ACL championship series: Jordan Beck, Rockies win game No. 1

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
Former Vol Jordan Beck and the ACL Rockies defeated ACL Giants Black, 5-4, in game No. 1 of the Arizona Complex League championship series Friday.

Beck started in left field and went 0-for-2, recording one walk and one RBI in the contest.

Game No. 2 of the best-of-three series is slated for 8 p.m. EDT Saturday.

Beck was selected by Colorado (No. 38 overall) in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.

Beck recorded 18 home runs, 61 RBIs, 70 runs, 75 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, 37 walks and six stolen bases in 66 games during the 2022 season at Tennessee.

Before arriving at Tennessee, Beck was selected in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox.

Beck played 16 games as a freshman in 2020, making 10 starts for the Vols. The 2020 season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic after 17 games.

He played in 67 games, while making 66 starts as a sophomore in 2021. The Vols finished 50-18, winning the Southeastern Conference East division, and advancing to the College World Series.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Keeping track of all Cowboys waivers, releases and claims in cutdown to 53-man roster

The work will not be done by Tuesday. Although many people call it the final 53-man roster, in reality it is the initial 53-man roster. Teams have to be down to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. central time on Tuesday afternoon, but that’s hardly the final version of the regular-season roster. It’s the first of many and fans should be prepared for their team to make a handful of adjustments as they scour the wires for transactions made by other teams.
DALLAS, TX
Play suspended at Tour Championship as Scottie Scheffler clings to lead, Hideki dazzles, and JT has to come back for 2-footer

ATLANTA – Scottie Scheffler will need to work overtime if he wants to win the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup on Sunday. That’s because play was suspended with only 15 of the 29 players in the field having completed the third round at East Lake Golf Club on Saturday. Scheffler hit his tee shot at 13 into the right rough before play was suspended for the second time that afternoon due to lightning in the area at 6:36 p.m. and later called for the day. Play is expected to resume at 9:45 a.m. ET, and the final round will tee off at 11:15 a.m.
GOLF
