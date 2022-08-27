LaPlace residents rebounding one year after Hurricane Ida — but still in harm’s way

Read full article on original website
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Hurricane season is not over
Daily Commercial, The (Leesburg, FL) As we turn our television on and check the Internet every day, we are bombarded with endless breaking news stories and major developments across the country and the world. It seems a day does not go by without significant developments that we watch play out online and live on media platforms. Much of this information is important of course, and a lot of it can also serve as an unwanted distraction from other daily activities.
Will DeSantis fix property insurance?
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) You'd think state leaders would choose their words more carefully when addressing the only property insurance ratings agency standing between Florida's insurance crisis and a full-blown meltdown of the housing market. Name calling won't win friends or influence people, much less create more affordable insurance options.
United P&C plans to pull out of Florida's market, what's next for homeowners?
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of Tampa Bay area homeowners are scrambling as another property insurance company announces plans to pull out of. (United P&C), is waiting for state regulators to approve its plan. Now, even more policyholders are turning to 8 On...
Proving Liability in Washington Impacts Settlement Amounts in Injury Cases
A highly-trained attorney can provide expert guidance to help boost your settlement in a personal injury case says Montoya Hinckley Law Firm. /PRNewswire/ -- The value of a personal injury settlement depends on the damage and losses incurred in the accident, making it hard to determine an average amount. Settlements can close at a five-digit number or run into millions of dollars. The cost of a slip-and-fall accident, for example, can be over.
New trial for insurance magnate Greg Lindberg set for March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A new trial for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned is set for early March, a federal judge decided on Monday. Attorneys for Greg E. Lindberg and the U.S. government met with U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn, who...
NC billionaire with previously scrapped bribery conviction gets new trial in March [The Charlotte Observer]
Durham billionaire Greg Lindberg , whose 2020 conviction for attempting to bribe a. official was overturned in June due to improper jury instructions by his judge, will return to the. Charlotte. federal courthouse in March for his new trial. The tentative. March 6, 2023. , trial date was publicly announced...
Buckle Signs Agreement with InsureScan to Support Alabama Drivers with Auto Insurance Needs
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Buckle, the financial services company providing auto insurance solutions for the gig economy, and InsureScan, an upcoming auto insurance specialist, have entered into a managing general agency (MGA) agreement supporting drivers in. Alabama. . Under the agreement, InsureScan is underwriting non-standard auto insurance policies using. Gateway Insurance. ,...
California homeowners could continue losing insurance as wildfire threat looms [Bay Area News Group]
San Jose Mercury News (CA) Almost a year to the day after evacuating during the devastating CZU Lightning Complex. learned she’d been dropped by her home insurance company. had become too risky to cover, her provider explained, and Osborn was left to seek out a new policy in the middle of fire season.
Rep. Lawson Releases Reports Showing Inflation Reduction Act Will Lower Health Care Costs for Local Families
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Al Lawson announced that families in the 5th Congressional District of Florida. will soon see more affordable prescription drugs for Medicare recipients and lower health insurance premiums made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. "For far too long, big corporations have forced many Americans...
McNeil & Co. and Cannabis Association of New York Announce the Formation of the Cannabis Association of New York Inc. Safety Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- McNeil & Co. (McNeil), a leader in specialized risk management and insurance, and the. (NYSIF), for purposes of forming a workers compensation safety group for the. New York. cannabis industry. The NYSIF recently gave approval for the. Cannabis Association of New York Inc. Safety Group. , with McNeil...
New Jersey man sent to prison for posing as a Patriots player to buy and sell Super Bowl rings
SANTA ANA, California -- A New Jersey man was sentenced today to 36 months in federal prison for posing as a former player for the New England Patriots, which allowed him to purchase family versions of the team's 2016 Super Bowl championship ring -- supposedly as gifts to relatives of quarterback Tom Brady -- one of which was sold at auction for more than $337,000.
Man who posed as Tom Brady to buy ‘Family Versions’ of Super Bowl ring gets prison
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers A New Jersey man who impersonated a former New England Patriots player so he could buy and sell so-called “family versions” of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl championship ring was sentenced Monday to three years in prison. Scott V. Spina Jr., 25, already has experience in federal prison. He served 30 months for an unrelated wire fraud scheme…
