LaPlace residents rebounding one year after Hurricane Ida — but still in harm’s way

Daily Commercial, The (Leesburg, FL) As we turn our television on and check the Internet every day, we are bombarded with endless breaking news stories and major developments across the country and the world. It seems a day does not go by without significant developments that we watch play out online and live on media platforms. Much of this information is important of course, and a lot of it can also serve as an unwanted distraction from other daily activities.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO