast: High rain chances for Tuesday with evening storms possible
Tonight's low: 76 degrees | Tomorrow's low: 92 degrees | Rain: 80 percent chance of p.m. storms. Tropical moisture means more afternoon storms again on Tuesday. Concerns are like previous days, including heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Once again, the best coverage will be along and west of 95 at 80 percent. A Flood Watch continues for Marion and Alachua counties until 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Heavy rain, lightning storms likely Sunday
More showers and thunderstorms will move through Lake County and stay to the West of Orange throughout the night. These showers and thunderstorms will clear out by the early evening. Storms over the Atlantic will push onto the coast throughout the evening. Main threats will be lightning, localized flooding, and gusty winds.
Weather Forecast: August 29, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida could see another round of storms moving into the area Monday evening. A similar pattern will set up each day this week with rain chances at 60 percent or greater.
2 tropical depressions could develop from systems in the Atlantic, NHC says
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic, both of which could develop into tropical depressions over the next few days. The first is a broad and elongated area of low pressure located east of the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters say some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. As of Tuesday morning, the system has an 80-percent chance of developing over the next five days, but is not expected to be a threat to Florida.
Waterspout spotted off Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A waterspout appeared off the Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach and Ponce Inlet Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 2 p.m., NWS officials said on Twitter they were monitoring the waterspout that ultimately remained over the waters. A Special Marine Warning was put in place from Flagler Beach to the Volusia Brevard County line once the waterspout was seen. The NWS said the waterspout ended at 2:04 p.m., allowing the warning to expire.
Rollover crash causes heavy traffic delays on I-4 in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - A rollover crash is causing big backups for drivers on Interstate 4 in DeLand on Tuesday morning. Officials say this happened at mile marker 126. All eastbound lanes were closed completely for a short time, but lanes have since reopened. No serious injuries have been reported.
New DIY splatter paint studio opens in Central Florida
Channel your inner Jackson Pollock with a new D-I-Y splatter paint studio in Central Florida. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to “Pinspiration,” where canvases and other arts & crafts projects await you when you simply walk in and begin to create.
Thousands of people in the Space Coast ready to watch Artemis I launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - RVs were lined up at Jetty Park in Brevard County Sunday night as people camped out before the Artemis I launch to the moon set for Monday morning. People traveled from all over the country and world to see the SLS moon rocket liftoff right before their eyes from the Space Coast.
Watch: SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites into space from Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites on Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and it was a sight to see as the rocket launched through the cloudy night sky into low orbit. Weather pushed back the launch slightly from 10 p.m. to...
Police search for armed Orlando bank robber
ORLANDO, Fla. - Officers are searching for an armed man who reportedly robbed a bank in Orlando Tuesday morning. The Orlando Police Department said its officers responded to the Fifth Third Bank located at 8600 Lee Vista Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m. after the man walked inside the business, showed a note and gun to an employee, before taking off with an undisclosed amount of money.
Family of Florida teen shot to death in car at apartment complex pleads for help finding killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Raniyah Gandy, the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed June 1 in her car at a Central Florida apartment complex, is asking for the public's help finding her killer. Family and friends of Raniyah gathered on Tuesday for a news conference wearing T-shirts...
Wingardium Leviosa: 'Harry Potter'-inspired plane lands at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - Attention muggles: your flight is waiting!. On Monday, low-cost carrier GOL Linhas Aéreas – in partnership with Universal Orlando Resort – launched an aircraft honoring the Wizarding World of Harry Potter that will fly passengers between Orlando and Brazil (no broomsticks needed for this flight!).
Central Florida man accused of shooting, killing woman at Barefoot Bay home
BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. - A Central Florida man was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing a woman he shared a home with, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. An investigation began Tuesday, Aug. 23, when deputies responded to the couple's home at 1 a.m. for a person shot. When law enforcement arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Ashley Perala, 35, of Barefoot Bay, dead inside the home.
Persons of interest named in Lake County double-homicide; one in custody
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Ormond Beach Police said an incident on Friday near a Dollar Tree store that ended in a woman's death may have ties to double-homicide in Lake County. Two men were shot and killed at a Lake County home last Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the home on Pennsylvania Road in Altoona around 9 p.m. and found the deceased, later identified as 34-year-old David Thomas Mikell of Umatilla and 41-year-old Shane Eugene Clements of Altoona.
VIDEO: Florida DoorDash delivery driver steals package off porch, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A DoorDash delivery driver in Florida was arrested for reportedly stealing an Amazon package off a customer's porch, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the package theft happened Sunday, Aug. 21, shortly after 7 p.m. in the Legacy Park neighborhood of unincorporated Davenport....
2 hurt in drive-by shooting in Ocoee, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were taken to a local hospital Saturday after they were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Ocoee, according to police. The Ocoee Police Department said the shooting happened at 5 p.m. as the two were walking on a sidewalk in the area of South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard. Officers said the suspect began shooting at the two people from a dark blue or black sedan.
Orange County commissioners to consider second rental assistance program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - On Tuesday, Orange County commissioners will discuss the current rental crisis and consider another emergency rental assistance program for those still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their first program is set to end at the end of next month. We expect to learn on...
Homeless Florida man accused of breaking into home, threatening to assault woman
A homeless Florida man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly breaking into a Brevard County home and threatening to rape a person inside, according to an affidavit. Deputies responded to the home on School Street in Cocoa around 6:30 a.m. after 40-year-old Christopher Sloan had reportedly broken a side door and entered one of the home's bedrooms, where the woman was lying in her bed.
Orlando Police Department announces passing of retired Police Chief Fredrick J. Walsh
ORLANDO, Fla. - Retired Orlando Police Chief Fredrick J. Walsh passed away on Sunday at the age of 80, the Orlando Police Department announced on Twitter Tuesday. Walsh served the Orlando community with "courage, pride, and commitment" for 25 years before retiring in March 1988, according to the police department. Prior to his time as a police chief, Walsh was a veteran of the United States Army having served in France during Vietnam, an online obituary stated.
